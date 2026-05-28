Editor’s Note: Elijah Perseus Blumov’s Versecraft is one of the best poetry podcasts around. Not everyone listens to podcasts, though, so NVR is honored to publish this transcript of Elijah’s Versecraft interview with the great poet and critic Timothy Steele.

Elijah Perseus Blumov: I am here with a living legend, the poet, critic, and one of the patriarchs of contemporary metrical verse, Timothy Steele. You may recognize Tim from a Versecraft episode where I covered his lovely poem, “Anima,” and if you would like more biographical information on Tim, I invite you to go back and listen to that episode. Tim is the author of not one but two critical works which I consider foundational to my own thinking, and foundational more broadly to the contemporary case for formal verse. The first is his 1990 study of the origins of modernism, Missing Measures: Modern Poetry and the Revolt Against Meter, in which he formulates several explanations for why poets of the 20th century turned away from metrical composition, why the reasoning of these poets was largely erroneous, and therefore why the arguments against metrical poetry fail to hold up. It is a fascinating study, and I highly recommend it. Later, in 1999, Tim released an arguably even more important book entitled All the Fun’s In How You Say a Thing: An Explanation of Meter and Versification, which is, to my mind, the authoritative text on poetic prosody in English. As I have said on other occasions, Versecraft would not be what it is without this book. I do not only recommend it; I consider it required reading. In 2024, Ohio University Press released a 25th anniversary edition of All the Fun’s In How You Say a Thing. If you don’t have a copy already, this is the one you should get. Not only will you be supporting Tim and a great university press, but the book comes with a brand new preface by Mr. Steele and a beautiful new indigo and turquoise cover. But before we get into more of that, let me introduce the man himself, Mr. Timothy Steele. Tim, thank you so much for being on the show.

Timothy Steele: You’re welcome, Elijah. I hope I can live up to that generous introduction.

EPB: You already have, my friend. Firstly, I’d like to ask: what have you been working on these days?

TS: I’m always writing poems—or thinking about poems at least—and writing essays. I’m doing an essay now for an anthology of essays on Thom Gunn, and I’m trying to talk about his reading in the context of the ways he creatively drew on books that particularly impressed him. He had a very interesting and, as far as I know, unique way of proceeding in some of his poems, which was to take some details from a work like Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw or George MacDonald’s At the Back of the North Wind, and adjust them into the context or problem he was addressing and write a poem out of that. It struck me, knowing him some, that it was partly because books and the characters in them were as real as experiences in real life for him. He had a visceral response to them. He was a very impressionable—in a good way—reader. And I wanted to talk a little bit about that because, as far as I know, no one has talked about that side of his work before. It’s also interesting that certain of his poems derive from works that are not widely read today. For instance, the short story writer Saki was a very important figure for him when he was in his teens.

EPB: George MacDonald too is a criminally underread writer now.

TS: I guess partly because his mother was a fan of MacDonald, he liked him a great deal, and was very much influenced by him.

EPB: I love Thom Gunn, and that sounds like a fascinating project. You spoke about his inspiration and compositional approach as if it were unique to him, which makes me wonder: how does it differ from your own compositional approach?

TS: My poems more or less start from an experience, though I know that there are all sorts of background influences—my interests in different meters and stanza forms—that feed into it. I mentioned Gunn’s interest in The Turn of the Screw, and I can look at one or two of my earlier poems and say, “Oh, I remember I was reading The Golden Bowl at that time,” and I can see how Henry James and that sort of European background fed directly into the poem. But for me, the germ of the poem is usually embedded in a particular experience. And if this isn’t too much talking about my work, there’s a poem that’s coming out in an issue of The Classical Outlook that Rachel Hadas is editing…

EPB: Oh, I love them! I’m good friends with those guys.

TS: Oh, great! Rachel was asking me, “Is there some poem of yours that has a classical background?” and I could think of two right away. One involves a mortifying incident that happened at a party at the house of a girl on whom I had a crush when I was twelve years old. But it tied in to the story of Callisto and Arcas and how Ursa Major and Ursa Minor—the Big and Little Bear—became constellations, and my seeing them in the winter sky after the party. Thom might have come at a poem like that through Ovid originally, and would’ve decided to write about a certain myth that spoke to him in a certain way and then would’ve adjusted his experience to it. It’s probably the same result, but in my case, the experience came first, and then I realized how it related to the myth later on, a realization which emerged in the writing of the poem, if that makes sense.

