New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whistling to the Boneyard / TC's avatar
Whistling to the Boneyard / TC
13h

Very fine piece, James, thanks. The leaf storms of memory, mixed with butterflies and scraps from vacant lots, are indeed where new work comes from.

Just finishing off a book on my mother’s 1940s childhood, and there’s leaf storm after leaf storm … lots of wind in West Kerry. Sláinte, Ted Cleary

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture