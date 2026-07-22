Jane Greer in New Orleans, December 2019. (Photo credit: James Luptak)

Not long after after the sudden death of poet Jane Greer, Katy Carl approached New Verse Review with a rough transcript of an interview she had done with Jane several years earlier, during the height of the pandemic when Katy was the editor of Dappled Things, inaugural writer-in-residence for Wiseblood Books, and a homeschooling mother of young children. As you can see from Katy’s words, the purpose of this interview was more personal rather than professional (i.e. for publication), therefore, she had glossed over her own questions in the notes while recording Jane’s answers with a fair amount of accuracy. As editor, I have taken the transcript and, with Katy’s blessing, tried to make this into an accessible experience for you, the reader.

Of their exchange, Katy writes:

Other than the odd social-media exchange, the likes of which many of us enjoyed with her, I only spoke with Jane Greer at any length once. This was during 2020, when surviving COVID-era conditions took a certain amount of ingenuity no matter who you were. At that time, I had several small, homeschooled children to shepherd, while I also finished a novel on deadline and spearheaded a literary journal. Looking for inspiration, and perhaps also a little practical advice, I sought out models whose achievements might help me prove to myself that what I wanted to do in theory might not be, in practice, totally impossible. Jane’s unique combination of good-humored equilibrium with passionate commitment to the beautifully truthful bolstered my courage and helped me to persist through adversity. She was, and remains, a blazon to me of the compatibility of the intellectual life with loving service to others. Our one long conversation began as an informal interview, in which I didn’t record my own questions, only her responses. My notes only gesture toward what I said, so I’m reconstructing at a distance of five years my own prompts and responses. Jane’s words are, as nearly as possible, recorded just as she spoke them with only the slightest of editing for length and clarity. Some of her lines are nevertheless lost to time. I regret never following up with her to fill in the gaps.

Thank you, Katy Carl, for this gift. I can think of no better way of remembering Jane than to bring her voice back to us in the form of this intimate conversation.

- Zina Gomez-Liss

Katy begins by asking Jane how she founded Plains Poetry Journal and how curating others’ work shaped her own vocation as a poet.

JG: The first issue came out in 1981, when I had just been submitting my own poems [to other journals] for a year or two, not furiously but just kind of getting into it, and commiserating with another editor that journals that would even take a look at slightly formal poetry were very few, and this editor said, “Well, why wouldn’t you start your own?” And I was young enough that I thought that sounded like a great idea.

The last issue came out in 1993. There were 37 issues total. It became a regular quarterly and then [was released] three times a year, and I realized the reason I was having trouble keeping it a quarterly was that something in my life had to give—a job, a child who needed a lot of special attention—and PPJ was the only thing that could give. With a heavy heart I let go of it. But that’s how and why I got started. It wasn’t a strictly formal journal, but it was totally mine; I did it all by myself. My husband set me up with a computer mailing list—I did the mailing, hand-editing, waxed the back of the paper, pasted up the pages [for proofs]. It was the joy of my life, but nothing I [could continue to do alone].

Katy shares a little about the nature of the teamwork at Dappled Things and the origin story of how she began to work with the journal and continued through a season of intensive parenting and freelancing. Katy asks Jane, “How did editing shape your writing process?”

JG: I’m not sure, as far as writing and publishing my own poetry. I took about three decades off, and it was only in about 2019 that I got back into the poetry business. When I was publishing PPJ, I don’t know that I can say there’s a correlation, except for the fact that what I published in PPJ was to my taste. They were poems that I admired, some very formal, some not formal, but they all did magical things with words. I don’t know that my taste has changed, but that’s a really big arena. My own poetry has changed over the years, but I don’t know that I can lay that at the feet of having been an editor. Reading and life and getting older, maturing: being at a different place in life: having more leisure time, but also having a different perspective: that has done it. I see things differently that might not have captured my attention back then but that are suddenly interesting now.

Katy brings up the cultural myth of the “art monster,” quoting Jenny Offill’s novel Dept. of Speculation, and strongly suggests that there are no real “art monsters”—meaning people who only ever pursue a creative vocation at the cost of human connection. Jane and Katy explore the idea of art-life balance.

JG: Over the years when young writers have asked me, “How do I do this?” and “How shall I write?” I say, “Get a job.” Get a job that allows you to stay alive and pay your bills, and—on nights and weekends, that’s how. You’ll go crazy with your writing. Your mind will be much more at ease if you don’t have to worry that that’s going to be how you pay the light bill.

[Jane explained a bit about how she worked a day job in state government for years.] I actually would have written less if I hadn’t had that job, because I would have been so worried all the time about tomorrow.

Katy and Jane talk about the examples of other writers who have honed their craft on the side while working very stable gigs, like Maryann Corbett, A.M. Juster, Dana Gioia, and Edward P. Jones, coming to the conclusion that stability nurtures art rather than stifling it.

JG: I would go farther and say that these days academia is going to be very stifling to an artistic career, because the thought police are on campus and you’re going to need to be on that [bandwagon] or you’re going to be sorry. I think if you’re a writer and want to be able to consider anything that comes along, I’m not sure that academia is going to be helpful. In other realms, you’re going to be pelted with people and experiences different from you, and that’s all fodder for poetry and writing. But if you’re surrounded all day long with nothing but other writers [where] their main worry [is] the same publishing problem that you have, and they’re all religiously the same, politically the same, to me that’s a detriment.

The perennial question often framed as “MFA vs. NYC” comes up. Katy and Jane explore the tension between a writer’s need for training and a writer’s need for experience and how academia can sometimes be helpful in threading that needle.

JG: I taught as an adjunct making not much an hour, but I learned from those years that I loved teaching. I know there are teachers on college campuses who teach because they just love teaching. But as far as teaching because you want a literary career, that seems to me like you might be cheating the students a little bit, if that’s not your first love. A college campus is not a hothouse for raising great literature.

Katy suggests there might be good in both paths for different souls, that it might be a question of personal vocation.

JG: I just finished Sheldon Vanauken’s A Severe Mercy, and the way he writes about Oxford and the conversations with different people … I was just longing for something like that, and I’m not sure where you would find that today.

Katy asks Jane how or whether editors might be able to replicate this kind of dialogic experience for their writers, since it might seem to no longer exist in the academy.

JG: I didn’t ever really see that as my role. Back when I was doing it, I saw my role as being a person who was saying, hey, I love poetry and I think these poems are amazing, and I think maybe you will too. I didn’t have themes for an issue; I just [wanted] to lay on the table some things I thought were awesome. I never went into explanations about why I thought they were awesome; I didn’t think that would have been important. I wanted to put them in front of people. There may be journals now that do something larger than that, but I’m not sure about that. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing to strive for, but maybe it is sufficient and more than sufficient to simply say: Poetry lovers, look! We are poetry lovers too: look what we have for you in this issue! That’s my kind of limited viewpoint on what a journal should do.

Katy explains Dappled Things’s ambitions to lift up voices seriously engaged with Catholicity to readers with an appetite for well-crafted literature—work that would illuminate that vision and shared sensibility.

JG: But if you can actually do that issue after issue, wow! That’s enough and that’s more than enough. ... You don’t have to justify that beauty by saying, oh, look how Christian that is. And as far as religious writing and Catholic writing, Catholic poetry has a bad—but sort of well-deserved bad—reputation of being really awful, really awful poetry—with beautiful thoughts in it, but it’s awful poetry. But there are poets, and you and I both know who a lot of them are, whose poetry is deeply Catholic and deeply beautiful and deeply poetic in the best sense of that. They’re out there, and that’s who I love to see brought out.

Katy asks about Jane’s early influences and the shaping of her imagination.

JG: The first poem I ever wrote was in fifth grade, and it was because I had an assignment to write a poem and I put it off to the last minute like everything and when I was lying in bed the night before I realized I didn’t have a poem, so I wrote one. I don’t have that anymore.

But I have about 18 inches worth of old poems that started in high school. They’re just really… They bring me to tears for the dear young girl who wrote those poems that were so awful. [Jane laughs.] But when I read them, they’re more like a diary than poetry, so that’s why I keep them. But as those early years went by, I was more and more drawn to form, to rhyme and to metrics. Rhyme’s just a component of metrics … but I think, again, it’s just how I’m wired. I like to see patterns, and I like it when there’s a pattern that then gets broken and I can figure out what happened there. I like things that make me say, How did he do that? That’s [what was driving me] as I was writing in my late 20s and early 30s. There’s a strong mathematical feeling about formal poetry—and when I say formal, I do not like poetry that’s so formal that it never breaks the rules. A poem that never breaks that iambic pentameter beat, never throws in a different foot, that doesn’t interest me at all. It’s poetry that’s regular but has enough odd stuff thrown in that it’s interesting, that’s what I like: poetry that makes me wonder. Why did she do that right there? What’s that supposed to mean? It’s never an accident with Shakespeare when the meter changes. He’s the boss. He’s in charge. Everything has meaning with Shakespeare.

More remembrances of Jane can be found in last year’s A Tribute to Jane Greer. This past spring, Lambing Press published Jane’s final collection, Nearly a Caress: Last Poems.

Jane Greer (1953–2025) was an American poet and critic known for her passionate love of formal poetry. From 1981 until 1992 she served as founder and editor of the quarterly literary magazine, Plains Poetry Journal. Her collections include Bathsheba on the Third Day (Cummington Press, 1986), Love like a Conflagration (Lambing Press, 2020), and The World as We Know It Is Falling Away (Lambing Press, 2022). She was working on a fourth collection and planning a reading tour for 2026 when she became gravely ill. She passed away on July 22, 2025 at the age of 72.

Katy Carl is editor of Luminor, Word on Fire’s literary imprint. Author of As Earth Without Water and Fragile Objects, she serves as writer in residence at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, senior affiliate fellow of Penn’s Program for Research on Religion in Urban Civil Society, and editor emeritus of Dappled Things, a journal of ideas, art, and Catholic faith.

Zina Gomez-Liss is the deputy editor of New Verse Review and an MFA candidate at the University of St. Thomas-Houston. She lives in Boston with her family. Zina’s latest work has appeared in Forest Drive 3 (Lettre Sauvage), As of Fire (Bainbridge Island Press), and Nimrod International Journal.