Wagner Cove via Wikimedia Commons

The following selections are excerpted from Aaron Poochigian’s Four Walks in Central Park: A Poetic Guide to the Park. NVR is grateful to Familius for permission to reproduce them here.

Wagner Cove

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All ears eavesdropping on a duck’s admission of ache and flirting mergansers galore, we reach a recluse bay called Wagner Cove. A brief pilgrimage southward down the shore, and we can see, inside a guardian grove of willow, cherry, mulberry and oak, a little lakeside timber-roofed pavilion inviting us to come sit down and soak the small things in: a clawed, then webbed reptilian limb maneuvering a hull of shell, a vertigo of pumpkinseed, a yolk of inky shiner fry; the rocked airbrushes of water watering. Too much to tell is in our eyes. . . I’m glad you chose to try it— just sitting here and seeing, being quiet. Remarkable how meditation hushes not just the larynx but the self as well. Still open after waking from the spell, we wonder at the viridescent rushes, dragonflies and a pink-lace lotus blooming among the lily-pads.

The Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We pivot and behold a band of sister suffragettes: the Pioneers for Women’s Rights. It’s just a couple years since this communal sculpture was unveiled. Let’s jump the fence and get the panorama. Three once molten figures sit or stand around a table: First, Sojourner Truth, who didn’t run but walked off in her youth to freedom. When she sued to bring her son home from a slaveholder in Alabama, the case went to the nation’s highest court, and birthright swayed the justices. She won. Later, she toured the Northeast to exhort all hands with votes to grant coequal rights to all. Across the tabletop from her Elizabeth Cady Stanton holds a quill and questions. After battling the slur of laws insisting blacks rate less than whites, she fought misogyny in Holy Writ. No doomsdayer or dogmatist could make her stop proving wrongness with patristic skill. Nothing could make her mute her mother wit. Susan B. Anthony stands over them and heeds and leads. A battle-hardened Quaker, she spoke to teach the future and condemn stale sneers. The slow Nineteenth Amendment passed the tardy House and Senate and at last was ratified in August, 1920. Ten decades asked but, though there had been plenty of monumental men throughout the park, there still was not one real-life woman cast in bronze. And so my sculptor-poet friend Meredith Bergmann poured each matriarch and poised her in this trio without end to celebrate the say of womankind.

The Ancient Playground

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Skirting the north side of the big Museum, we reach a final welcoming locale. It’s busy. From outside the metal fence we catch the badinage of boys and girls and reprimands from nannies, moms and teachers. The Osborn Gates here, fringed with ornaments like little apples and opposing squirrels, are worlds where morals are, where Aesop’s creatures parley: hare and tortoise, crow and fox, mix each beneath a worldly-wise inscription. Beyond those scenes, Manhattan turns Egyptian: a public playground peaked with pyramids and Ra’s old gnomon. Heck, it even features dunes for tombs inside a wooden box. Let’s sit here for a bit and slip like kids into a timelessness of wild what-ifs. That pool’s Nile and that terrier a pharaoh. And why not names that mean like hieroglyphs? “Simoom” for me; for you, the quiet one, “The Sphinx.” And now beside the Great Sand Sea the teleporting sort of levity is caravanning through us to our marrow.

The Vista

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published No clouds today, no blot about since dawn, just periwinkle over where I’m sitting, cross-legged, toward the center of the Lawn. While Tai Chi bends and breathes, frisbees are flitting, as pink and green blurs, in and out of view, and three stray soccer games are going on. The bluegrass blazes hints of royal blue, and, from the margins, rain-gun sprinklers shoot life-giving salvos as if to salute Belvedere Castle’s vista in the distance. That sense of a utopian existence alive inside our own is coming through. Those of us who get drained by what we do need trusty getaways like Central Park to brim ourselves in. We need lake and lark. Everyone, everyone, deserves escape from gridlock, glitches, cubicles, red tape. A zone of unrestraint within the tension, a healthy folly, a resort dimension— if a good rain of liquid Happiness could fall on landscapes, they would turn to this.

Aaron Poochigian earned a PhD in Classics from the University of Minnesota and an MFA in Poetry from Columbia University. His poetry collection, American Divine, the winner of the Richard Wilbur Award, came out in 2021. He has published numerous translations with Penguin Classics and W.W. Norton. His work has appeared in such publications as Best American Poetry, The Paris Review, and POETRY.