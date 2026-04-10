New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Dana Gioia's avatar
Dana Gioia
15h

Thank you for this long and serious conversation with Dick Davis, a major translator and poet, who is mostly unknown among American readers.

His translations are wonderful and, for most English-speakers, revelatory, but his poetry is a thing of beauty—compressed, lyrical, and moving. The plain style is hard to write in well because it is so transparent that every flaw of ear or intellect is evident. Davis is the great master of the style.

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Jason Gray's avatar
Jason Gray
12h

What a wonderful treat to read this great interview with Davis. I had the good fortune to study with him a little at Ohio State and have always admired his poems and his translations.

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