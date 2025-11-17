Midge Goldberg, To Be Opened After My Death . Kelsay Books, 2021.

Review by D. A. Cooper

When I was a little more than halfway through my MFA in poetry at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, I found out that students working on the thesis were not limited to choosing an advisor from among the faculty members, as is the case in many MFA programs, but were free to choose anyone we wanted, anyone in the world. All we had to do was find a poet we liked and tell the program director. Then, he would reach out and ask if our chosen poet was interested.

I like to plan ahead and get things ready a little early, so, even though I was still over five months away from thesis work, I set out to find some potential thesis advisors. Because I have a penchant for light verse, I decided to begin my search by perusing great publications like Light and Lighten Up Online, hoping to find a thesis advisor who prioritized humor in her own work.

My first encounter with Midge Goldberg was reading “The Other Mother.” This poem is an excellent and very funny pair of sonnets based on the (in)famous Solomon-almost-cutting-a-baby-in-half story from 1 Kings in the Bible. (I won’t dwell on this poem since it was actually published after the book I’m supposed to be reviewing came out, but it’s really great. You should check out the link.) I enjoyed the poem so much that I decided to see what else she had published in Light.

Although I completed an MFA at a Catholic university, I am a Latter-day Saint (aka LDS, aka Mormon), and, as luck would have it, the very next of her poems that I stumbled across was about a common Mormon funerary practice: eating potato casserole. The poem “Funeral Potatoes” begins:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A Mormon dish called funeral potatoes, ubiquitous and creamy, full of cheese, appears at every family funeral— no Mormon dies without a side of these. They fill a spot on all the mourners’ plates next to the slaws and casseroles and meat, and as the dead approach the Pearly Gates, the living do their part—they sit and eat.

The poem then moves through various speculations on the possible origins of this peculiar tradition and finishes on a pleasant and comforting note, making the poem both funny and emotionally fulfilling, kind of like a big warm helping of funeral potatoes.

Any poet who has attempted to write humorously knows how difficult it can be to get a poem like this just right. Telling a joke about a group you aren’t a member of and not coming off as rude or belittling is pretty tough, but Goldberg pulled it off. This poem alone convinced me that she is indeed a master of light verse and that I should request that she be my thesis advisor. I made the request and then proceeded to read all of her poetry that I could find, including her most recent collection To Be Opened After My Death.

As the title suggests, many of the poems engage with the universal experiences of aging and mortality. The specter of death is discernible in poems about employees working at an inn as well as verse those about worshippers attending temple; it flits through the retelling of ancient stories and, more commonly, it looms in the context of family relationships and the routines of everyday life. Goldberg explores the beauties and difficulties of mortality with a soberness appropriate to human tragedies as well as a lightheartedness befitting the comedy of life.

The collection begins with a sonnet entitled “In the Attic” which centers on a person looking for a picture frame to hang up some new pictures. The narrator comes across an old photo of a long-deceased aunt and uncle, sadly reminisces on their lives, and ends with this thought:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It hits me: no one misses them at all. They had no kids, there are no siblings left. After he died, alone, I got the call. I look at them and try to feel bereft. It’s not a tragedy, but such a shame. Both lovely people, but I need the frame.

As most readers will know, at some point toward the end of a sonnet there should be a volta, or a turn, a point at which readers are made to think about the subject in a new or different way than they did at the beginning of the poem. In this sonnet, the turn comes in the second half of the final line. It’s a little late, but that’s what makes this poem so funny. You think you know what the poem is about, but then, right at the end, you’re hit with an unexpected and delightful bit of dark humor.

And not every poem, of course, is about death. Goldberg is capable of taking the everyday occurrences of life, including the sad or the mundane, and turning them into something wonderful and amusing. Another one of my favorites in the collection is a little poem about milk called “Brooklyn Personals”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Soy milk seeking coffee mate: almond substitutes are great, so are coconut or rice— hemp would certainly suffice. Fridge is tiny, bills are high, only want one “milk” to buy— half-and-half need not apply.

It’s short, it’s simple, it’s hilarious, and it’s not even the only poem about milk in the book! None of the rhymes feel forced or out of place and the headless tetrameter lines help make this poem feel as if it really is just an advertisement clipped out of the classified section of a newspaper.

The collection is filled with many other charming treasures from a villanelle on the devil to a ballad about the Curiosity Rover on Mars celebrating its “birthday”; from a set of limericks retelling classic fairy tales for a technologically modern audience to a sonnet about Edna St. Vincent Millay wearing her first bikini. Goldberg’s poetic range throughout this collection is impressive; she is both a master of forms as well as a proficient writer of free verse.

Regardless of the form her poems take, the language always sounds pleasant and natural. After finishing this collection, many of the poems continued to echo through my mind, staying with me long after my initial reading. I felt much like the narrator of “The Inn: The Piano Player” who, upon leaving work for the day, remarked:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I usually go before it’s closing time— I leave the piano open for the guests. As I walk toward the lobby, I sometimes hear A few notes following me down the hall.

D.A. Cooper is a poet from Texas and an associate editor at New Verse Review. His poetry, translations, and other writing have recently appeared in Autumn Sky Poetry Daily, Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought, Light, Lighten Up Online, The Road Not Taken, and Wayfare, among others. He enjoys translating dialect poetry from Italy, watching The Office, and looking at trees.