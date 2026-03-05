New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Jonathan E. Wilson's avatar
Dr. Jonathan E. Wilson
7h

Mine is much less dense than Mehigan's triolet introduced by @maryanncorbett but I tried to use the word's multiple meanings.

Camera Club

-------------

If girls and boys share one darkroom

things might develop far too soon,

as pulses race and start to zoom.

If girls and boys share one darkroom,

"'cuz if we’re caught t’would be our doom,

exposed together, bright as noon!"

If girls and boys share one darkroom

things might develop far too soon.

Reply
Share
Matthew Buckley Smith's avatar
Matthew Buckley Smith
5h

Always a pleasure when Maryann talks shop. And man, people don’t talk nearly enough about Josh’s mastery.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture