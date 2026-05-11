New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Paul Drexler's avatar
Paul Drexler
2h

A very nice (in the old-fashioned sense of the word) review. I like the way you’ve integrated other poems, as well as the reference to Donald Davie’s “chastity of diction.”

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