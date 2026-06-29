Check out the earlier conversation between Daniel Cowper and Jason Guriel focused on Cowper’s Kingdom of the Clock.

In reviewing Fan Mail, Jason Guriel’s recent collection of criticism, Micah Mattix called Guriel “one of the best poet-critics under 50,” and with each book, it’s become increasingly difficult to ignore how Guriel has become one of the most distinctive poets and critics of our time.

Guriel’s creative and critical work are marked by his willingness to depart from the “safe” path. In his poetry Guriel had what he calls the “pig-headedness” to move away from the lyrics of his first three poetry books, and write not one, but two mad-cap masterpieces of narrative poetry in heroic couplets: Forgotten Work, and The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles (which I wrote about here). In his criticism, Guriel has stylishly advocated for the work he loves, and wittily protested against what he loathes. The essays in Fan Mail beguilingly combine Guriel’s sincerity and sporting spirit, daring to be both serious and great fun at the same time.

For this conversation, Guriel very kindly agreed to answer some of my questions about his dual roles as poet and critic. He comments on Ocean Vuong vs. Patrick Leigh Fermor, Anthony Lane and Orson Welles, what makes great criticism, and what makes great art, the nature of fandom and his relationship to it, while offering some practical insights into his creative and critical practices.

-Daniel Cowper

Daniel Cowper: In your introduction to Fan Mail, you say that fandom is your beat, but some might say it’s also been your muse: both Forgotten Work and The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles are verse novels with the phenomenon of fandom at their heart. How did you become interested in fandom as a lens for your critical eye or the subject matter for your own art?

Jason Guriel: I’m not sure, but I’ve always been fascinated by fans, especially the zealous ones. I remember loving David Grann’s article about Sherlock Holmes obsessives and Jonah Weiner’s New York Times essay about the forbidding video game Dwarf Fortress and its cult following. When the poet Kay Ryans says, “I like to sit among people who feel strongly about a basketball team, say, and get excited with them,” I know what she means. I’m a moth. I’m drawn to people who are fired up about something.

And I take notice when an artist I admire is really into some other artist. What are they seeing that I should be seeing? I went through a whole phase of listening to the director Peter Bogdanovich’s audio commentary tracks for DVDs. I would buy DVDs—discs I might not’ve otherwise bought—if I knew he’d done the commentary. His wistful, enthusiastic voice murmuring over some old movie was infectious. He comes up in Fan Mail a fair bit.

DC: I have long been struck by the contrast between Bandwagoner Fans, who become fans of popular things in large part on account of popularity itself, and Gnostic Fans, who adore the obscure. Do you think there are meaningfully different kinds of fandom?

JG: Oh sure, there’s a whole spectrum, I think, from the fleeting bandwagoner to the all-in fanboy.

I’m sort of a lapsed Blue Jays fan, but in the fall, when they made the playoffs, I got back into watching games. I even wrote a Toronto Star op-ed defending the 11th-hour fair-weather fan! Fandom contains multitudes, is how I put it.

But I also adore obscure things, too. There’s this songwriter in Chicago I love, Liam Hayes, who’s a totally neglected pop genius. I mean like a Brian Wilson- or Paul McCartney-level pop genius. But almost no one knows about him! I’ve kept a flame lit for Liam Hayes and his band Plush for maybe 25 years?

And throughout Fan Mail I fan flames for other cult figures, too, like the Canadian poet Charles Bruce, the cartoonist Dave Sim, and so on.

DC: When fans are the subject of fiction, whether it be Pale Fire or, for that matter, Galaxy Quest, they often appear in a sinister or pitiable light: as delusional obsessives or social castaways clinging to a life raft. But in Fan Mail and your verse novels, you portray fandom as something that profoundly enriches and humanizes life. Why do you think other writers depict fandom negatively?

JG: I have no clue since presumably these writers started out as fans of other writers, right? And it’s not just novelists or screenwriters doing the sneering. See, for instance, the phrase “fan service,” which gets tossed around a lot these days by everyone.

I guess the figure of the fan is an easy target? I write about this in Fan Mail, the way some critics will belittle the sort of fanboys who object to the latest Star Wars product, even though the critics themselves are (like the fanboys) clearly overinvested in pop culture—because there they are, worrying about what the fanboys are worrying about! It’s a smarmy sort of punching down.

I sometimes wonder if the smarminess betrays the fact that a lot of us, who could be reading Dante, are at bottom drawn to pop culture trifles—and maybe feel a little uneasy about that. Because, again, why spend any amount of brain power deconstructing Swifties or worrying about Star Wars fans being dumb online?

DC: In Fan Mail you broke your essays down into three categories: “Love” is by far the longest of the sections; then “Loathe,” and “Mourn” is the shortest; but it seems to me that behind all three sections is a positive impulse—an ideal of sorts. Do you think your artistic ideals can be defined, or can they only be explored?

JG: Well, some of them can be defined, maybe. For instance, I’ve always felt that the success of a good metaphor or simile hinges on the metaphor or simile being both original and precise. That’s it, just those two qualities—originality and precision—at the same time. That’s my ideal when it comes to figurative language.

