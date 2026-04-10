Editor’s Note: Elijah Perseus Blumov’s Versecraft is one of the best poetry podcasts around. Not everyone listens to podcasts, though, so NVR is honored to publish this transcript of Elijah’s Versecraft interview with the great poet and translator Dick Davis. Both Davis and Blumov have poems in NVR’s winter 2026 issue.

Elijah Perseus Blumov: I am sitting here in Columbus, Ohio with Dick Davis, a living legend of a poet and translator and a man I am privileged to call my friend. Dick has won more international awards, both for his original poetry and for his translations of Persian literature, than you can shake a stick at. He is that rarity in contemporary poetry, a true master of verse craft, and he is, in my view, one of the top contenders for greatest living poet in English. Dick, it’s an honor to be with you, and thank you for the gift of your time.

Dick Davis: Well, thank you very much for that very nice introduction.

EPB: Without any exaggeration, I think there is a common consensus in the literary world that you are the greatest English translator of Persian poetry in history. How do you feel about this assessment, and are you at all concerned that your incredible success as a translator will overshadow your accomplishments as a poet?

DD: Well, the first thing to say about translating from medieval Persian is that very few people do it. So it's not difficult to be the best if you have very few competitors. I translate works because I admire them very much, or I would go so far as to say I love them, and I would like them to appear in English. It's not something I do mechanically to pass the time or earn money. It certainly doesn't earn money. It's because I have faith in the works, and I hope something of what is in the works comes over in English, even if only as a kind of shadow. As for overshadowing my own poetry: if I had to be honest, I would say that I think I'm a slightly better poet than my general reputation is and I'm a slightly worse Persian translator than my reputation is.

EPB: Ideally, what would you most like to be remembered for in ages to come?

DD: My own poetry, certainly. Most translations are ephemeral—everything gets retranslated. But because not many people know Persian and even fewer people translate from it, I hope my translations last for a good few generations before somebody does them. But it’s my poetry that I would like people to remember me for.

EPB: I understand that you were first exposed to Persian poetry through your friendship with E. M. Forster. This was a crazy thing for me to discover, because I think of E. M. Forster as being an exalted figure of the distant past, in the same sort of canonical-historical haze as Virginia Woolf or D. H. Lawrence. What was your relationship with him like?

DD: I'm glad you asked that, because there is a kind of misapprehension floating around, I think based on my Wikipedia article, which implied that I had a very close, long friendship with E.M. Forster. I hardly knew him! I met him a few times. I think I was only alone with him once. But he was extremely encouraging and very kind. His own engagement with India couldn't but be fascinating. He talked about his time in India with me, and he talked about the relations between Muslims and Christians in India, that kind of thing. So although I didn't have a lot of back-and-forth with him, the little talk that we did have had a great effect on me. And of course, he was also for me a sort of giant of literature: I think I was about twenty when I talked to him, and he was certainly in his eighties. He happened to have rooms in the same college where I was at Cambridge, which was how I was able to get to see him. I was completely in awe of him, so naturally I remembered the things he told me. As I said, he was very kind. He tried to put me at ease, as he did everybody he talked to.

EPB: The popular narrative makes it sound like he was one of the people who most influenced you to look into Persian poetry. Is that true?

DD: Yes, it is. I was at university in the 1960s, and at that time there was a strong streak of xenophobia in England. I grew up in a very provincial part of England which wasn’t particularly interested in anything beyond the shoreline. And so Forster’s interest in Asian cultures, Muslim cultures, and the poetries and literatures in Muslim languages affected me. I thought, “Oh, that’s something one can do. That’s something to be interested in. That’s another room that I can walk into if I wish to.” So it did have an effect on me.

EPB: Do you think you would have eventually fallen into Persian literature without him?

DD: I might have done. I don’t know. When I was a child, it was said that if there were three books in a household, they would be the Bible, Shakespeare, and Fitzgerald’s translation of Omar Khayyam. My parents were very literate and they had many more than three books, but those books were certainly there. And by the time I went to college as an undergraduate, I knew most of Fitzgerald’s Rubaiyat by heart. I learnt a lot of poetry by heart when I was an adolescent. Fitzgerald’s version of Persia and Persian culture…well, he never got further east than Paris, so it’s very refracted through his own very English sensibility. But actually, when I got to be able to read Persian and the poems of Khayyam in the original, I found that while it’s true that Fitzgerald is often quite loose in his translation, he really gets the spirit of what Khayyam is like in a way that I think no other translator has been able to do.

So I admired Fitzgerald’s translations very much, and he might have led me to Persian literature anyway. The real reason that I got involved with Persian literature is that I went to Iran, because Robert Wells said to me, “Come to Iran, Dick, and we’ll teach English in Tehran for a year, and then we can come back to England and do what we were planning to do anyway.” Robert had been working on an archaeological dig in southern Iran, and I went, and then I got ill, and I met my wife, and I fell in love with her. She wasn’t my wife then, of course—and it took quite a long time before I was able to marry her. So I ended up staying there. I’ve always cared about poetry very much, since I was a young child, so I started to learn Persian and read Persian poetry. So I would really say it’s partly my friend who said, “Why don’t we go to Iran together?,” it’s mainly my wife who was the reason I stayed in Iran, and I think all my experience of Iranian culture has been refracted through my relationship with her, my love for her.

EPB: For the past several decades, you’ve been steeped in the poetry of medieval Persia, and you’ve spoken on many occasions elsewhere about how you think Persian poetry compares with the poetry of Europe. I’m curious, though, how you might characterize the similarities and differences between medieval Persian poetry and other Islamic poetries—Arabic, Turkish, and Indian—of roughly the same period.

DD: That’s a very interesting question, which I’m not really equipped to answer. I can’t read any Turkish, I can only read Arabic with a lot of stumbling in a dictionary, and I can’t read Hindi either—only Persian. On the other hand, in the medieval period, Persian had the kind of reputation in the Middle East that French had in Europe in the 18th century—it was the language of civilization, as it were, the language of culture, and it was the language of poetry. Turkish poetry certainly owes a great deal to Persian poetry. Persian poetry, at the beginning, owed a lot to Arabic poetry. In fact, some of the very earliest Persian poems are more-or-less translations from Arabic, but Persian poetry soon branched off into its own field. From what I’ve seen of Arabic and Turkish poetry, Persian poetry is more accessible to a Westerner than either of them. But I can’t be dogmatic about this, because I can’t read them with any confidence.

EPB: Since you were a young man, you’ve always been attracted to medieval poetry, whether European or Asian. Why do you think that is? What is it about the medieval sensibility that attracts you?

DD: That’s a very interesting question, one I have asked myself, and I’m not really sure how to answer. I will say that I grew up mainly in the English countryside, and there are lots of visible remains of the medieval world in the countryside. A lot of villages have medieval churches, for example, and the museums of course are full of medieval artifacts. The medieval world is not so distant as it might seem to somebody who hasn’t grown up in that environment. But why I fastened on that rather than, say, the Elizabethans or the 18th century, I don’t really know. When I was an adolescent, my favorite literature was from the time of Jane Austen, and it was only later that I went further back, as it were. Chaucer has remained my favorite poet since I was in my early twenties. I can’t really answer the question except to say that medieval literature is strange enough for me to be constantly interested, and it’s comforting enough for me to feel at home. It’s this kind of unique mixture between the two: the unfamiliar and strange, and the familiar and comforting.

EPB: I think that rings true for a lot of people who are into the medieval period. My fiancée Laura, who studies medieval art, says something very similar—that she’s attracted to the strangeness of it. And what we can learn from the medieval sensibility is a different way of seeing and interacting with the world. Speaking of Chaucer, you mentioned to me in the past that your three favorite poets in English are Chaucer, Hardy, and Auden. What is it that draws you to these three poets in particular?

DD: Well, they’re brilliant technicians, all three of them, and they’re brilliant technicians in different ways. I like them because they’re brilliant technicians. I love technique in poetry, particularly technique that doesn’t show off. Auden does show off a bit, but it’s sort of tolerable. Chaucer’s technique is marvelous, but it’s so under the radar, so quietly done that you just feel it’s somebody chatting with you. It doesn’t feel technically brilliant, but then, you try and do it! The real reason for loving Chaucer is that despite the fact that he lived in the 14th century, it’s as if he lives now. He brings the people in his poems to life. Even in the most formal passages of The Canterbury Tales, people are brought to life, and everybody who’s interested in literature is aware of that. But it’s so in other poems, too. My favorite poem of Chaucer’s is actually not The Canterbury Tales, but Troilus and Criseyde, which I think is the most beautiful long poem in English—quite a claim, but one that I would defend.

