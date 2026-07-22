New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Carla Galdo's avatar
Carla Galdo
13hEdited

Thank you for this, Zina, Katy and NVR— I am again grateful to receive from Jane’s down-to-earth wisdom, not to mention Katy’s insightful questions :)

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Lisa Porter's avatar
Lisa Porter
4h

Thank you for this. I miss Jane so much.

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