Take this line by the poet Ocean Vuong: “Let every kiss hit the body / like a season.” This is a simile that lacks precision because “season” is such a wishy-washy word, whereas a “kiss” is a specific physical event involving lips and so on. And yet it’s incredibly easy to slot a weasel word like “season” into your simile and drop the mic. Bam: instant poetry!

But so then what does a good simile look like? What’s the ideal? I recently dipped back into Infinite Jest for an anniversary piece I was writing, and I was struck all over again by Wallace’s exquisitely apt descriptions, which blew me away when I was younger. He comes up with stuff like the “sad tiny distant-champagne-cork sounds of scores of balls being hit down at the East Courts” and “My chest bumps like a dryer with shoes in it.” I can’t imagine many people have compared the pock-sound of a distant tennis ball being hit to the sound of a bottle being uncorked, but there it is.

But it’s not just that Wallace has made an original comparison; he’s made a precise one. He’s heard something—in the sound of a struck tennis ball—that’s very much like something else. It’s an act of finely tuned discovery—whereas Vuong, forcing a comparison between a “kiss” and a “season,” isn’t discovering anything. He’s not making a compelling link between two seemingly unlike things. And so I think Vuong’s fatally imprecise simile simply doesn’t have what it takes to delight the discerning reader.

Or consider the travel writer Patrick Leigh Fermor, who was a master of description. “Blown askew, the Trafalgar Square fountains twirled like mops,” he writes in his great book A Time of Gifts. Isn’t the accuracy of that simile astonishing? Fountains blown by wind would twirl like mops, right?

Peter Bogdanovich, whom I’ve already mentioned, had very specific ideals when it came to filmmaking. For instance, he felt a long, unbroken take created a more immersive experience for the audience—and so he would strive to hold his shots for as long as he could. He learned that from Orson Welles. “A long-playing full shot is what separates the men from the boys,” Welles would say. “Anybody can make movies with a pair of scissors and a two-inch lens.”

Well, anyone can make conspicuously poetic similes with a washed-out word like “season.”

Anyway, I’ve gone on too long. But the point is I do think we can define some artistic ideals in relatively crisp terms—and then measure the success of a work of art against those ideals, whether we’re talking about the merits of precision in figurative language or the merits of an immersive “long-playing full shot.”

DC: What role do you think criticism ought to play in an artistic culture?

JG: Well, maybe to explain why an Ocean Vuong simile doesn’t land—and why a Patrick Leigh Fermor simile does!

But seriously, I don’t think you have an artistic culture without critics. Dana Gioia, Hugh Kenner, and Carmine Starnino meant so much to me when I was starting out over twenty years ago. They shared the poetry they loved (and hated)—and did so in sparkling, uncompromising prose. They showed me the heights I should aspire to, one indented block quote at a time.

DC: Has writing criticism affected your development as a poet? Has your work as a poet affected your work as a critic?

JG: Well, at one point, my reviews of other people’s poetry eclipsed my own poetry. This was mildly distressing at the time, but unsurprising in hindsight, I guess; I was writing a kind of spirited, pointed criticism, and there’s not a lot of that in the poetry world, so people took notice of my scrappy reviews and came to know me as more of a critic. I would try to get back to writing my own poems, only to be derailed by some editor offering me another review gig. Anyway, that’s what I told myself. Clearly, I couldn’t resist the gigs.

And then I stopped writing poetry for a few years. I think I’d decided that I was a critic full-stop. Plus, you tend to get more attention for provocative prose than a lyric poem, unless you’re Clive James or you’ve been commissioned to write something for an inauguration. And I’ll be frank: mailing poems to journals (we used the mail back then) was a slog (even if preferable to the black hole of Submittable, which I won’t use at this point). I found I liked being able to reach out to an editor directly to pitch a timely critical essay.

But you know, my shorter poems were often really just acts of criticism by other means. They were sometimes about poetry, style, sprezzatura, minimalism, Derek Jeter’s batting stance, Bogdanovich’s audio commentaries, and so on. They were like little essays in disguise.

And years later, when I started writing my first verse novel, Forgotten Work—which is full of fans and critics—I found myself mixing all these seemingly disparate interests of mine. Not just poetry and criticism, but also music and science-fiction and film and obscure artists and a million other things. It was enormously liberating to pull all that stuff together. And it helped that I was writing in heroic couplets, which have a kind of comic, cooling effect. You can do a lot with couplets; they give permission, as our culture likes to say. You can write an excerpt of a fake YA novel in rhyming couplets and then, a few pages later, a parody of academic prose and then, still later, a transcript of a documentary about a band—as I do in Forgotten Work.

And so now that’s my MO—using verse to splice all my random interests together. Lately I’ve been writing and drawing these comic-strip poems that incorporate criticism, memoir, and science-fiction, which, Parnassus willing, will be embedded in a new verse novel. It’s all just one mash-up now. It’s a fun place to have arrived at.

DC: If you’ll forgive a metaphor, it seems to me that some artists and critics sit across from the reader or audience, with the art between them, and others seem to sit on the same side as the audience, facing the art together. What kind of posture do you like to see in other critics and poets?

JG: I’m not sure? I like poets and writers who are trying to entertain me, who are trying to communicate, to hold my attention. So I guess they would be on my side, right? Or at least they want to see to my needs as a reader, which might mean coming up with a dazzlingly precise simile to captivate me.

Same goes for critics. I like the ones who feel compelled to keep me reading—to be funny, engaging, and clear.

And this is a lot easier said than done. One of the pieces in Fan Mail is a takedown of a prose poetry anthology. The review first appeared in The Walrus, and I remember going back and forth with my editor—to sharpen the preamble that explains just what a prose poem is. Because you can’t take for granted that a general reader is steeped in this stuff. So the critics I like are the ones who can quickly unpack some niche notion in a witty, economical way, while not condescending to the reader either. It’s a tricky balance.

At one point in Fan Mail, I quote from an Anthony Lane review of a Wonder Woman movie, Here’s Lane describing her island home of Themyscira—and forgive the block quote, but this is what critics do, right? We point to slabs of text that cast a shadow on us.

The name of the island is true to myth, which suggests that someone at DC Comics has been knuckling down to Herodotus and the Greek tragedians. In “Prometheus Bound,” written in the fifth century B.C., we are told that Themiscyra is the home of the Amazons, “who loathe all men.” In the movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, the islanders don’t get much of a chance to work on their loathing, because men are blissfully absent and, by definition, superfluous. The women are thus free to practice their homely skills, such as leaning sideways from the saddle of a galloping horse until their heads are on a level with their stirrups and then, from this comfortable position, loosing off an arrow at the target.

Isn’t that great? Even if you haven’t read your Herodotus or Prometheus Bound, you can get through this fun, foamy prose just fine. Lane’s knack for using a modern phrase like “knuckling down” and then deploying a slightly more archaic construction like “loosing off an arrow” is inspired. He’s learned, but he’s light about it. He knows how to keep the reader amused and on side.

DC: It is great! But there have been complaints about the dwindling supply of serious (or light) literary criticism in recent years. What do you think those complaints are caused by?

JG: I’d have to see the complaints, I guess. My own complaint would be that we have a surplus of self-published opinions that only look like “serious literary criticism”—on X, on Substack, and so on. It’s a lot of people on soap boxes. Few of them are writing with style or wit—and almost none of them have editors. And a lot of them aren’t even writing; they’re podcasting. I like podcasts, but a free-form ramble is no substitute for a well-edited, carefully worded essay that has the imprimatur of a magazine with standards. But at least one of my favourite critics almost never seems to file prose anymore; he has a show to host.

And then there’s the fact that so many smart writers sort of abandoned criticism for culture writing over the last decade. Instead of making judgments about the aesthetic value of a book, say, they were busying themselves with pointing out why this or that Hollywood blockbuster was problematic. They’d become, to cadge a line from James Wolcott, “hall monitors.”

DC: Not being a hall monitor, how do you fix on an object for your critical attention?

JG: In the old days, an editor would suggest the object. In recent years, I’ve tended to write from a place of rear-view rapture—about some book or movie I love that’s been quietly, steadily receding into the middle distance.

An anniversary helps when you’re pitching an editor. I mentioned writing about Infinite Jest. It just turned 30—a great occasion to revisit that book.

In fact, I used to do a lot of counting on fingers. How many years had it been since X came out? Since Y? And was it time for a commemorative take? If it was 2016, I was wondering what had happened in 1966—fifty years before, a nice round number. In that case, Pet Sounds had happened, so I was able to pitch an essay about that classic Beach Boys album to The Atlantic.

Sometimes, the milestone is less impressive, the peg, wobblier. In 2015, I managed to place some copy about Orson Welles’ obscure film Mr. Arkadin in The New Republic. It was sixty years old—less round as numbers go. Still, that’s some kind of milestone. Plus, Christmas was looming, and Welles had set the climax of the picture in December. You can see that I really wanted to write about the film!

At the end of the day, you write about what’s available and what might appeal to an editor—and you find ways to be timely and to turn these opportunities to your own uses.

DC: Do you have any advice to poets who would like to write criticism, but aren’t sure where to start?

JG: I think the ideal is to send timely pitches to magazines you actually read and editors you admire. Don’t self-publish, if you can help it. Polish your pitches and brace for rejection.

But would a poet who wants to write criticism really not know where to start? I think true critics are self-selecting; they’ll find a way to air their opinions. God help them, they can’t help themselves.

Jason Guriel’s latest book is Fan Mail: A Guide to What We Love, Loathe, and Mourn. He lives in Toronto.

Daniel Cowper is the author of Kingdom of the Clock, a novel in verse; Grotesque Tenderness, a book of poems; and The God of Doors, which won the Frog Hollow Press Chapbook Contest. He lives on Bowen Island, and is a contributing editor to New Verse Review.



