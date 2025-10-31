We can’t hand out candy here at NVR, but here are a few poems from our 2024 and 2025 Halloween mini-isues that might make your weekend just a bit stranger, spookier, and more satisfying.

“Larger Than Life Animatronic Werewolf at Costco” by Paul Jones

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “He who makes a beast of himself gets rid of the pain of being a man” - Samuel Johnson Not to be the beast but to own one. A hairy fanged once-a-month-er wearing a pre-torn plaid shirt and pants frayed at their high-water hemline. I ask for his name, but he has none. I am certain he’s a MacGregor, one of that wicked, unhappy clan, made mad from murders at Loch Lomond. Roars! Performative repetition! Red eyes, flares unfocused but sincere, matched to a car salesman’s wave of hands stuck in a full-moonlight state of mind. A rubberized plastic piece of fun– that’s how he’s related, now, to fear– lineage forgotten, unforgiven by those we need not nudge to remind. Something or someone inside me shuns him. Yet, I can’t move or stop my stare. He was somewhere thought to be a man– a man who was loved, happy, and kind. I would pay the price for his freedom. But closet him until his regular lunar change. I’m a bit less human myself and in need of a trusted friend.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

A manuscript of Paul Jones’ poems landed safely on the moon in February 2024. In 2021, Jones entered the NC State Computer Science Hall of Fame. In 2024, Jones’ poem “Geode” was plagiarized multiple times by the notorious offender, John Kucera. Jones’ books are Something Wonderful (2021) and Something Necessary (2024), both from Redhawk Press. Recent poems appeared in Hudson Review, Salvation South, Southern Poetry Review, and in Best American Erotic Poems (1800-Present). http://smalljones.com.

“The Witch of Grove Street” by Meredith Bergmann

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A block from school her weeping mulberry dropped berries, reddening the clean concrete. The tree was practically in the street. In memory, its berries taste of glee and daring mischief, sweet as party punch. Erupting from her door to scatter us, she seemed much larger than her small frame house, and we ran gasping home to get our lunch. But not before we called her names. “Old witch” was probably the worst. I know she heard and hated. We loved the weapon of the word. We loved to cut each other with a switch of epithet, a curse. She has no face, in memory. The mulberry, its bare, contorted winter branches gnarled to scare, and its imbedded scowl, will take that place. I see gray hair, as mine has turned. And how a twist of woodwork fit like cobweb in the gable of her door. She’s fast, and thin. Why must I see her in my mirror now? As if her tree, its gothic attributes, are now engraved in my expression, stripped of its sweetness, forcing me to question how I will best protect my fragile fruits.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Meredith Bergmann is an award-winning sculptor with public monuments in New York, Boston, and beyond. Her poetry and criticism have appeared in many journals including Barrow Street, Contemporary Poetry Review, Hopkins Review, Hudson Review, The New Criterion, Tri Quarterly Review, and the anthologies Hot Sonnets, Love Affairs at the Villa Nelle, Alongside We Travel: Contemporary Poets on Autism, and Powow River Poets Anthology II. She was poetry editor of American Arts Quarterly from 2006-2017. Her chapbook A Special Education was published in 2014 by EXOT Books, and her self-illustrated book The Dying Flush was published by EXOT in 2024. She has won three Honorable Mentions from the Frost Farm Poetry Prize and a 2nd prize from the Connecticut Poetry Club. Bergmann has taught ekphrastic poetry workshops at the Frost Farm, Poetry by the Sea, and Writing the Rockies conferences.