EPB: Absolutely, it converges from two different points of origin. I actually identify with Thom’s way of going about things, because so often my poetry starts with ideas rather than experiences, or if a poem is inspired by an experience, the inspiration is colored by, “How can I take this experience and wed it to an idea or some traditional reference point?” One thing that I really love about your work is that you have such fine attention to detail, for the data of daily life. I think your compositional approach totally makes sense given the poetry that you produce.

TS: Thank you, Elijah.

EPB: So, you’ve been one of the fiercest advocates for metrical poetry for the past thirty years. Your arguments for it are very clear and are all laid out in your books, so I won’t ask you about that. But I do want to ask: how did you come to write metrical poetry yourself? Was there a moment of revelation or was it more of a gradual process?

TS: It was more gradual, Elijah. I think maybe a central element was growing up in Robert Frost country. I was born and raised in Burlington, Vermont, and he was still living down in the Middlebury area for much of the year. He was our local poet. I think I’ve said elsewhere that it was like having Greta Garbo as the girl next door. I don’t think we realized what a considerable figure he was until we saw him at JFK’s inauguration. But I can remember, I think it was in fourth or fifth grade, our teacher Florence Keys read us “Desert Places,” which, as you probably remember, begins, “Snow falling and night falling fast, oh fast. / In a field I looked into going past, / and the ground almost covered smooth in snow, / but a few weeds and stubble showing last. / The woods around it have it, it is theirs. / All animals are smothered in their lairs,” etc. And the way he could take the visual scene and translate it into words—even if I wasn’t sure of what some of the words meant—was just enchanting.

The rhythm and the rhymes were wonderfully stimulating as well, and I think that’s always stayed with me. As a student and a young writer I did try different forms, but I always found metrical composition and related devices like stanzas and rhymes to be not merely challenging, but actually fun and exciting. And I realized as I read more and more poetry that, as much as I liked some free verse poems, it was the poetry in meter that most stayed with me and that I remembered best.

EPB: Obviously a metrical poem is going to have a different kind of attention to music than a prose lyric does, but do you think that writing in meter also informs or can change the content of the poem itself? Obviously there’s a lot of variety among formal poets, but do you think that they have a sensibility or a way of looking at the world which is informed by the way they write?

TS: That’s a good question. I’m not sure. I suspect that varies from reader to reader and writer to writer, but it may be the case. I know for me—I didn’t recognize this when I was young—the experience of meter made me a better listener. The metric pace slowed me down. The first time I realized this, I wasn’t reading a poem. I remember being in high school and reading George Eliot’s Silas Marner, and I realized I was reading along with the pace of her prose, and I realized how that had helped me as a reader and how it helped me to understand what she was saying and the issues with which the characters in the novel were grappling. And so I think that in that sense, at least in my case, meter has really shaped the way I think and understand the world.

EPB: There’s great metrical verse and great prose lyric, mediocre metrical verse and mediocre prose lyric, but I find that in metrical poetry generally, there tends to be a bit more of a tight argument, a tighter way of thinking, than in “free verse.” I think that has a lot to do with taking more time with language, and of course you’re also disposed to have a drive toward order because you’re writing in meter, which often mirrors a desire for order in thought and in the world itself. I love metrical poetry because I love hearing the meter in my ear, but I also feel that I’m probably going to be more interested in what a metrical poet has to say, because they tend to have a certain seriousness about how they approach the world and how they approach language that a lot of free verse poets don’t have.

TS: Yeah, yeah. One other advantage of writing in form is that—to follow up on what you’re saying—when you’re trying to locate a rhyme or secure a cadence, you may come up with the phrasing right away, but you tend to be aware that there might be other combinations of words that would fulfill the meter or the rhymes at that particular point in the stanza. And at least in my case, I do tend to look at the subject from different angles. And sometimes I find when I write a poem that I come to what seems to me a richer or different conclusion than I had expected as a result of trying to suit what I’m saying to the form itself. It helps me, it talks back to me, and both in a good way and in a challenging way, interrogates me about what I’m saying.

