March 21, 2025: Midge Goldberg with a cannele de bordeux. And there’s my banana brown butter muffin. Credit: Zina Gomez-Liss.

I met up with Midge Goldberg on a blustery, drizzly day in March at my local independent bookstore. She is my computer-programing husband’s favorite type of person: a WYSIWYG, a term that stands for What You See Is What You Get. She’s a smart, no-nonsense woman who has a sharp sense of humor which is evident when you read her formalist verse. She came wearing a handmade knit hat and scarf and found me in the cookbook section comparing frosted cake photos. Peering at the shelf she pulled a newer version of the classic Moosewood Cookbook. “This is one of my favorites,” she said. Where I am all sprinkles and sugar shock, Midge is hearty and down to earth — a reserved and quiet conversationalist in contrast to my effusive and extravagant babbling. We make for odd friends, but we have two passions in common: poetry and baking.

We first crossed paths at the Frost Farm Poetry Conference in 2023, a gem of an event in Derry, New Hampshire. Midge is married to the poet Robert W. Crawford (a.k.a. Bob) who organizes the conference every year, and she is often a workshop leader. I loved my first experience so much that I told Bob that I was coming back next year with a huge cake to celebrate my 50th birthday. True to my word, in 2024 I baked a 3-tiered, Robert Frost-inspired gluten-free cake, and the next day Midge and I had our first conversation about allergy baking and the children who made it necessary for us to learn this alchemy. We talked about the best flours to use, the difficulties of vegan substitutions, and the overall uselessness of xanthan gum. This was a person with whom I needed to have a longer conversation. But how could I do that without driving her away with my hyperextroversion?

A BAKERY CRAWL!

I mean, who doesn’t love shopping for treats, am I right? And in order to be a good baker you need to sample a lot of baked goods. Fortunately for me, I live in a city that has a high concentration of bakeries, from small mom-and-pop storefronts to well-regarded chains to high-end patisseries, so I proposed that we get together and hit up some places that were all within walking distance of each other. Midge liked the idea, so she came down for a visit.

Before leaving the bookstore and heading out to our first stop we had to check the poetry section. “I want to see if any of my friends are here,” she said as her finger brushed across the narrow spines. I knew she was referring to fellow Powow River Poets, a group founded in the early 1990s by the 94-year-old legendary poet and translator, Rhina Espaillat. Midge became a member in 2000, and Bob is a member as well. Alas, we didn’t find the names we were hoping to see, so we made our way out.

As we opened the door the weather greeted us like the first line of Edwin Ford Piper’s March poem: “The moody wind—is this its grudge day?” As the drizzle flew sideways into our faces I somewhat regretted that this was the day we had chosen. Although Midge grew up in Florida, she’s lived in New Hampshire for so many years that she isn’t phased by New England’s temperamental spring weather. She’s a fast and steady walker so we quickly made it to Blacker’s Bakeshop, a family-owned Jewish bakery. Since it was Purim, there was an assortment of hamantaschen: apple, apricot, poppy, prune, raspberry, and chocolate. It was a Friday so the place was bustling with people who stood in line to get their challahs for Shabbat. As I ordered my hamantaschen for the kids, Midge pointed at the case and said, “Halfmoons were my dad’s favorite.” When it was her turn to order challah, I asked one of the servers to get me a black and white cookie to surprise Midge at the end of our visit. I paid for it and snuck it in my bag.

As we left I said, “You know halfmoon cookies remind me of some questions I wanted to ask about your space anthology. How did you pitch it to Cambridge?”

“I got the idea because one of my old professors at University of New Hampshire, Michael Ferber, was editing an anthology for Cambridge called Romanticism: 100 Poems, and he wanted me to translate a poem by Victor Hugo for him. I asked him if Cambridge ever considered other topics, and that’s how I ended up suggesting Outer Space. Part of my proposal to them was that this could appeal to a greater audience.”

“And it looks like it did well!”

“Yes, it did! They were happy.”

“I read through the book and saw a lot of familiar names. Did having a strong network of poetry friends help you launch a project like this?”