Hardy I like because his poetry is so real. To be clear, his poetry is very artificial. You often feel that there’s been some strain in getting a rhyme, for example, or he comes up with very strange words and you feel, “Is this really what you want to say?” So there’s a constant feeling in reading Hardy that you’re walking in a bit of a minefield, technically—but he brings off the most marvelous effects. And Hardy is a profoundly honest poet. There’s no B.S. in Hardy. Auden I just admire because he was so good at everything he did, and he was also quite wise. He was a bit self-consciously wise, but he was wise. And it’s possible to take wisdom from his poetry.

EPB: I know that in the past you were drawn towards the moral dimension of poetry and you’ve since moved very much away from that. In the case of Auden, is his moralizing wisdom something that you once were more entranced with and are now less so, or do you still like it?

DD: In his case, I don’t like it. In fact, I tend to skim over those bits, which would annoy Auden because he probably felt that they were crucial to what he was saying, but it’s not what I find attractive in the poems. Nowadays, I don’t like overtly moralizing poetry. I like poetry in which you have a sense of the poet exploring the world. A person who moralizes doesn’t explore the world because he already knows what it means and what it should be. He tells you that there’s an ideology which describes how the world is and you, the reader, should conform to it. That’s not the kind of poetry I like. I like poetry that feels its way in the world and that isn’t sure of answers. Poetry that’s more question than statement. I don’t like preachy poetry at all. There’s an awful lot of preachy poetry in Persian, and I’ve tended to avoid it as far as possible.

EPB: I want to go back to Troilus and Criseyde. Do you think you’d be able to articulate why you think it’s the most beautiful poem in English?

DD: Well, there is the fact that it’s technically brilliant. It’s really beautiful. You’re always aware of the technique, but you’re not so aware of the technique that you lose sight of everything else. It’s really beautifully done. The characters in it are wonderfully drawn: Criseyde, Troilus especially, and, to a lesser extent, Pandarus also. I don’t mind the moralizing in Chaucer, because there’s no way I’m going to be convinced by it—it’s in a completely different world. It’s Boethius and medieval Catholicism, which is not my world at all.

EPB: Do you think that if you had been a contemporary of Chaucer, you would like him less?

DD: I hadn’t thought of that, but no, I don’t think so. I would be part of that world too, and I would think it was appropriate. I think a lot of the moralizing in Chaucer is pro forma—I’m not sure he means it. This occurred to me when I translated a wonderful poem in Persian called Vis and Ramin, which is in many ways very much like Troilus and Criseyde. It’s a love story, and it has the same kind of sensuality and joy in life and pleasure and the notion of young love. At the end of the poem, Gorgani says, “I’ve written this poem about love, but please, my friends, ask God to forgive me for being so carnal and secular,” and so on and so forth. Chaucer says exactly the same thing at the end of Troilus and Criseyde. These poets who enjoyed life so much produced such marvelous pictures of young love, pictures which anybody who’s been in love can identify with. I think they felt they had to include a palinode, but I’m not sure that they meant it.

EPB: That reminds me of something you said to me in an email once, which is that you thought that Auden had no sympathy for romantic love and he wasn’t interested in it at all. Does that detract from your appreciation of Auden?

DD: That’s interesting. No, I go to Auden for other things. It’s true that Auden’s not interested in romantic love. He has a clerihew which goes: “My first name, Wystan, / Rhymes with Tristan, / But—O dear!—I do hope / I’m not quite such a dope.” No, he had no sympathy with romantic love. But that’s not why I read Auden. I read Auden for the wit. Also, he inhabits a world which is close enough to the world I grew up in for me to recognize it, but it’s also a long way from the world I grew up in, too. So it’s a bit like my liking for medieval poetry. I feel half in it and half out of it. Also, I just like Auden’s personality. There are obviously unpleasant things in his personality, but he was very decent. He did a lot of decent, very good things, very quietly. He was a very good friend. He could be rude, he could be obnoxious, but then, so can most people be. And he was the most marvelous technician. His poetry is great fun. I was going to say that I insist poetry be fun, but Hardy isn’t fun. But Chaucer and Auden certainly are.

