Five Poems in Honor of Thomas McGrath
A Sequence by Jared Carter
The late 1940s were a time of political trials and congressional witch hunts. A growing number of Americans seemed willing to tolerate the bearing of false witness. In contrast, Tom McGrath, 1916-1990, a poet, professor, veteran, and Rhodes Scholar, was willing to stand up and be counted. The first three of these poems, reproduced here by permission, appeared in 2016 in a special issue of the North Dakota Quarterly dedicated to his memory.
—Jared Carter
Five for Tom McGrath
1. Distances Those were the days when we emptied a boxcar full of two-by-fours by hand. The straw boss would nail a single bar across the opening. One of us slid The boards down over the bar, the other caught and stacked them. Sometimes it took two of us an entire day to get to the bottom of the car. Then we started on another one. Those were the days when you draped a canvas water bag on the hood ornament before setting out to cross those distances. Evaporating water kept the canvas cool. Even now I remember those distances— the road ahead alive and shimmering in all that light. The horizon out there, never quite receding, always beckoning. 2. Last Call You’re gone, but not forgotten, friend— your scraggly hair’s outgrown Your coffin, where it stands on end and makes the bankers moan. And what would you be thinking now of all that’s come to be, With governments like garbage scows that never put to sea? And where would we be marching if we had a place to stand? What’s happened to the working stiffs who used to kick the can? And what was that they said when we were sitting in the bar? We’re closing, gents, it’s time to be out pissing at the stars. 3. Heat Lightning Someone says “I will read his book, and even though he’s gone, perhaps it will be as though he is still here, sitting next to me, listening to the way I read the lines.” Someone else says “No, it would be as though he were in another room, unable to see you, unable to make out his own words, yet still noticing the way they move, the way they resemble the sound of thunder, far away, or heat lightning on the horizon, promising rain.” 4. White Flowery Breath Among those corbeled vaults I wandered, passing through lianas, and the macaw’s monitoring call, and came to the lintel marking another time, now long past— and found there, half shattered by rain, among long shadows, glyphs once carved and left to be deciphered. Lady Xook draws the rope through her tongue, Shield Jaguar wields the torch. Soon they will burn the paper summoning the gods. They would know you, even now, though the white flowery breath has left you. They would know you from afar. 5. Key Now, at dusk, come, take this key that has been lost for so long.
Jared Carter’s most recent book of poems, The Land Itself, is from Monongahela Books in West Virginia. He lives in Indiana.
These are remarkably accomplished and stirring poems. And thanks for reviving our awareness of the gifted and courageous McGrath.
I liked these poems very much. I don’t know Tom McGrath but I will check him out.