“At first I selected many well-known poems that I wanted in the book. But I only received a very small budget for permissions. And some of the poems in the public domain in the US weren’t in the public domain internationally, which relies on the date of the poet’s death. So I had to throw out at least a third of my choices because I couldn’t afford all those permissions. A single poem would have taken the whole budget. That’s when I expanded my search further back, all the way to ancient Egypt. I tapped into my network of friends — some to get contributions and translations and others to help make connections with other poets. I was able to reach out to Linda Pastan because Kyle Potvin (a Powow poet) was an acquaintance of hers, and that was how I was able to use her poem ‘Eclipse’, which she graciously donated in honor of her son-in-law, who is an astronomer.”

We arrived at the next stop, Bakey. It’s a small bakery chain with several locations in the Boston area. Midge ordered the goat cheese croissant while I got the chocolate banana pecan babka, and we sat down.

What I got at Bakey. Credit: Zina Gomez-Liss

“When I was looking for older poems, I remembered Psalm 8: ‘When I behold Thy heavens, the work of Thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which Thou hast established….’ I liked the idea of something from the Torah in an anthology about outer space.”

“Are there any other ways in which being Jewish influenced your choices as a poet? I think you told me that your parents were more culturally Jewish.”

“Yes, that’s right. We always did Passover and Hanukkah because those are celebrated at home (and can focus on the food!). We always had Jewish food around because that is what my parents grew up with in the Bronx. My dad liked borscht, and my mom made kugel for every holiday. Years later it dawned on me that my mother making kugel for Passover was really not correct, you know? But she did it because the religious part of it wasn’t important to her. We didn’t do Shabbat or the High Holidays. We didn’t go to synagogue.

“When I got to high school, my next-door neighbor was Jewish. She went with her parents to a synagogue, and I would go with them every once in a while. I joined the youth group and became interested in Israel. I read Exodus by Leon Uris, which was a huge influence on me. I lived on a kibbutz in Israel for six months after college, and I slowly got involved once I came back. I became a youth group leader at a synagogue in Haverhill for a while and learned more about the religion. When I had kids, I introduced more aspects of Judaism into our lives, celebrating Purim and Sukkot.

“But I am afraid of overtly putting religion into my poetry. If it ends up in a poem, it’s usually in the form of questioning. I have a poem called ‘Whale Watch’ that is more about trying to understand other people’s faith:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Whale Watch

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Late on a summer day, down at the pier, The whale watch boat anchors across from me. The tourists disembark, but I can’t hear If they saw any whales while out at sea.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I search for signs in faces passing by. Will I see, if I just stand and wait, Some wondrous look, a light within an eye? I want to stop someone and ask him straight,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Just tell me, did you see a whale or not?” But I can’t bring myself to ask. To go So far, to catch a glimpse of what they sought, To fathom whale—some telltale sign must show. Today I say no other prayer so well: That they did see a whale, and I can tell.

From Flume Ride (David Roberts Books, 2006). Used with poet’s permission.

“I don’t want to write poems that are too sentimental. You have to know where the line is. I do have some poems where I am straightforwardly optimistic. Those to me are the ones that are closest to prayers, like there is a chance that there could be something good.”

When we finished, we headed up the street toward our last bakery. Along the way I asked Midge, “You write both poetry and fiction? When do you decide to write a short story and when you write a narrative poem?”

“I always had a hard time with plot. With a poem, I could create a character and a situation and find a way to end it without having to think, ‘What happens next?’ But then I created a character in a poem called ‘Breakfast Shift at the Inn’ — a waitress. I liked her so much that I wrote a mystery, and she became the protagonist, an amateur detective. I also turned another poem about growing up in Florida into a short story. That became a Rorschach test, because the poets all liked the poem version better, and the short story writers all liked the short story better. But now I am doing a fiction writing workshop, and I am having a great time. I want to learn more about plot and try a second mystery.”

We entered our fanciest stop, Salt, a bakery started by the Chopped winner Thiago Silva. Midge ordered a cannele de bordeaux, and I got a banana brown butter muffin.

“Midge, do you see a connection between baking and poetry?”

“I really like to do things, to make things with my hands. I like baking. I like growing vegetables. I like knitting. And even though poetry isn’t a physical thing, the way those are, it still has that same feeling of making something. I read the poem out loud to see how it feels in my mouth when I’m saying it. I’m completely in the moment, and I am working hard toward creating something.”

“You know, I think of your poetry as being ‘conversational,’ but I think I am just trying to avoid saying the word ‘accessible’ which is a term that it isn’t used in a complimentary way a lot of times.”

“I think it was Philip Larkin who said ‘poetry should both communicate and give pleasure to the reader’. To write a poem that nobody gets would be a waste of time. So ‘accessible’ might be a compliment or an insult — but that’s fine with me! I want to communicate. I don’t want readers to have to puzzle it out. The most important thing about poetry to me is its effect on the reader. Does it have something universal about it? Whether we’re alike or different, show me so that I can understand you and maybe more about myself too.

“I don’t like when poems are just incomprehensible, and you are supposed to say, ‘Oh that’s poetry.’ How many times have I heard — again, a compliment or an insult? — ‘I usually don’t like poetry, but I like yours because I understand it.’ Well, I’m glad! I don’t think it helps poetry to make people feel like they need a degree to understand it. Instead of trying to communicate, you’re trying to exclude.”

“I know. I feel the same!”

“Have you ever read Mike (A. M.) Juster’s poem ‘Rounding Up the Mimes’?”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rounding up the Mimes

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They shunned the suburbs, trailer parks and farms. Somewhere they had their silent neighborhood— for who has ever lived next door to mimes?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Wherever they did live, they paid their taxes from pocket change, obeyed our traffic laws, and turned their radios down very low so passers-by would never hear their songs.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lacking identifiable positions on anything important, they seemed…“Swiss.” White face paint hinted at a racist past. When tabloids called, they never would deny connections with the Mafia or Roswell. At the French Embassy, a mime was hung by his suspenders as a mob denounced Marcel Marceau; some vigilantes smeared a mime with bacon fat and chicken feathers, then left him flailing by a KFC; kids trapped another one inside a box of glass for days—and told him to “pretend to eat a sandwich.” For their own protection, all mimes were taken into custody.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We watched as they were crowded into vans, still gesturing with pouts and outstretched palms.

From Wonder and Wrath (Paul Dry Books, 2020). Used with poet’s permission.

“It starts out as light verse and then it just stabs you in the gut — and that to me is poetry.”

As we were wrapping up Midge said, “As we went from Blacker’s to Bakey to Salt — I thought you were going to ask me which one I felt I belonged in the most … and I would have to say, the first one, the Jewish family bakery. Not that there’s anything wrong with any of the other places. You’re just making me think of how food has meaning.” She laughed. “Even though I love making scones, they don’t have any meaning. Sometimes a scone is just a scone.”

I thought that maybe scone, cannele, or piece of challah — it doesn’t matter what form it takes. It becomes special because of who made it, or why it was made, or the people you share it with. I was thinking of the halfmoon cookie that would remind Midge of her father. We walked to her car, and we said our goodbyes. As I headed to my minivan I realized that I forgot to give her the cookie. #$%@!

Fortunately, it just so happened I was meeting Bob the next day at a conference in New Hampshire. During a break he said, “Midge wants to know if you want to come over after this.” Of course! It was a short drive and signs of spring were just appearing in that area of New Hampshire. I found myself going up a long driveway, dodging a surprising number of chickens. Midge was on the porch waiting for me, her hair pulled back in a ponytail and looking relaxed in a sweatshirt and jeans. She invited me inside, and I gave her the halfmoon. We sat at her table and talked some more about poetry and family, and she showed me a poem that she had written on the back of some gift-wrapping paper. At some point Bob came into the kitchen and headed to a blue Rubbermaid bin. He bent over to peer inside, and I realized that there was a soft cheeping sound emanating from the container.