EPB: Yeah, I think that’s one of the most beautiful things about writing in meter—you can have your cake and eat it too. Because on the one hand, meter makes you slow down to focus on what you want to say, and so if you are mulling over an idea in your mind, you’re more likely to do it justice in a metrical poem. In a “free verse” poem, you can zoom from line to line and not even give it a second thought. But on the other hand, like you’re saying, a formal constraint can also be a content generator, and lead your mind down paths that you weren’t even suspecting. Formal constraints can do both: they can strengthen and sharpen the thoughts you already have, and they can also lead you to horizons that you didn’t even suspect.

TS: Yeah, well put.

EPB: Let’s talk a little bit about the new edition of your book! First of all, how did All the Fun originate? And what do you think is your own biggest contribution to the study of versification?

TS: Well, to take the first part of that question first, in 1990 I had published Missing Measures, in which, as you mentioned, I tried to understand the reasons that so many poets at the end of the 19th and the early 20th century and thereafter set meter aside. Having done that, I was talking with a friend, Helen Pinkerton Trimpi, who said, “Well Tim, you’ve explained why meter fell into disuse, but nowadays it’s not very well understood. You’ve got to write a book explaining what meter is and how it works.” And I remember groaning and saying, “Oh, Helen, please don’t say that!” But in the days following our conversation, I saw that she had a point. And so I started tentatively writing the book, chapter by chapter. Eventually, eight or nine years later, it was a book.

I hope the contribution that the book has made to the study of versification is just to stimulate interest in it, and to explain not only how it works, but how it really is—as the title, taken from Frost’s “The Mountain” indicates—fun and joyful to read and write, how there are so many things you can do with it, how meter is predictable yet can accommodate unpredictability, and suggest the ways in which different elements of language—grammar and phonetics and word shapes and so forth—tie into meter and are enriched by versification.

EPB: Well, I’ll say for my own part that I had read a couple books of versification before reading yours, and your explanation of rhythmic modulation was a revelation to me. That was not something that I’d seen in other books. Your whole book is excellent, of course, but that was the new thing that I took in, which made me say, “Wow, this is something I have to be paying attention to and looking out for.” Was that something that you had picked up from a teacher of yours or something that you worked out on your own?

TS: Thank you. Let me say first and foremost that rhythmic modulation is the most important technical element in versification: the relationship between rhythm and meter and the way in which meter gives rhythm a grid, so to speak, to organize itself; the way rhythm, in the sense of natural speech going into meter, enlivens the abstract paradigm, and how between the two, they produce something new. Each is important to the other. I think that I may have had some intuitional appreciation of this in reading Frost from a very early age and in listening to productions of Shakespeare’s plays at the Summer Shakespeare Festival at the University of Vermont, but there were two essays that really helped me, and I cannot pretend to be original in my insight in this regard. One was Yvor Winters’ “The Audible Reading of Poetry,” which was for me, as you said, a revelation. I read that when I was a freshman in college, and that really helped give me the beginning of a theoretical structure for understanding meter. The other was a little handbook by an Australian poet named James McAuley called Versification: A Short Introduction, which, while a little tendentious in particulars, is very good on the relationship of rhythm and meter. When I read that book was crucial, because at the time I was still basically in a mindset determined by Pound and Eliot—great critics and serious writers, to be sure, but who did tend to promote the idea—which comes down through Ransom, Tate and others– that metrical composition is “ca-thunk, ca-thunk, ca-thunk.” Macaulay, like Winters, explained, “No, only metrical theory is that way. Metrical practice is something quite different. It’s the way living speech accommodates itself to the general abstract pattern.” And so those two writers, Winters and Macaulay, were very helpful.

EPB: That’s awesome—and as a big fan of Winters, good to hear. So what can we expect from the 25th anniversary of All the Fun? How does it differ from the original book?

TS: The principal difference is the one that you mentioned, Elijah, which is that it does have a new preface. I corrected some glitches that lurked in the original text, but basically the new preface is what’s new. And I thought what I would do with the preface is to set as a backdrop for the book the fact that versification has been in decline in recent centuries: the longer forms, Drama and Narrative, going over to the novel and to prose drama in the 18th and 19th century, and then the shorter genres going over to free verse in the 20th century. Nevertheless, if you look back at the 20th century, there’s a tremendous amount of wonderful metrical verse there. I sometimes think that people overlook just how much good metrical poetry there is in modern and contemporary poetry, beginning with Thomas Hardy, Robert Frost, E.A. Robinson and so forth, and coming down through people like Louise Bogan, Janet Lewis, Richard Wilbur, and Philip Larkin, and how many poets who experimented with free verse, like Langston Hughes and Wallace Stevens, also wrote significant metrical poetry. I wanted to emphasize that this tradition of versification is living, and has been kept wonderfully alive by all sorts of great poets in the 20th century.

EPB: Yeah, I really enjoyed reading that because it aligns with my own opinion as well, which is that despite the fact that the 20th century was in some ways disastrous for the practice of metrical poetry, you really do get some of the very best metrical poetry ever in the 20th century, and there’s still a lot of great stuff being written today. I like the parallel that you draw between the modern and contemporary era and the Renaissance as being almost comparable in the amount of richness that they have. That’s something that I think not enough people appreciate—maybe because they’re not reading the right stuff, but it’s out there! Part of what I try to do on Versecraft is showcase the great modern and contemporary metrical work that’s been produced, from the turn of the 19th century till now. Because you make this comparison between Renaissance and modern poets, I wonder: is there a Renaissance poet that you feel you’re simpatico with, whose niche you would see yourself aligned with?

TS: Oh, boy, that’s a hard question. I think temperamentally it might be George Herbert, but certainly in terms of richness of practice—and I think this came to me partly through Cunningham—I think John Donne and Ben Jonson, in their interest in different genres of poetry—epigrams, erotic elegies, verse epistles—and their ability to think about different kinds of poems has been something that I’ve learned from. I wish I could excel as they did in just a handful of the ways that they did. There’s Shakespeare, of course. But I think, as Ben Jonson said, he is really “not of an age, but for all time.” There’s a real transcendence in his body of work, though I would say, with all due respect to the narrative poems and sonnets, it’s chiefly in his dramas. So I would say, in terms of thinking about verse, Donne and Jonson; and just generally for the temperamental approach to writing, I am drawn very much to George Herbert.

EPB: You talk about working in a lot of different forms and genres—is there a form and genre that you prefer above all others?

TS: Gee, that’s hard to say. Though I don’t write a lot of them, I certainly admire the epigram in others. I love verse epistles, and when I think of some of my favorite poems in English, they certainly include verse epistles, beginning with Thomas Wyatt’s “Mine own John Poynz” down through Jonson’s “Inviting a Friend to Supper” and on down to contemporary poems like Thom Gunn’s invitation to his brother to come to San Francisco. I just find it a very interesting form, and you can do a lot with it because, though it’s in verse, it’s a letter, and you can put pretty much anything you want into it: feelings you have, things you’ve observed, descriptions of the natural world around you. Its capaciousness is really attractive.

EPB: I agree, they are fun, and I don’t think enough people write them. Speaking of Cunningham, my next question is: In reading your poems, I often detect the influence of your mentor, J.V. Cunningham, especially when it comes to what Emerson called “meter making argument” and your mutual interest in philosophical themes. I also often detect the influence of his mentor, Yvor Winters, especially Winters in his pastoral mood, as you too often take the California landscape as your muse. How do you view your creative relationship to these two poets?

TS: I obviously admire both of them and learned a great deal from them. Cunningham, in particular, was a huge influence as my teacher, and he remains so up to the present, and will remain so as long as I draw breath. He’s a model of intellectual integrity, not just in his poems but in his essays. He’s a wonderful essayist, and I wish his essays were more widely read. I did not know Winters personally, though I knew his wife, a wonderful writer herself, Janet Lewis. But his poems about California, as you suggest, helped me, as a native New Englander, perceive the state and perceive the American West, and that meant a lot to me. Not to sound a negative note, but I have conflicting feelings about Winters’ criticism in a way that I don’t about Cunningham’s, as I think all of Winters’ admirers to some extent do. Winters can be dogmatic and unnecessarily rebarbative. He’s Socratic in the sense of being great about asking fundamental questions, but he is also Socratic in the sense of being a bit of an intellectual bully at times. But that’s not part of his poetry, and it’s his poetry that I think I have most taken to heart.

EPB: Our mutual friend Dick Davis has said the same thing to me on a few occasions—that he was drawn to Winters and Wintersianism through the poetry rather than through the criticism. I certainly have problems with some of the way Winters argues and some of the things he says, but it was actually his criticism that had a huge impact on me first, and then through that I got into the poetry. I think reading his criticism reformed my taste in a way that allowed me to appreciate the poetry more than I would have if I had come to the poetry first. Before I had gone through the fire of Wintersian criticism, I had a much more naively Romantic sensibility, and the astringent quality of Wintersian criticism prepared my eyes to look at things differently.

TS: It may be amusing to some of your readers to know that while Winters and Cunningham knew each other from the thirties onward, Cunningham claimed that they only got along for about ten days. Cunningham always praised Winters’ personal generosity and was grateful to him for having given him a little shed in his backyard to live in when he had been riding the rails in the Depression. And Cunningham said he never knew a more generous man, but never a more difficult one either. I reported this to one of Winters’ students and friends, Charles Gullans, who laughed and said those were the exact words that Winters used for Cunningham: that he had never met a more difficult man!

I should say, having expressed reservations about Winters’ criticism, that there is a wealth in there that you can’t find anywhere else. I’ve sometimes encountered writers who have only heard the negative things about Winters, and who have said, “Doesn’t he narrow your point of view?” And my response has always been, “Actually, no!” You know, we all read Shakespeare’s sonnets and the odes of Keats and Wordsworth and “Prufrock” and so forth—but Winters points you to poems and poets—and in this sense he’s a little like Ezra Pound—that you didn’t know, or individual poems that you had just read over and missed entirely. He really has a good eye for great individual poems, like John Dowland’s “Fine Knacks for Ladies.” I mentioned I love George Herbert, and if it were not for Winters, I don’t think I would have dwelt on “Church Monuments,” because it’s not really characteristic in form or sentiment of most of Herbert’s work, but it really is a wonderful poem, and it’s thanks to Winters and his superior insight that I stopped to read it. You don’t have to throw away your old canon to appreciate Winters—what he does is expand it. He gives you insight into new writers and introduces you to new things.

EPB: Absolutely, he did tremendous work in that field. Without him, who knows if we would know—at least nearly as well—the work of Frederick Goddard Tuckerman and Jones Very, and the amazing Fulke Greville, who’s definitely one of the great lyric poets of the Renaissance. Even when Winters is very critical of big names, I find that salutary as well, because he trains you to not take things at face value—to look at the great poets for what they are, not for what they’ve been made to be, and clearly assess what their true virtues and deficiencies are. That’s tremendous training for the poet-as-critic, and helps one to not passively absorb vices of a style that one admires. You can deeply admire another poet and model yourself after them, especially when you’re young, and gloss over or not even be aware of the incoherence or problematic emotionalism in what they’re doing. Winters trains you to see that kind of thing.

TS: Yeah, that’s an excellent point, Elijah. To go back to this word, this is part of his Socratic side, his drive to get at the fundamentals. You can still love W.B. Yeats, but reading him on Yeats is very instructive. There’s a passage in his essay on Yeats that has an absolutely hilarious description of Yeats’s view of the good life and the good society, where men are all fishing or riding horses recklessly about the countryside, and there’s a sprinkling of beggars and mad priests and so on and so forth. You come away from it and you think—and I think others feel this way too—“Well, that’s right!” Yeats is still a wonderful poet and poet of great rhetorical gifts, but there is this side of him that, as I think Jeeves says in one of the Bertie Wooster stories, “He is not sound.” Yeats has a certain kind of outlook that you wouldn’t want to necessarily embrace, or that is just his own fantasy, and which is not necessarily connected with the social or political reality of Ireland or the modern world.

EPB: It’s so important because poetry is designed to beguile. That’s one of the main things that it does. And if you are so entranced by the style that you uncritically receive these ideas, and you treasure them without really thinking about what their consequences are, you’re not participating in the artistic life in the way you should. It’s certainly possible, as I think Winters even acknowledges, to appreciate a poet for the beauty of their writing and the power of their style while disavowing what they’re actually saying. There are poets that I look to solely for stylistic inspiration, not for philosophical inspiration. So speaking of style, my next question is: Following Winters and Cunningham, you have written in what is often called the “plain style:” language which is unadorned, clear, direct, and elegant. Could you describe what the plain style means to you and why you use it?

