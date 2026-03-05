Photo courtesy of WikimediaCommons

The poem I’m about to close-read is a triolet. On the list of received poetic forms most likely to be churned out in awful renditions by novices, the triolet is not at the top, but only because it’s beaten out by the sonnet and the villanelle. Short, simple, requiring only two rhymes and five different lines, it’s almost as tempting as the five-seven-five haiku. It would be even more tempting had it not fallen so far out of favor and familiarity. And it fell because it was treated so badly during form’s last Victorian hurrah.

The example in the triolet’s entry in The New Princeton Encyclopedia of Poetry and Poetics practically discourages any attempt to turn it into actual poetry:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Easy is the triolet, If you really learn to make it! Once a neat refrain you get, Easy is the triolet. As you see! – I pay my debt With another rhyme. Deuce take it, Easy is the triolet If you really learn to make it.

I grant that an example of a form needs to emphasize its formal requirements, but this is still too silly, too minor, too devoid of emotional reward. Even if you allow a nineteenth-century poet like W. E. Henley his rhyme-driven grammatical inversions, it’s pretty weak sauce—and from the author of “Invictus,” too.

No matter (here’s the Princeton Encyclopedia again) that the triolet stretches back at least to the thirteenth century and is “the Ur-form of the whole rondeau family”; it still has a checkered history. It has gone through cycles, lapsing from favor and being hauled back in. The big-name English poets who used it in the late nineteenth century seem not to have tried to put it to important uses. Robert Bridges, in “Triolet,” at least tries to move the reader—

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When first we met we did not guess That Love would prove so hard a master; Of more than common friendliness When first we met we did not guess. Who could foretell this sore distress, This irretrievable disaster When first we met — We did not guess That Love would prove so hard a master.

—and he uses at least a bit of syntactic variation, again marred in twenty-first century eyes by inversion in lines 3 and 4. But on the whole not much is going on in either poet’s eight lines. Whether the fault is nineteenth-century taste or the internet poetry world’s tendency to foreground simple examples, there’s not much there to inspire.

So I invite you to contrast with those poems the moody visuals of Joshua Mehigan in “Last Chance at Reconciliation”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He’s certain where he’s headed it’s too late. West Broadway glitters in a mist of rain that amber cones of light elucidate. He’s certain. Where he’s headed, it’s too late to stop for flowers, dry off, or get things straight: a story, his misshapen hat, his brain. He’s certain where he’s headed. It’s too late. West Broadway glitters in a mist of rain.

I first read the poem in Mehigan’s book The Optimist, his first, published in 2004 by Ohio University Press as the winner of the Hollis Summers Prize. It had been published initially in The Formalist, a relic of the early New Formalist movement, defunct since 2004 and a sad demonstration of the transitory nature even of very good, very valuable poetry magazines.

So the poem is over twenty years old, and it’s due for a revival of attention—attention I feel sure it deserves because I remember clearly how gobsmacked I was on first reading it. It perfectly observes the rules of the triolet form without resorting to slant or near rhyme, and with rhymes that sidestep any sort of predicability. But it does much more.

First of all, none of the required repetitions is merely a repetition. Through the gifts of English syntax, subordination and embedded sentences, the ideas in the first line get split and re-pieced each time they appear. The second line gets enjambed in its first appearance; then it doesn’t. Every maneuver ensures that a line’s new appearance is both satisfying as a repetition and striking as something more than that.

But the poem’s real perfection lies in its cinematic and atmospheric qualities, which have room to open up in pentameter lines. Begin, as you should, with the title: it plunges you into the head of a movie’s protagonist, and you know you’re at a point of climax in his story. Everything that can go wrong in this plot has already gone wrong. He ought to be taking steps to put it right. But what will happen?

And with the first line, we can already see that the outlook is bad. Without any description yet of the poem’s “he,” or of his face, we know from a thousand movie scenes the hangdog look on it, the utter defeat. The very next line enacts an appropriately miserable mise-en-scène; it places the character of the title and first line into a locale we also know perfectly from film: the rainy street scene. We know it even from poems; think Frost’s “Acquainted with the Night.” More than that, it’s a specific street, one we think we know, having seen it photographed or filmed or written about a thousand times. I’ve taken that walk on Manhattan streets in late-night rain, but even if you haven’t, you have the desired mental image—the sequined raindrops, the streetlamp light that hangs in well-defined yellow cones in the poem’s third line. The tongue caresses those alliterated Ls, and it meets the surprise of a sudden mouthful in “elucidate”: to make clear, which is what is painfully happening in our protagonist’s head.

“He’s certain,” says the first bit of repetend, stressing his hopelessness. And here the story opens out to provide more visuals, more hints of plot. “Where he’s headed” might be toward a woman with whom, as the title says, he has only this last chance to reconcile. But “it’s too late” to buy the peace offering of flowers at some shop along the way. It’s too late to “dry off,” which tells us that this rain is not just a visual, and that he has haplessly gotten soaked. (I sometimes misremember this phrase as “dry out,” mentally accusing the poor man of drunkenness, too.) It’s too late to “get things straight”—which suggests confusion. Are there matters he doesn’t understand, or maybe matters he has left in disorder?

The phrase is vague enough to set us wondering, until the next line deftly lays out a set of possibilities. One thing he might get straight is “a story”: not “his story,” a settled version of the facts, but “a story,” something he would concoct if he had time. So we know that some deception has gone on and that the effort of keeping it up will be costly. Another is “his misshapen hat,” so we know that he’s disheveled—just from the rain? Has there been some further calamity? And then there’s “his brain,” which may be the victim of the last drink he took, or the last hit, or the meds he should have taken and didn’t, or his simple and chronic befuddlement.

There’s a satisfying richness of story in these lines. They close with the pleasing click-shut-like-a-box of the final two-line repetend, in which the poor protagonist concludes that defeat is total: “He’s certain where he’s headed. It’s too late.” And we’re left with the beautiful, hopeless atmospherics of a rainy West Broadway, where a defeated man in a battered hat stands condemned to his loneliness.

I don’t know of any other triolet that does so much, and I contend that “Last Chance at Reconciliation” ought to be a canonical example of a form that few, even among formalists, have the chutzpah to use.

Maryann Corbett is the author of six books of poems, most recently The O in the Air from Colosseum Books / Franciscan University Press. Her work has appeared in Beloit Poetry Journal, Ecotone, Image, Rattle, and many other journals, and in anthologies like Measure for Measure: An Anthology of Poetic Meters and Best American Poetry. She is a past winner of the Richard Wilbur Award and the Willis Barnstone Translation Prize.