“The Reader” by Angela Alaimo O’Donnell

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For Patrick Early on, you knew that knowing mattered. The books on our shelves held worlds you desired. You a toddler, my attention scattered, pored over pages that set you on fire with horror—Blake’s Dante haunted your dreams, his sinners writhed in their scorching flames. Poe’s tell-tale corpses made life seem uncertain, at best. This was no game as other—unread—children might think. You were serious so young, understood the truths spelled out in indelible ink. All your life you tried to be good. While others rode bikes, played whiffle ball, you heard Dante’s souls and Poe’s bodies call.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Angela Alaimo O’Donnell, PhD, is a professor, poet, scholar, and writer at Fordham University, where she serves as Associate Director of the Curran Center for American Catholic Studies. Her publications include two chapbooks and nine full-length collections of poems. Her book Holy Land (2022) won the Paraclete Press Poetry Prize. O’Donnell’s eleventh book of poems, Dear Dante, was published in Spring 2024. She is currently at work on the manuscripts of two new collections, one tentatively titled Body Songs, poems on embodiment, and The View from Childhood, poems about family, coming of age, and the place(s) we call home.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Asleep, then pulling, and then tugging, from unseen hands around the bed. I reached out in the darkness, but there was nothing there. A dream, perhaps, or blankets that wrapped some arm or leg too tight. Nothing was about but night, no phantoms, no ghosts. A nightmare and nothing else. Yet still. The sense remained— a feeling that I was not the only one who was aware inside the dark, and something else was with me, waiting. Restrained for now, but I worried it would slowly grow bold, until it raised a fetid hand to do me no good. I fell asleep when dawn arrived. I’d aged twenty years by then.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Juleigh Howard-Hobson’s work can be found in Able Muse, Think Journal, Autumn Sky Poetry, Great Weather for Media, War, Literature and the Arts, Under Her Skin (Black Spot Books), Punk (Kissing Dynamite), and many other venues. She has been nominated for “The Best of the Net,” the Pushcart, the Elgin, and the Rhysling Awards. Her latest collection is Curses, Black Spells and Hexes (Alien Buddha Press). X: @poetforest

“Tell-Tale” by Zina Gomez-Liss

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The love-notes you gave me before Are sealed beneath the wooden floor, Under the plank that once was loose. I nailed it down—and now I choose To carefully recall the time When our romance was in its prime. You fled so fast—it felt like theft, And what you broke is all that’s left.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Zina Gomez-Liss is the deputy editor of New Verse Review. She writes on Substack at The Beauty of Things and attends the MFA program at the University of St. Thomas in Houston. She lives in Boston with her husband and five children.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You leave me in Kensington cemetery to ask all the questions alone. Say the graves & headstones are art too. Their placement an extension of my life. Walking through, armed with flowers deciding whom to give them to, who to forget. Who among those beneath cool grass would you choose to speak to about loss? All these beings now interred, loved too. Had fond names in their once beating hearts, obsessions of sex in their grave minds. As if my steady gait would rouse a mother or father to remind me of my name. Tell me to take my time on the other side. To learn languages beyond a prison. To be tender: to hold the hands of another as if they were beech leaves soon to jewel this dark soil, mistaken as our last home. Hands that have known lifetimes of labour carrying births — then — deaths in caskets. And you are there too of course, a vesper. Your body too illuminated for a burial. We talked long about such shifts towards, & away. Never forgetting our hands. How yours slipped beyond what could be held easily on Earth. In their loose grip, a bouquet you’d prepared in case I failed at all this too. You said white & red suited the spill of my dark hair. Hair that would continue growing after the end. You’d lay the flowers at my side. Make arrangements: my head, these blooms, your hands. My hands, these thorns, your open shirt. I don’t know the most memorable way to do this. Nor why I carry petals in October when there should only be debris. To whom do I credit the exit music? Which instrument accompanies me?

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Vikki C. is the author of two collections including Where Sands Run Finest (DarkWinter Press). Her work appears in Psaltery & Lyre, The Inflectionist Review, Amethyst Review, EcoTheo Review, Ballast Journal, Dust Poetry Magazine, Stone Circle Review, ONE ART Poetry, The Hyacinth Review, Boats Against The Current, The Belfast Review, Ice Floe Press, Black Bough Poetry, and﻿ The Winged Moon, among others. Vikki’s writing has been nominated for ‘Best of the Net’ & the ‘Orison Best Spiritual Literature’.