TS: The plain style, for me, is a style that is clear but distinguished and appealing. It’s possible to be clear but dull, and possible to be striking, but to be merely fantastical or obscure. The plain style aims at a quiet, acute way of being clear. Someone more knowledgeable in this area than I, like Cunningham, would point to the classical analysis of the plain style in Cicero, but that’s how I think of it. As I think of it, it’s not an exclusive style or an exclusive level of style, but a foundation of style. It’s a style that enables you to transition into, in terms of classical analysis, what would be called the middle style or pleasant style, and the high style or grand style. It seems to me that you can’t go into the higher registers unless you have that basis. Yet in fact, as demonstrated by Cunningham and other poets like Ben Jonson and even Shakespeare in many of his sonnets, just staying at that level of acute plainness and intellectual exactitude can produce very, very great poetry. I hope that I’m able to use figures of speech and figures of thought and imagery that would be associated, in the classical analysis, with the middle style and maybe even occasionally be sublime, though I don’t know if I’ve ever risen that high. But the plain style is, for me, the basis, and it just involves an interest in clarity.

EPB: Out of curiosity, has there ever been a time that you’ve said to yourself, “I’m going to write in the grand style here?”

TS: I did in one poem, which I realized as I was writing it. It was a poem in syllabics. It was about eighteen lines long. I never collected it, or else it appeared in a chapbook some years ago. I’m afraid it had a kind of Miltonic effect without Miltonic sublimity. I don’t think I started out writing it that way, but I realized, “This is where I am, and let’s see where it goes.” But the grand style is not my native mode—which is no criticism of it. I love Milton.

EPB: Is it a style you would wish to work in more often but which simply doesn’t feel temperamentally suited to you, or are you worried that writing ornately would prevent you from being as accurate in what you want to say as you would like to be?

TS: For me, it’s definitely the latter, Elijah. I prefer to stay in the realm of clarity. I like poetry that makes sense. So much of the poetry that was prized in my youth—poetry like the later Stevens and Ezra Pound’s Cantos—seemed to me unnecessarily obscure and lost in its own convolutions. So I’ve shied away from that sort of thing. But that’s not to say that others can’t do it well or shouldn’t try it! It’s just personal. I don’t mean to universalize my own experience.

EPB: Shifting gears a little bit, you came of age as a poet in what, to me, is an almost mythical time and place: Stanford in the 1960s and 70s. Yvor Winters had just died, but his legacy was very much in the air. You were surrounded by poets like Cunningham, Janet Lewis, Helen Pinkerton, and Edgar Bowers, and were also aware of exciting metrical work being produced by Thom Gunn, Richard Wilbur, Anthony Hecht, Philip Larkin and W.H. Auden. When you were in that environment, did it feel like you were experiencing a kind of golden age? And is there anything happening nowadays which reminds you of that environment?

TS: Another good question. I thought about this this morning. Kierkegaard famously says that we understand life backwards but live it forwards. At that time I was just trying to live life forwards and see where it was going and try to make sense of it, so I really didn’t appreciate what a wonderful environment it was. And there were other people that were part of it. At Stanford, there were some great fiction writers: Wallace Stegner, Nancy Packer, Richard Scowcroft. And another figure I had the good fortune to meet was X.J. Kennedy, who was a great proponent of metrical verse and a wonderful writer of it. You mentioned golden ages. Coming from the east coast—and Winters is very good about this in his poems—the landscape was very striking. It really was golden. This was prior to Silicon Valley development. The tawny hills around the San Francisco Bay peninsula were remarkable, and I think that left a great impression on me. I did think, as I said in the preface to the book and as we were discussing, that there really was a lot of wonderful poetry around. And in that part of the world, the poetry, the ambience, was not just the people you mentioned, but also people living in San Francisco like Michael McClure, the Beat poet whom I knew when I lived there, Gary Snyder, Robert Creeley, Jack Spicer over in Berkeley. And of course, Ginsberg had performed the inaugural reading of Howl a decade before at an art gallery in San Francisco. So there was a real sense of literary ferment there. But as I say, at the time, I didn’t wake up and think, “I’ve got to eat my Wheaties, go out there, and join the Golden Age!”

EPB: No, you would have been eating acorns, right?

TS: Yeah, I guess so!

EPB: It’s so interesting to think of the contrast between the coterie of people that you were hanging out with and people like Ginsberg, who were existing in the same town. Was there any kind of warlike tension between the Wintersian formalists on one side and the Beat poets who were coming up?

TS: I don’t think so. Perhaps there was a bit of tension, but I think there was also a feeling among poets, at least people serious about poetry, that we are a small band to begin with, and a certain degree of fellow feeling develops. Also, there were mediating figures. I mentioned Janet Lewis, and we’ve mentioned Thom Gunn, and they both seemed to have friends in both worlds of long standing and moved between the two spheres with some facility. There may have been particular antipathies, but I was not really aware of them.