EPB: I was going to mention that, because it seems like joie de vivre and earthiness are things you really value in poetry, and Hardy doesn’t have as much of that.

DD: Well, he has a kind of earthiness, but there’s not a lot of joy in Hardy, it’s true. I think one of the reasons I value joy in poetry is because it’s something I find very hard to talk about in my own poetry, and I admire poets who can pull it off. It’s very easy to write miserable poetry. It’s damn difficult to write happy poetry. There’s a great deal of happiness in Chaucer, and there’s quite a bit in Auden, too.

EPB: I first encountered your work through your study of Yvor Winters, Wisdom and Wilderness. How did you come across the work of Winters? What made you gravitate toward his work? And how do you think his influence has affected your own artistry and critical mindset?

DD: I came across Winters because one of my teachers when I was at Cambridge, Tony Tanner, was a very good friend of Thom Gunn, who had been taught by Winters. I met Gunn in Tony Tanner’s rooms, and he recommended Winters to me. Most people think of Winters firstly as a critic, but I started reading Winters as a poet, and that’s because Gunn said, “Read his poetry.” And I loved his poetry. I thought it was marvelous. And then I moved on to the criticism. The criticism I was very seduced by, and I think most people who met Winters (though I never did) were seduced by his personality, unless they found it utterly repellent, which some people did. I was seduced by his criticism when I read it, though I feel less so now. I feel quite far away from the mindset I had when I first read Winters. On the other hand, he did show me an awful lot of things that I wasn’t aware of. For example, the notion of the “plain style,” which I hadn’t heard about before, which Winters talks about as a strand that goes right through English poetry. It’s what’s behind Hardy, for example, or one of the things that’s behind Hardy. And the fact that you could write poetry in the plain style is something that I got from Winters. Also, the sense that—and this sounds trite and obvious but it’s not something that was talked about when I was young—that you can think in poetry. Winters is very keen on people thinking. He loves Fulke Greville, for example, who actually thinks as the verse goes along, and you can see him pondering and changing his mind. I wasn’t aware of that strand of poetry, and Winters’ work introduced me to the plain style, to thinking in verse, and also to taking poetry seriously. Not too seriously! There are many things more important than poetry. But it doesn’t have to be trivial. It doesn’t have to be mere fun. It can say important things. Winters showed me that.

EPB: A couple of the most touching poems in your Collected concern your loving, years-long friendship with the poet Edgar Bowers. Could you speak a little bit about how you first came to be acquainted with him and how you came to influence one another’s lives and work?

DD: Edgar was an enormously important presence in my life while we knew one another. I met him in the late 1970s, and I knew him until he died, which was in the year 2000. I met him because I had read some of his poems. A friend had shown me some, and I was reading them as I was putting my own first book of poems together. I admired his poems very much, and I had been prepared for the kind of poetry he wrote by reading Winters. Edgar, of course, was one of Winters’ students, and also Thom Gunn had said to me that I should read Edgar Bowers. So when I was putting my first book of poetry together, I thought: “I’ll risk it. I’ll send him a copy.” So I did, and he wrote back a very kind letter. He didn’t praise my poems except very, very guardedly and quietly, but it was a very welcoming, pleasant letter. And he said, “I sometimes come to England. Perhaps we’ll meet each other.”

At that time, I was living in Iran, but I went to England during the summer holidays, and I met him on one of those holidays, I think in 1976 or 77, and we were friends from then on. I came to the United States because of Edgar, who got me a temporary position at UC Santa Barbara. I don’t feel at home in the United States because obviously I’m not an American, and my English sensibility doesn’t really fit in many ways. On the other hand, I love being in America. There’s a lot of anti-Americanism in Europe, in England especially, and it infuriates me. I go home and I combat it as much as I can. In the same way that my wife was my entrance to Persian poetry, Edgar was my entrance to American culture. I valued Edgar’s friendship very much. He was a very kind man, endlessly considerate. He could be brusque, he could be difficult, he could decide that people weren’t worth it, and that was that—but if he decided you were worth it, he would give you anything, he would do anything for you. He was very good to me, he was wonderful to my wife, Afkham, who also loved him, and he was a great presence in my life. And although I don’t think he especially liked many of my poems, he did dedicate one of his own to me, which I was very proud of and grateful for. He made me feel it’s a good thing to try to be good—so I owe that to him.