“Excuse me,” Midge said. She walked over to Bob and together they looked inside. “When they’re clumped like that it means they’re cold,” she told him. She adjusted the heat lamp and then joined me again. She invited me to stay for dinner, but I had to head back to the family.

Before I left Midge gave me a bag of freshly baked scones. “They are cranberry-orange, and I sweetened them with our maple syrup.” It was a wonderful and unexpected gift. I thanked her and headed to my car. The chickens scooted away as I proceeded slowly toward the main road. As I drove back home to Massachusetts I decided to try a scone. I’ve never had one like this before, and it seemed much like her: it held together nicely, not too sweet, not too flakey. It was substantial, with a nice dense crumb due to the heavy cream she is partial to using in her baking. This woman doesn’t mess around! She said that sometimes a scone is just a scone, but maybe it can be something more. Sometimes the ordinary becomes extraordinary in the hands of the right maker.

When I tried out the scone recipe I made two types. The first had homemade candied orange peel and dried cranberries and the second had chocolate chips with a vanilla sugar glaze. Credit: Zina Gomez-Liss

Midge’s Scone Recipe

“I got the scone recipe in a class at King Arthur. I can give you the basic recipe, but I vary it every time, plus I’ve adapted it to use sourdough discard.”

INGREDIENTS:

300g (2 cups + 2 tbsp) all-purpose flour (If you use sourdough discard, use 250g flour. GLUTEN FREE: 300g of King Arthur Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour works very well. )

11g (1 tbsp) granulated sugar

8g (2 tsp) baking powder

3g (1/2 tsp) salt

80-100g (1/2 c to 3/4 c) dried fruit or chocolate chips

354g heavy cream (1.5 cups or 12.5 fl oz), plus a little more to brush on the tops. (If you use sourdough discard, use 304g of cream.)

Optional 100g sourdough discard

Sparkling sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400F degrees. Mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Mix in the dried fruit or chocolate chips. Add the sourdough discard if using it. Add heavy cream and mix just until it all comes together and there is no loose flour. Flour a surface and form a disc with the dough, about 8” in diameter and 3/4” to 1” thick. Cut the disc into 8 wedges. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and put the 8 wedges on the sheet. Brush each scone top with heavy cream and sprinkle sparkling sugar on top. Bake the scones in the middle-upper part of the oven for 18-23 minutes. They should be light brown in color and when you break the wedges it should looked cooked all the way through. Remove the scones and cool them briefly on the pan. These are best served warm. When the scones are completely cool, wrap them in plastic and store them at room temperature for several days. To reheat them, preheat the oven to 350F and place the scones on a baking sheet, tenting them lightly with foil. Reheat the scones in the oven for 10 minutes.

Mix-in options:

“The possibilities are endless. I’ve used dried apricots, dried cranberries, crystalized ginger, lemon zest, orange zest, cinnamon, vanilla extract, chopped apples, as well as savory versions with grated cheddar and chopped chives.”

Topping options:

“I sometimes brush the top with egg instead of cream. Also, I sometimes make icing, with powdered sugar and lemon or orange juice or maple syrup.”

I also made gluten-free sea salted caramel chocolate chip scones using King Arthur brand Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour mix. It baked well. Credit: Zina Gomez-Liss

Midge Goldberg is the editor of Outer Space: 100 Poems, published by Cambridge University Press in 2022. Her third collection of poetry, To Be Opened After My Death, was published by Kelsay Books in 2021. She was a finalist for Plough Quarterly’s Rhina Espaillat Poetry Award in both 2023 and 2025. Her book Snowman’s Code received the Richard Wilbur Poetry Award, and she received the 2016 Howard Nemerov Sonnet Award. Her first book of poetry, Flume Ride, was published by David Roberts Books in 2006. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband, the poet Robert W. Crawford, two cats, and an ever changing number of chickens.

Zina Gomez-Liss is the deputy editor of New Verse Review and an MFA candidate at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Her writing can be found at The Beauty of Things (zinagomezliss.substack.com). She lives outside of Boston, Massachusetts with her husband and five children. Zina plans to bring another birthday cake to Frost Farm in August.