EPB: Here’s a bit of a tangential question. Thom Gunn had a really interesting career trajectory, and I know that you’re working on Thom Gunn stuff right now. There was a point in his career when he started to experiment with free verse, and at that point Winters basically disowned him, or gave him up as a disciple. This, of course, points to the prickliness of Winters, but when it comes to the latter, more experimental half of Gunn’s career, do you prefer it less than the first half or do you love it all equally?

TS: The relationship of Winters to Gunn is fascinating. Winters criticized Gunn in a single letter. In 1966, Gunn had sent him four poems, I think “No Speech from the Scaffold,” “Touch,” “In the Produce District,” and “Snowfall.” They’re all interesting poems, but they aren’t his best work. If you look at Winters’ letter to Gunn, which is in the Bancroft Library in Berkeley, I think the last sentence is, “You must shake yourself out of this.” He is not disowning him, and he is not criticizing him generally in any way. If you look at what he says about Gunn in his last book, Forms of Discovery, he retained a considerable personal affection for Gunn to the end, and through all his changes. Gunn is, as I see it, a figure like W.H. Auden (though they’re very different), who came to the United States with a rich English poetic tradition behind him and who was very curious about American experimental poetry, which before 1950 hadn’t been published or discussed in England. That partly accounts for their shifting in styles.

Gunn himself said—and this goes back to something you commented on, Elijah—that he always felt he went deeper into his subjects when he wrote in meter. I think he felt, and I certainly feel, that, for the most part, his best work is his metrical work. And interestingly, unlike many American poets who started out in meter and went over to free verse, like Merwin and Adrienne Rich and so forth, he moved back and forth between different modes. After that letter that he got from Winters, he moved back to meter for four or five years and wrote the poems in my favorite book of his, Moley, and he continued thereafter to mix metrical work and free verse. After some struggle, I think, he did find his way to a kind of free verse that suited him, a sort of quasi-accentual verse which usually has three or four beats, and which tends to be satirical or otherwise deal in social observation. Poems like “The Idea of Trust.” He’s interesting in many ways, but one of the ways is that he did try, I think even more than Auden, to see if there was a way of reconciling free verse and meter, which is sort of what Pound had tried to do in the early Cantos—something that had the quality of metricality but also some of the improvised elements of free verse. I don’t know if he felt that reconciliation was ultimately possible. Sometimes he seems to have felt it was, and at other times he seems to have felt they were two different modes, and he would write in one for a time and the other for a time.

EPB: He is one of the more fascinating figures in that mid-century stylistic transition, because he didn’t just go from one to the other. You constantly see him shifting. It almost seems like there’s some kind of psychomachia playing out or something.

TS: Yeah, yeah. It seems to me that there are two times in his middle or later work when he really is seized by a subject: the first time was his interest in drugs and the counterculture of San Francisco in the late 60s, and the second time was the crisis of the AIDS epidemic. When those subjects really seize him by his coat, he writes in meter. Some of the free verse poems are really lovely, but the temperature and the level of intensity are lower on those.

EPB: When you do something really serious, you’ve got to put your gloves on!

TS: Yeah, yeah.

EPB: Well, enough about Gunn, let’s get back to you. Is there anything in the realm of poetry or criticism which you haven’t attempted yet, but would like to?

TS: I’m always writing poems and essays, and I’ll be “scrivening to the end,” as E.A. Robinson says. I have lots of subjects I’d like to write about, and I’m just hopeful I’ll be able to write about some of them. In this regard, I feel that the story about Degas and Mallarmé is very appropriate. Edgar Degas once said to Mallarmé, “Master, I have all these great ideas. Why can’t I write a poem?” And Mallarmé said, “My poor Degas, poems are made of words, not ideas!” Or as another poet, Paul Valéry, said: “Only God has no gap between intention and execution.”

EPB: Very true, and very Valéry! To my knowledge, you haven’t written any verse dramas or epic poetry. Are those things that you would ever want to try?

TS: I’d be interested. But I think about my next birthday, and I think there’s not much chance that I’ll write Paradise Lost or The Ring and the Book. And actually maybe one Paradise Lost and one The Ring and the Book are enough. But you’re right, there is an opportunity, of course, to realize those longer forms still. But I don’t think I’m the one that’s going to do it.

