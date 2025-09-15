Eric Pankey, Vanishments . Slant, 2025.

Review by Benjamin Myers

In Norse mythology, the wisdom god, Odin, has two ravens named Hugin and Munin, which might roughly be translated as thought and memory. The crows are Odin’s scouts; he sends them out to report back to him about the world. In his latest collection, Vanishments, Eric Pankey also seems to piece together a view of the world from the fragments borne to him by thought and memory. Pankey’s poems are highly focused on particulars, yet the poet is skeptical about whether the things focused on exist independently of the perceiver’s consciousness. The poems in this book are like nature poetry written by a Kantian idealist, or perhaps a kind of haiku-writing existentialist. Each poem is a series of observations filtered through consciousness, trying to add up to something and simultaneously to resist summation. This combination of attentiveness and deep skepticism makes Vanishments an unsettling invitation to contemplation.

In “Jackstraw” the poet writes, “Unruly threads and fibers—pulled loose—disrupt the weave’s grid.” The poem, with its title referencing the game also called “pick-up sticks,” can be taken as an ars poetica. If to write a poem is to weave a tapestry, pictorial or simply decorative, Pankey seems determined to pull loose his own threads, disrupting the grid on which we normally map our comprehensive views of the world. Later in the poem, he writes, “Being and non-being give birth to one another: a skein of lace, a box of buttons.” The image of the loose buttons is apt: the poems in Vanishments often read like notes toward a poem. This is not to say that the poems fail. With the figure of Wallace Stevens lurking in the background, notes toward are exactly what these poems aspire to be.

Typically in a much shorter line than he uses in “Jackstraws,” Pankey frequently focuses on impressionistic topographies of land and sea, creating landscapes out of cut paper. He sometimes evokes the geological record as a metaphor for memory, as in “Misty Fjords,” in which he writes

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Degrees of impermanence Transient clouds scud above Slow geologic movement Steep cliffs jut up from water Recorded at intervals Time becomes the subject

The sense of time recorded in “intervals” is increased by the slowing pace of the short lines, made even slower by the initial capitalization of each. Short lines make for frequent pauses, creating a more careful, even contemplative pace. We are invited to ponder the way the past continues into the present. In “True Knowledge,” he states it more directly: “The past lingers in the body like lead.” Pankey is drawn to the past as something we cannot see quite clearly yet from which we can never look away. In another poem, he writes, “The past is there—dense, weighty, sunken— // An anchor around which the present pivots.” The past holds the present in place, or at least in an orbit, but is essentially invisible beneath the surface.

The present may be anchored by the past, but Pankey is less sure that the language we use to talk about both the past and the present is anchored to anything, or anything more than more language. In “Variations on a Theme by Ponge,” Pankey states directly his Wittgensteinian pragmatic skepticism about words:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published After a poem, What is left? Words defined In reference To other words.

As in many contemporary poems, it is hard to tell if Pankey is writing about things or writing about words about things. We are prompted to wonder what the difference is. In “Empty Calendar,” he says, “The poem is not a representation, / But an analogous experience. / Is it a hoax if no one is deceived?” The value in such flatly stated lines is to direct us in reading the other poems in the book, to make us wonder, for instance, when he writes of a willow in the collection’s title poem, if he is writing about a tree or about the perception of the tree as filtered through mind and through language. The willow is “Translucent / beyond— / smeared, occluded.” By what is it smeared and occluded, if not by the poet’s perceptions and means of description? Throughout Vanishments, we are asked to ponder transience not simply as a fact of a world constantly in motion but rather as a product of our own shifting and passing perception. The world may or may not be stable, but our view of it is never stable and never lasts, Pankey seems to suggest.

This instability of perception extends to the book’s treatment of faith. Pankey writes less about faith itself than about the fleeting experience of observing own’s own belief. When he writes, “As I cross the threshold, the room / Departed vanishes as if a stage set,” the title of the poem—“House with Many Rooms”—makes it clear he is, fleetingly, imagining occupying the Father’s mansion. In “Negative Spaces,” the poet confesses, “I am not surprised by this fleeting feeling I call the spiritual, // Nor by the rupture of an interruption.” He is not surprised because he seems always to be observing his own perceptions from somewhere outside of them. Even as the authorial voice, he cannot see beyond what he, always temporarily, sees within the poem. The poems are thus always looking for ways to gesture toward silence.

Toward the end of the collection, Pankey writes, “The space between is as noteworthy / One might argue, as the lines themselves.” I am usually, and increasingly, skeptical of poems that make much of their use of “white space” and that tend toward fragmentation and vague gesture. Shooting a poem full of holes does not in itself make the poem profound. There is more happening in Vanishments, however, than trendy ellipses. Pankey’s insistent reaching after silence mostly reads as sincere. There is something of the desert mystic in these poems, something of the attentiveness of the true contemplative. In “The House of the Muse,” he observes while, “With painstaking advances, / A snail revisits the earth / On a bent grass blade.” This image is perhaps a metaphor for the poet’s own movement between high theory and the observation of nature throughout this collection, but more important is the close observation itself: the actual snail on the actual and particular blade of grass. Pankey’s mediation through perception and language is, finally, not a cynical denial of the world but rather an affirmation. The poems in this collection seem to struggle toward description because, even if we catch only a brief and mediated glimpse, what we see in those moments matters.

Crows appear frequently throughout this collection, as in “Raveled Threads” in which Pankey writes with a fine precision, “Between a crow’s calls, snow slips to sleet.” Perhaps these crows are a version of Odin’s ravens. Perhaps they are meant to bear back to the wisdom god, or more likely to the reader, these poetic fragments and fleeting glimpses of a world worth savoring.

A former poet laureate of Oklahoma, Benjamin P. Myers is the author of four books of poetry, most recently The Family Book of Martyrs, and two books of nonfiction. His poems, essays, and stories have appeared in Image, First Things, Rattle, The Yale Review, and many other places. At Oklahoma Baptist University, Myers directs the Great Books honors program and is the Crouch-Mathis Professor of Literature. He is a contributing editor for Front Porch Republic and writes from Chandler, OK.