EPB: Do you think that the way he wrote influenced the way you wrote, or vice versa?

DD: That’s hard to say. Yes, it did to an extent. My very early poems I wrote before I knew Edgar, and they’re much more show-offy and messy and young-mannish in a not very good sense. I think Edgar’s poetry helped me to grow up in poetry, to write poetry as a thinking adult rather than as a feeling adolescent. So in that way, yes, he did influence me. I don’t think I influenced Edgar, but I know that my friendship, and the friendship of a couple of other English and American poets my age, was very important to Edgar. There was a long lacuna in Edgar’s writing career when he published virtually nothing, after which he came back to writing. He confided to me once that it was partly because I—and not especially me, but this group of people, of which I was one—had appreciated his poetry so much and praised it so much and encouraged him so much. So I felt good about that. I felt that I was part of what brought Edgar back to writing his last poems, which are among his most beautiful poems, I think.

EPB: For someone like myself who never had a chance to know Edgar, is there anything about his personality or his manner that you would like to preserve for posterity? Also, what are some of your most vivid memories of him?

DD: His personality was quite mercurial in many ways. He was very funny when he disapproved of people, and he would say things like, “Oh, he couldn’t tell a good poem from a hole in the wall!” I actually remember him saying that about someone. He would speak with utter contempt about people. He hated people who showed off and didn’t have anything to show off about—that really infuriated him. I felt sympathetic to that. I wouldn’t dare say some of the things he said, but when he said them, I inwardly cheered. He was very open to the world. He loved zoos, for example—he loved looking at animals. He loved music. Part of my own love of music has come from Edgar’s example. He was full of narratives and stories and pleasant gossip. He rarely said anything negative about anybody, except things like, “He couldn’t tell a good poem from a hole in the wall.” But he didn’t talk about people’s sex lives or scandals or anything like that. He was discreet in that way. I think he was a very good friend to all his friends. He didn’t blab. I’ll probably think of other things when this is finished, but those are the things that stay with me. It was wonderful to go to a museum with him, or the zoo, or somewhere like that, and to see his reactions and participate in them. When he saw a painting he loved, or an animal that he thought was interesting, he was always very present at those moments, and he helped you to be present too.

EPB: We were talking earlier about your love of Haydn. Bowers, famously to those who knew him, loved Mozart. Do you feel that his love of Mozart and your love of Haydn—not that you don’t also love Mozart and he didn’t love Hayden!—but do you think that that divergence in preference, one for the other, speaks to any differences in your personalities?

DD: That’s an interesting question. If I had been asked—assuming I wasn’t myself—“There’s Dick Davis and there’s Edgar Bowers: one of them loves Mozart and the other one loves Haydn, which is which?” I would have switched them around because I think I’m a more sentimental poet than Edgar. I remember somebody saying to Thom Gunn after a reading, “That was a very sentimental poem, Mr. Gunn!” and Gunn said, “Well, that’s a part of life too,” which I thought was wonderful. Anyway, I do think of myself as a more sentimental poet than Edgar, and Mozart is certainly a more sentimental composer than Haydn, so I’m not sure why it paired up in that way. I think Edgar loved elegance. I wouldn’t ever say that Haydn is inelegant, but there’s something earthy and peasanty and rough-and-ready about Haydn very often. Haydn loves to do surprising, even vulgar things in the middle of what seems to be something very serious. Also, Haydn is not afraid of spectacular effects. Think of the opening of his oratorio, The Creation, for example—really spectacular. It sounds like something late Romantic. Mozart would never do that, because Mozart always stays within the confines of propriety, and the elegance that propriety requires. That’s probably what Edgar loved in Mozart.

EPB: Do you feel that’s true even of something like the Requiem?

DD: You know, I’ve never heard a recording of the Requiem that convinced me.

EPB: Really!?