EPB: For those who are reading, you can’t see Tim, but he looks great for his age and has a beautiful head of silver hair. So we look forward to many more years of you writing!

TS: Thank you, thank you.

EPB: Just one more note on that. Do you feel like your muse is entirely lyrical, and that’s why you haven’t written plays or epics?

TS: I think that’s partly the reason, though I just love short poems. Even now, when I can’t sleep at night, I recite—not aloud, I don’t want to wake my wife—poems that I know, and I have a little notebook of poems always going: poems that I’ve memorized, in some cases memorized just by reading them again and again. And sometimes I write them down just to see if I really do have them memorized. I just love short poems. I think it’s thanks to Frost, to Louise Bogan, to Richard Wilbur, to Philip Larkin and Cunningham and Janet Lewis and people like that. More than any other type of imaginative literature, I just love the short poem.

EPB: That very much aligns with Winters’ tastes as well. He was an advocate for the short poem and was suspicious of the ability for a long poem to achieve the necessary concentration that he thought a poem should have. Which is very interesting, because in a way it puts him in league with his diametrical opposite, Edgar Allan Poe, who also believed the same thing!

TS: Yeah, exactly. That’s a good point, Elijah.

EPB: And now for a final question. At the time of this interview, you are 76 years old, is that correct?

TS: Yes.

EPB: So I think that qualifies you as being one of our elder statesmen in poetry. I am 29, and I’m definitely experiencing the pressure of feeling like I have to establish myself in the literary world right now. What advice would you have given to your 30-year-old self? And what advice would you give to someone like me now?

TS: One thing, just generally—and you’ve done wonderfully, Elijah, and you’re well on your way, you’re further along than I was at your age, certainly—but just be open, read, listen, write. Of course, keep writing. Write what you want to write and think you need most to write. And also do what you’ve been doing wonderfully with your podcast and recently with your reading with kindred spirits like Matthew Buckley Smith and Ryan Wilson and George David Clark—find like-minded spirits and “grapple them to thy soul with hoops of steel,” as Polonius says. Find a community. And it doesn’t have to be a big one, but if you have a community, if you have an audience, if you have a forum to exchange ideas, that makes all the difference in the world. And you’ll keep going forward, you’ll keep getting better as a writer. Your thinking will become richer if you do so. Anyway, Godspeed.

EPB: Thank you. That all rings very true. Having just recently found that community in the last couple of years—through the show, through other people’s shows, through reaching out to people via email—it really has put me into an atmosphere of literary life in a way that’s just so beautiful. I was writing for years before, but I never had the feeling of being a writer among writers, which is so critical. It’s one of the most beautiful things about being a writer: the first pleasure is the pleasure of composition, and I think the second pleasure is the pleasure of the social circle you develop.

TS: Yeah, absolutely.

EPB: Would you like to conclude by reading a poem of yours?

TS: Oh, gosh. I think because I mentioned at the beginning that I come from Vermont and was interested in rendering sensory and visual details as a young writer, I might read a little poem—it’s only eight lines long—about watching a storm come in across Lake Champlain from the Adirondacks. It’s called “Waiting for the Storm,” and it’s set on a little beach north of Burlington:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Waiting for the Storm Breeze sent a wrinkling darkness Across the bay. I knelt Beneath an upturned boat, And, moment by moment felt The sand at my feet grow colder, The damp air chill and spread. Then the first raindrops sounded On the hull above my head.

Timothy Steele has published four collections of verse: Uncertainties and Rest (1979); Sapphics Against Anger and Other Poems (1986); The Color Wheel (1994); and Toward the Winter Solstice (2006). He has published as well two books about poetry: Missing Measures (1990) and All the Fun’s in How You Say a Thing (1999). The latter was recently re-issued by Ohio University Press in a 25th-anniversary edition. Steele’s honors include awards or fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Academy of American Poets, PEN, and the Creative Writing Program at Stanford University.

Elijah Perseus Blumov is a poet, critic, host of the Versecraft podcast and substack, and Translations Editor at Literary Matters. His work has been published or is forthcoming in venues such as Birmingham Poetry Review, Image, Rust and Moth, Tar River Poetry, and others. His first book, Against Oblivion, is forthcoming from Measure Press. You can read more of his writing at elijahperseusblumov.com.

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