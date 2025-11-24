Steven Peterson, Walking Trees and Other Poems . Finishing Line Press, 2025.

Review by Steven Searcy

A good poet should have something meaningful to communicate as well as some skill or ingenuity in crafting words into memorable lines. As a poet publishing his debut collection later in life, Steven Peterson has a wide range of experiences from which to draw subject matter; to these, he applies a fine capability with metrical verse to create a set of strong poems covering a diverse array of styles, forms, and topics. At times clever and humorous, at times intimate and moving, Peterson’s poems are well-made and take the reader on journeys through history, locales, and inner landscapes.

Peterson started publishing poetry relatively recently—after a long career in the business world (including several expatriate stints), he worked as a playwright until the Covid pandemic abruptly disrupted the theater scene. At this point, Peterson began focusing on poetry, culminating in the present collection. Aspects of the author’s biography can be discerned in the book (though many of the poems are not autobiographical): we find a number of references to the delights and wonders of the theater, vignettes from international travels, and meditations on life in the city (Chicago) and the country (the Northwoods of Wisconsin).

Throughout this foray across an assortment of settings and themes, Peterson makes excellent use of meter and rhyme. The collection contains a variety of short lyric poems and a good deal of iambic pentameter in traditional sonnets, blank verse, and other forms. As an example of a nimble short lyric, consider the hymn-meter miniature “Apocalypse Is Beautiful”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Apocalypse is beautiful when seen from far away. Our latest telescope retells a distant disarray: Two galaxies collide, one dies, and yet we do not weep, but say, “What colors! What design!” and get a good night’s sleep.

This poem and many others in the collection were originally published in the historic Chicago-based magazine The Christian Century, and poetry editor Jill Peláez Baumgaertner wrote the foreword to this book. Peterson’s Christian faith plays a prominent role throughout, with a number of allusions and direct references to Biblical passages (including the title poem), as well as reflections on church-going and spirituality from both communal and individual perspectives.

The book is primarily organized according to topics and settings, which makes sense given the breadth of ground covered by these poems, but it also results in some clustering of formal elements. The first section, “Cities,” centered on urban concerns, happens to include a relatively large number of Shakespearean sonnets, while the second section, “Overseas,” has more instances of blank verse, presenting episodes from around the globe. Still, the thematic groupings work well overall and lead the book toward a nice ending. The third and fourth sections are focused on personal or family histories (“Backstories”) then broader histories of the world, the church, and the arts (spanning Tyndale, Lincoln, Longfellow, Matisse, Cather, and Elvis). The final section, “Backwoods,” has some of the most intimate and personal poems, with reflections on Peterson’s experiences as a husband, a father, and a believer wrestling with matters of faith.

Given Peterson’s gifts for narrative and scene-setting, at times it feels a bit disappointing that most of the poems are fairly short. Of course short poems can be potent, and many of these lyrics are aptly brief, but in some of the narrative poems the relative brevity can seem like a detriment. It would be interesting to see his strengths channeled into more spacious narratives (a mode that is underappreciated, though perhaps on the rise with the recent appearance of journals such as New Verse Review and Talk To Me In Long Lines). Peterson is competent in this type of longer narrative, as evidenced by his chilling poem “Snow Fortress” in NVR Issue 2.1. In the present collection we find longer narrative only in “Saint Anthony Falls,” which is one of the most effective poems in the book. Hopefully Peterson will continue to follow this path in future work.

Several of the strongest and most emotionally resonant poems are based on personal history, including notable childhood incidents with teachers, parents, and grandparents, or meditations on the author’s experiences as a parent. The aforementioned “Saint Anthony Falls” recounts the difficult events surrounding the birth of Peterson’s son, and another poem, “Trespassers,” poignantly reflects on his young son’s untimely passing. While these poems are sometimes intensely personal, the complex and heavy emotions are handled with a light touch—clearly conveying the reality but leaving some of the nuances for the reader to work out.

Although death and loss are explored repeatedly, there is also an overarching strain of hope in resurrection and renewal to come from the hands of a loving God. This is no naïve or facile faith, but rather a humble and graceful expression of historic Christianity, grounded in lived experience. “All Bright Things” begins by considering the slow decay of grandeur in the ruins of ancient cathedrals and temples. The closing stanza reiterates this truth, quoting from Psalm 90:3, but then rings with the promise of Revelation 21:5 that God is renewing all things:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So all bright things return to dust and cloud. The psalmist sang, “Go back, O child of earth.” Yet in that cloud is rain, and in that dust is Christ arisen, making all things new.

Peterson also shows himself capable of the difficult and neglected task of writing a successful devotional poem. “Boomerang” begins with cutting self-critique (“It all comes back to me, to me”) but closes with earnest reflection and prayer:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Yet selfless love I’ve read about And once or twice I’ve even known. A miracle, as it turns out: Him swapped out for my blood and bone. Of grace I have the hope for some And harken for that final bang. O almost-soundless savior come And break in two my boomerang.

Some readers will most appreciate the shorter, wittier poems (which typically employ deft rhyme), while others may prefer the engaging narratives (more often unrhymed). A consistently poised voice, a flexible but confident use of meter, and the frequent recurrence of spiritual concerns are solid threads that hold the collection together. These poems honestly and vividly portray life across a variety of times and places, and so succeed in drawing us out of ourselves to observe the world with “brighter, gloried eyes,” open to all its tragedy and beauty.

Steven Searcy is the author of Below the Brightness (Solum Press, 2024). His poems have appeared in Southern Poetry Review, Commonweal, The Windhover, Blue Unicorn, Autumn Sky Poetry Daily, and elsewhere. He lives with his wife and four sons in Georgia.