These two sonnets are from a novel-in-poems about two aswang (mythical Philippine monsters) who fall in love—she a vampire, he a werebeast who shapeshifts into a huge dog—and try to live like normal people, in plain sight. The two lovers marry and move to the US, where they birth a son. At this point in the novel, the husband Santiago has passed away. In the first poem, Clara is reminiscing about the time before when she was pregnant and her husband and she had an unusual Halloween experience.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Happy Halloween Surprise" —Pushkin sonnet Clara lay in bed recalling Tiyago in much happier times, memories that had her smiling, pranks and little harmless crimes. One Halloween when she was pregnant the two imagined themselves as parents taking their little one on the streets of San Francisco: trick or treat. Tiyago shifted into his canine form, as big as a Great Dane, and out they went, dog and dame, taking a stroll in the moonshine. Laughing children gathered around in costume, petting her lovely hound.

In the second poem, Clara and Santiago’s son Malcolm (himself an aswang) celebrates Halloween unlike his schoolmates trick-or-treating.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Flight on All Hallows' Eve" Malcolm, at the close of his first decade, strolled twilight sidewalks of San Francisco. On his chest, ensconced in a yellow shield, a bright S—red blood of HesuKristo— balanced by a tight suit of blue sapphire, soft velvet tints of the Virgin Mother. A boy’s homemade costume for Halloween, the ultimate war hero: Superman. But our boy was not playing trick or treat. From underneath Malcolm’s billowing cape blossomed moth wings. Malcolm slowly climbed up into clear sky, with soft fuzzy wingbeats. Like his Mom and Dad on their honeymoon, he soared, glided, over darkling ocean.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Vince Gotera is Poet Laureate of Iowa. He was editor of the North American Review and Star*Line. Poetry collections: Dragonfly, Ghost Wars, Fighting Kite, The Coolest Month, Dragons & Rayguns. Recent poems: Crab Orchard Review, Philippines Graphic, Rattle, Multiverse, and Hay(na)ku 15. Blog: The Man with the Blue Guitar (http://vincegotera.blogspot.com).

“Southern Gothic” by Sunil Iyengar

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A knot of tourists in the park are waiting for the guide to show. It’s nearly midnight, but the dark promises all who stay will know of old town evils in due course and come away illuminated. Each clan subjected to a curse— its family line snuffed out, or fated to yield descendants who went mad— all this will soon be manifest in anecdotes the town once had thought unseemly for a guest. The benches claim both old and young: couples whose hands slope in a V between them, as if here among the dilettantes, a mystery remained suspended—one per pair. Others, impatient, check their phones. Around them all, the drooping hair of Spanish moss, and cobblestones that catch the moon before it flies. No cars. Only a bicycle bell grows in volume to apprise the congregants, who can be fickle, of one who has arrived to tell rumors about the Ashton place, where long years back, a skeletal visitor with a cello case turned up, was seen, and seen no more. “Think nothing of it? Think again. “This out-of-towner, just before she disappears, solicits men— three of them—at the Bar & Grill. She brings them back to Ashton’s hole. They aren’t seen again, until one day the case is found. Out roll three severed heads….” And more besides. Clichés abound: a woman scorned is not the worst, by half. As brides in widow’s weeds, as girls adorned in frilly night-dresses, as hags sobbing in hospital gowns, they roam their ruins, or so brags a voice that doubles as the town’s— patrician and authoritative: A boy of 12 who walks a Schwinn ahead of them, dispensing native chestnuts about eternal sin.

Sunil Iyengar lives outside Washington, D.C. and writes poems and book reviews. He is the author of a poetry chapbook, A Call from the Shallows (Finishing Line Press) and editor of The Colosseum Book of Contemporary Narrative Verse (Franciscan University Press).