DD: And I’ve never been to a live performance of it. So the Requiem has always been a problem for me. Either I feel the conductor is making it far too romantic and trying to make it sound like Verdi—which is ridiculous—or the conductor is being so cautious that it’s completely bleached of any feeling at all. There are a number of works that I feel that about, not just the Requiem. Another one is Schubert’s 9th Symphony. I’ve never heard what I feel is a good recording of Schubert’s 9th Symphony. They all seem either too ponderous or too trivial to me. The Requiem is a mystery to me. It’s something I feel I haven’t really met because I haven’t heard a recording that moved me.

EPB: Wow, that’s fascinating. We were talking a little bit earlier about how music can influence how you write, and while I’ve never consciously written a poem with the Requiem in mind, I so deeply admire its combination of dark passion and extreme classical elegance, and that’s a synthesis that I would love to be able to achieve in poetry.

DD: When you describe it like that, I agree. Yes, it’s wonderful. But I don’t feel that when I hear the Requiem—I’m not sure why. Perhaps I just need to hear a really good recording, I don’t know, it’s probably a failure in me. If the Requiem had been discovered without Mozart’s name on it, a lot of people would say, “Well, this must be by Mozart.” But there would be some people who would say, “No, it’s outside of what Mozart does.” And I think I would be among the latter group. I’m not sure what it is, but the Requiem, as I say, is a problem for me.

EPB: Well, you’ve probably heard (Joseph Haydn’s brother) Michael Haydn’s Requiem, and it’s clear that Mozart took a lot from it.

DD: That’s true, I hadn’t thought of that. Yes, you’re right. They are very similar. Of course, Joseph Haydn and Mozart were great friends. Haydn famously told Mozart’s father, “Your son is the greatest composer I have ever met.”

EPB: I know that you’ve written a poem about Haydn—do you feel that your love of him has influenced your craftsmanship or your rhythms in some way?

DD: Only in ways that would be very difficult to describe. There is a technical expertise in Haydn which I would like to emulate, but that’s there in a lot of composers. But there’s also the wish to use the expertise to do things that expertise isn’t usually thought of as doing—I mean to produce effects that break the expectation of what the poem or the piece of music is doing. In that way, perhaps it has influenced me. I think what’s really influenced me in Haydn is a sense of the sensibility that produced it, which is a sensibility that I admire very much and would like to emulate. But my sense of Haydn’s sensibility may, of course, be completely wrong.

EPB: There’s an epigram of yours that you’ve quoted to me on a couple of occasions: “When I was young, I wanted truth / as in the way of youth. / Now that I’m old, I know my duty / is to acknowledge beauty.” To put my question in the crudest terms, when and why do you think you’ve made the transition from moralist to aesthete?

DD: I was a very moralistic young man, a rather unpleasant young man, I think– always telling people how to live and what to do. I really dislike people who do that nowadays. Aesthetics and morality don’t seem to me to be opposites. Morality—this is going to sound hopelessly precious—but morality, in a way, is a kind of aesthetics. It’s an instinct for what is appropriate and right, which is what aesthetics is too. So I don’t see them as totally separate. But I think what I mean is that, when you’re young, you want to know what lies behind everything. You want to know the truth of everything: the way the world works, why life is like this, what life is, where it comes from. That’s all very pressing when you’re young. When you’re old, you realize you’re never going to know all that. So: enjoy the surface, enjoy what’s here, enjoy the beauty that’s available. And I have made that transition over my life.

EPB: Do you think it’s important to have both of those phases in life, or do you think that if you were talking to your younger self, you would tell yourself to be more of an aesthete and not take things so seriously?

DD: No, I think it’s important to have both. If you’re just an aesthete without any sense of morality, I mean… that way lies Nero and Goebbels. No, you have to have a sense of morality, it’s just that morality is particularly important to young people. It always is. Children are terribly moral until they see that they needn’t be. Morality is very important to young people because young people feel the need for justice very strongly. I’ve often thought that when babies cry, it’s usually because they have a sense that their situation is unjust. Of course they can’t formulate it in that way, but they feel that the world shouldn’t be like this, and that’s why they cry. “My circumstances shouldn’t be like this.” And you need that when you’re young. It’s very important to have that sense of what is right. If you don’t have that, aestheticism is mere self-indulgence.

