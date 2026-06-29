New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
20hEdited

Christopher Hitchens said, “don’t be a fan, be a critical thinker.” I’ve often thought that among the more insincere things he said because he was a fan of many writers and artists, and they clearly influenced his own writing.

The phrase “rear-view rapture” resonated. I wouldn’t have known to put it like that, but that’s also a place I write from. It’s remembering those things you love and wanting to celebrate them - saying to a reader, “remember this?!”

Thanks for the great read 🙏😊

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Frank Dent's avatar
Frank Dent
6h

I’m not keen on the mop simile, which muddies the image of clean, sparkling fountain water, as it were, with mop water. And I’m not unhappy with Vuong’s season simile, which picks up on the earlier “hit,” a verb commonly associated with the abrupt turn of season to summer or winter.

I think sportswriters and crime writers and Star Trek screenwriters (“busier than an Alvanian beehive”) have taken the simile about as far as it should be allowed to go. I wonder if poets should be discouraged from using similes, just as they should be discouraged from writing sestinas.

(I do very much like the selfie sketch, though.)

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