“Trick or Treating” by Daniel Cowper

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published After the beasts are dragged away, the ploys of masked actors forgot, and captives’ tears have drained into the sand, three troops of noble boys on horseback wage their labyrinthine wars. The Feasts of Ovid, Book XI, October 31 Cottonwool webs quake on shrubs. Tinny speakers cackle. Terror sunk in greed, tiny witches crunch up gravel walks, recite Trick or Treat, Trick or Treat , paw through a plastic pumpkin to pick out favourite sweets. Flashlights waver in parents’ hands as evening dims to night; lamps shaped like stars begin to glow on wands of wizards, like blooms on the wands of blondes with butterfly wings and glitter, to show the flock of frightened ghosts and heroes the paths through trees to the gravel causeway between salmon-run lagoon and ship-sparred bay. A bead of fire whistles above the boats: a crossette of crackling red sparks explodes, then burning palm-trees fizz — peony petals drip with a hiss between the masts of anchored ships, while thunderclaps start toddlers crying in the dark, put nervous dogs in fits. A pause, while dogs bark for miles. Men move among the mortars. A lull. Is that all? some ask. No, no, just wait. Stars pulse in the black gaps as if alive. In the hush, a dot spins up, bursts into a flaming bush of green — blooms of blue kamuro, argent chrysanthemums. The fiery scent of spent gunpowder — the oohs — the cheers — shaped humps of fumes. A staccato of pops and thumps: globes of gold and blue stack higher and higher. Fire and ash strive like apprehension and desire to build a bouquet that scintillates, tumbles as it climbs. The last sparks cinder; spells crumble into darkness. Crowds hoot with gratitude; laughing parents trudge home through the wood, worn-out heroes and witches in their arms. Boys splash spirits into jack-o-lanterns; infernos dance hungrily up from eyes and nose to scorch white lintels and cedar eaves. Depots of Roman Candles wait for teens to use as ammo for midnight wars. Puff puff , their fireworks go — blobs of burning metals ricochet off tree boles and garbage can lids wielded as bucklers — bore holes through clothes, scorch nasty-smelling sores like egg-yolks in living skin. Teens scream in outrage at their capability for pain; dirt-bikes roar through tan salmonberry tares, careen between blazing stars that hop from rock to brink, drop hissing in dark streams. Later, they’ll laugh and drink. Later, they’ll compare wounds and scars, share futons and die for one another joyfully in their dreams.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Daniel Cowper is the author of a book of poems, Grotesque Tenderness (McGill-Queen’s University Press) and The God of Doors (winner of the Frog Hollow Press chapbook contest). His new book is Kingdom of the Clock, a verse novel, also published by McGill-Queen’s University Press. He is a contributing editor at New Verse Review and lives on a small island off the West Coast of Canada.

“Yard Skeletons” by Sarah B. Cahalan

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Our silhouettes get longer as we walk the path from school each autumn afternoon. We chat. We observe the foreground strewn with green acorns, leaf litter, empty milk cartons: skinny shadows stretching back into the schoolward distance. I carry your black-walnut-laden knapsack. In the morning everything is hurry. But after school, some days, we can linger; look for bats and cats, anticipating the multiplying cast of decorations — gourds, Snoopies, but mostly bony fingers, skulls. As night falls, shadows disappear. The skeletons get larger every year.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Sarah B. Cahalan (she/her) writes about natural history, hope/grief/faith, the layers of places and how those correspond with our own layers as people moving through time and place. She has poems, current or forthcoming, in Dappled Things, Image, Trampoline, and others. Sarah is from Massachusetts and is currently based in Dayton, Ohio (USA).