EPB: Do you feel, because you had that moral foundation, that even though now you’re in a more aesthetic frame of mind you’re secure against excess or decadence? Or is there still a moral check you feel you need to exercise upon the sensuousness of your current outlook?

DD: That’s an interesting question, and one that’s hard to answer. I feel I’ve reached an emotional equilibrium between the two which I don’t find difficult to maintain. When I was younger it took more effort to have self-control, but I think that’s just a matter of age—when your metabolism slows down, the impulse to do immoral things tends to dissipate.

EPB: That actually segues perfectly into my next question. In one of our correspondences, I asked you why you thought that poets tend to become more loose in form and latitudinarian in outlook as they age, and you gave a fascinating response. You said that, among other things, you thought that the drive to write fiercely and strictly was connected to erotic drive, and that as erotic drive decreases, so too does the desire to try to order the world. I know that this is an intuition and not a developed theory, but I’m very curious what you think the connection is between the artistic impulse and the erotic impulse.

DD: Well, the erotic impulse is often a desire for control. Of course, it isn't always. The erotic impulse can be, in fact, almost the opposite: a desire to lose yourself in someone else or something else. But the erotic impulse, if it's not civilized, can be a desire for control. Moralizing poetry is certainly a desire for control. Eros drives you to approach the world in a certain way, and that drive begins to retreat as you get older. At 78, I can say: “Yes, it does!” Not entirely—but to an extent. And as you get older, you're not interested in pushing the world around anymore. You're not interested in making pretty girls like you, for example—which, when you're young, you certainly are very interested in. I don't want to get too personal about this, but I do feel that as one grows old, and one's metabolism slows, it's much easier to accept the world than to fight it or to try and mold it in your own manner.

EPB: This connects to Persian poetry very well, I think, because in that tradition there’s a constant ambiguity between the erotic and the mystical.

DD: Yes.

EPB: If you’re thinking of the intellect as an erotic force, it’s almost as if when the poet is trying to order the world, it’s like they’re trying to be sexually dominant over God, Nature, the universe, or something like that.

DD: Yeah, I'd go along with that.

EPB: Alright, this will be my final question. You’ve mentioned to me before that one of the things that draws you to Persian literature is its mystical aspect, and that mysticism has fascinated you from a young age. You said that your fascination was, “a nostalgia for something I could never have,” meaning that you did not feel you could ever be a mystic despite your interest in it. You have also said elsewhere, though, that while you consider yourself an atheist, you’re sympathetic to religious feeling, and that it’s possible that when you reach the evening of life, you might feel more inclined to assent to this religious feeling. At the age of 78, how would you characterize your spirituality, and has it changed from when you were younger, as you predicted it would?

DD: It’s very hard to answer. If I allow myself to just exist—sitting in the garden—a real kind of gratitude for the plenitude and generosity of life comes over me, which I think some people might call spiritual or a religious feeling. My problem is when religious feelings are attached to a dogma. I think it’s partly because I lived in the Middle East for a while, partly because I’m part Irish. The notion of religious dogma appalls me because it produces such terrible results all over the world. I remember reading somewhere—it’s a bit glib, but I think it’s true—“Bad people do bad things and good people do good things; to make good people do bad things, you need religion.” And that’s one of my problems with religion, is that it leads to such bloodshed, prejudice, and cruelty. The worst thing for somebody who feels that life should be generous and enjoyed, and that one should share its benefits, is cruelty and meanness—and there’s an awful lot of it about. I know that religion doesn’t present itself as a gospel of cruelty and meanness, but its effect is often to produce it. I mean, I lived in Iran for goodness sake. It’s quite obvious there, and it was obvious in Northern Ireland.

I wouldn’t call myself spiritual. In fact, if I had to define my relationship with “God,” I’d say I’m an atheist. On the other hand, I do feel what a lot of people, when they get older, say that they feel: an intimation of oneness with the reality of being, whatever that means. That sounds very pretentious!

EPB: That's very Wordsworthian!

DD: It’s very Wordsworthian, you’re right. Apart from three or four wonderful poems, Wordsworth is not a poet I especially like. Yet I do feel that same religious feeling as in Wordsworth’s early poems—I’m coming to it very late, as it were! I can sympathize with him, I see what he means.

EPB: It’s interesting too, because have you read Edgar’s dissertation on Sturge Moore?

DD: I have, but a long time ago.

EPB: He devotes the first quarter of it to taking down Wordsworth and his spirituality.

DD: Yeah, well, that was Winters’ total contempt for Wordsworth.

EPB: You’ve said before that Edgar was also an atheist, but it’s interesting, because if you go back and read his early stuff—and maybe this is just Winters speaking through him—he does sort of insist on this secular version of a scholastic God as a moral absolute.

DD: He does. “Secular version of a scholastic God” is exactly the right phrase. And that does hover around Edgar’s poetry at the beginning—I don’t think it’s there so much at the end. There’s this immense sense in Edgar’s late poetry of the famous phrase from Virgil: lacrimae rerum, the tears of things, the pathos and pity of life, and that one should take that in and value it and be aware of it and not ride roughshod over people and ideas and so on, and produce more misery. There is so much damn misery in the world. Edgar was very aware of this. It behooves us to try and stand against it, insofar as we can.

EPB: As an atheist, do you think that there is a way to objectively ground morality without resorting to some sort of godlike figure?

DD: That’s a very difficult question to answer. I will say that atheists, in my experience, tend to be much more moral than an awful lot of religious people—that is, they will not deliberately hurt people or put people down. They will not deliberately tell people that they’re stupid, and so on and so forth. Not all atheists are so kind, but those in my experience have been. I read somewhere that there are an awful lot of very religious people in prison but virtually no atheists in prison, which I can believe. An atheist tends to feel that the value is here, in the world. It’s not transcendent, beyond the world. And if the value is in the world, then you have to treat the world with respect, which means not crossing boundaries that hurt other people, not committing crimes, and so on and so forth. It’s natural that an atheist should have a morality which is based on respect for the rest of existence.

EPB: In an earlier conversation you mentioned that you have been thinking a lot about death, especially in relation to your poetry. Do you have any speculations or hopes about the afterlife, or are you pretty content to embrace nothingness?

DD: Well, I hope there’s nothingness, because if there is an afterlife, it means one has to function within it, and be responsible within it—I really don’t want an afterlife, thank you! I think there’s a bit in Beckett somewhere where he says that the afterlife might be something ridiculous, like the square root of minus three. If there is an afterlife, God knows what it is. But just in logical terms, we belong to the animal kingdom; I don’t think anybody thinks that animals have an afterlife—or if they do, how far down do you go down before you decide they don’t? Perhaps primates do, or mammals do, but fish and bugs and bacteria? If none of those have an afterlife, why should we have an afterlife? Biologically, in terms of where we are in the natural scheme of things, it’s very unlikely that our demise is going to be different from, say, a dog’s or a horse’s demise.

EPB: Thank you so much for your time, Dick. If you wouldn't mind, would you read a poem of yours to close out?

DD: Have you chosen one?

EPB: I have! If you don't mind, I would love it if you would read “A Personal Sonnet” for us.

DD:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A Personal Sonnet How strange this life is mine, and not another, this jigsaw... each irrevocable piece. That bad, unfinished business of my brother, dead at nineteen; my gadding years in Greece and Italy; life lived, not understood; a sunset in Kerala, when it seemed the sun had risen on my life for good. All this was real, but seems now as if dreamed. The presences I've loved, and poetry— faces I cannot parse or paraphrase whose mystery is all that they reveal; the Persian poets who laid hands on me and whispered that all poetry is praise: these are the dreams that turned out to be real.

Dick Davis is Professor Emeritus of Persian at Ohio State University, His publications include volumes of poetry and verse translation chosen as books of the year by The Sunday Times (UK) 1989; The Daily Telegraph (UK) 1989; The Economist (UK) 2002; The Washington Post 2010, and The Times Literary Supplement (UK) 2013 and 2018.

Elijah Perseus Blumov is a poet, critic, host of the Versecraft podcast and substack, and Translations Editor at Literary Matters. His work has been published or is forthcoming in venues such as Birmingham Poetry Review, Image, Rust and Moth, Tar River Poetry, and others. His first book, Against Oblivion, is forthcoming from Measure Press. You can read more of his writing at elijahperseusblumov.com.