“Ode to Words to a Ghost on Halloween” by Brian Palmer

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published After John Keats (b. Oct. 31, 1795) Full soon thy Soul shall have her earthly freight, And custom lie upon thee with a weight, Heavy as frost, and deep almost as life! —William Wordsworth, “Ode to Intimations of Immortality from Recollections of Early Childhood” A ghost—my son in shrouds—and I, mid-fall, (as I, a mortal, walk along, he floats) head homeward down a side street, Avenal (a Spanish word, in English “field of oats.”) It’s Halloween, and we’re alone, out late, where all is dark except this haint blue street. The wind turns shapes to shades, and time to dry, light whispers, but my soul and feet are leaden, heavy, so I lift the weight with words out loud and lighten them with rhyme. In praising the awaiting, dark abyss for those with lives half-lived now gone to graves, and too, of those who never found the bliss in understanding how, in life, love saves us from despair and toil, I slake the gloom the half-moon makes that tries to take my breath; my words—before I’ve “glean’d my teeming brain,” which left unsewn to wither in the tomb of night and leave a fallow field, like death— can fill the stores with reaped now ripened grain. We pass a pond, and he imagines mirrored there in jointed cottonwoods that grasp the guttering of the half-phased moon, some feared bone fingers reaching out, a drowning gasp, a child snatched back into that cold, black place. My fear turns to praise, as it gives souls still gleaming new their passion and their pride to take their lot, and as do roses, race to bloom, despite the quick dead ends: the holes filled soon with their pale petals, cut and dried; and drives those working long their rows with weird unease to gather days in bales, do tasks that left undone means ruin, amid the sheer terror of finding nature just a mask on vacancy, their energies a waste, with no celestial past terrestrial; so they follow owls to hollow trees for dryads’ earthbound spells to keep the candles placed inside their jack-o-lantern heads lit, cold beneath the often-vaunted vault of sky. I praise the ache that makes the pulse, and more how full the living seasons set by dying; at October’s end, I ask the one core question—though it waves, though time is flying, though tricky as a 31’s 13—: Does Death lie at this night’s true heart or Life? The answer: void as foil to souls and saints (Both hollow and is hallowed, Halloween); matched worth to those unstained and free of strife and those in hell amending their constraints. Near home, his cosmic form, so white three hours ago has gathered earth along its hem: hulls and husks and feathers, dirt, old flowers. . . . I’ve faced some doubts with words in singing them, as he, while losing his immortal coil, imprints on me, his father, flesh and blood. We go then two alive down Avenal. Above the oats, our voices float, mid-fall. And as this Halloween I’ve sung the flood of airy fears, new life stirs in the soil.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Brian Palmer is inspired by the natural world which continues to have a formative effect on his life and poetry. His recent chapbook Prairiehead was released in 2023. His work appears regularly in various journals, and he is the editor of the literary journal THINK. He lives in Juneau, Alaska.

“Sluagh” by Amit Majmudar

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Shut the west-facing windows. Bolt the door with a wormwood sprig. Those aren’t bats. Those aren’t starlings Skittering up the sky tonight. Snuffed-wick lashes fringe Lunar sea eye sockets. Their nostrils dangle maggots Plump with cerebrospinal brine. Not all the dead are well-wishers Loving us like distant grandkids. Wronged, unavenged, they stalk the young, Weasel-eager for wren eggs. They will kiss you with leech mouths And suck your skin of sunlight, Brown skin turned to white slough, Scrap paper scrawled with slogans. They want you to fight their lost cause, Brain infected, neck sprouting The flagpole of a fungal stalk, War cry born in a burial mound. Beware the army of the dead Desperate to recruit the living. They cannot rest in coffins full Of bedbugs and barbed wire. Samhain moonrise their reveille, Their nails scratch at corneal glass. Harvest your books and holy basil. Crack the chalk and draw a circle.

⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘⫘

Amit Majmudar is a diagnostic nuclear radiologist in Westerville, Ohio, where he lives with his wife and three children. Recent and forthcoming books include Twin A: A Memoir (Slant Books, 2023), The Great Game: Essays on Poetics (Acre Books, 2024), and Things my Grandmother Said: Poems (Knopf, 2026).