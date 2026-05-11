Deadpan and Dead Center

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Matthew Buckley Smith, The Soft Black Stars . Rattle, 2026.

Review by Sunil Iyengar

The teasing dedication in Matthew Buckley Smith’s The Soft Black Stars, winner of the 2025 Rattle Chapbook Prize, states:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published for Joanna first reader, favorite wife

One can dismiss “favorite” as an in-joke, or an appeal to the primal generosity that makes a small child whisper to his or her father, “You’re my favorite dad.” Or maybe, unlike Chekhov, Smith—author of the 2024 collection Midlife and host of Sleerickets, a rollicking podcast about “poetry and other intractable problems”—considers literature not a mistress, but a second wife. If so, then for Joanna to be preferred is no small achievement.

The only reason such conjectures arise is that roughly a third of the poems in The Soft Black Stars reference the speaker’s wife. Four describe an affair she had, and they do so without the faintest hint of bitterness or reproach. This distancing is accomplished not just in the speaker’s tone, or manner of address, but in Smith’s nearly faultless handling of rhyme and meter. Think emotional betrayal recollected in tranquility.

Before we get to those poems, though, Smith opens the book with two Shakespearean sonnets. The first is “Sonnet for My Daughters.” It starts, like Larkin’s “Sad Steps,” with a nocturnal scene, a present participial phrase, and a mild expletive: “Tucking you in at night I sometimes think / Of what a piece of shit I used to be”.

These lines, and the remaining octet, demonstrate much of Smith’s method, which is to use spare diction (one might even call it “chaste,” in Donald Davie’s sense of the word) and what Dr. Johnson termed “smooth numbers,” to lull the reader with colloquial speech patterns before pulling out the stops. Here are the lines again, in context:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tucking you in at night I sometimes think Of what a piece of shit I used to be, Of the girls I drove to dinner and to drink, Whose dads were once pieces of shit like me, The dads they hugged and left home and defied In the backseat of my ‘98 Passat, While the old men, knowing how well their daughters lied, Watched hair plug ads and thought and thought and thought, […]

The first four lines are neat, apothegmatic, and grin-inducing. But the next four, ending with a nod to E.A. Robinson’s “Miniver Cheevy” (minus one “thought”), usher in a note of futility. The sestet accentuates this note.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Those girls I thought were mine would sneak back in, Sometimes to call their friends, sometimes to weep, Sometimes to never think of me again, But rather of how they’d soon be moving out For good, those girls I sometimes think about.

Here, a circular movement is introduced by the phrase “those girls,” which brackets opposing actions: “sneak back in” and “moving out.” In the last line, the caesura after “For good”—rare for a chapbook in which most lines are complete syntactical units—brings a rude halt to the speaker’s revery. With deadpan timing, Smith has whipped us back to the present, to “those girls I sometimes think about.” The poem is a single sentence.

The second sonnet, “Stay-at-Home,” establishes the speaker’s credentials as a self-deprecating dad and spouse with Rodney Dangerfield Syndrome:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We’re out of pita bread, we’re out of soap. I might walk to the market, I might not. Bedtime grows later. There is always hope For sex if we’re not tired. We’re tired a lot. My wife works hard. I do the best I can. No one who looks at me can see a man.

Smith’s clever use of the word “tired” in that stanza—like “thought” and “those girls” in his opening sonnet—shows that repetition is his friend. The next poem, “My Lord You,” named after an endearment from Ezra Pound’s “The River-Merchant Wife’s Wife: A Letter,” includes a magical couplet: “Time ran from us the way the river runs / And stung the way a river serpent stings.” What works beautifully is not just the parallel construction of “ran / runs” and “stung / stings,” but also the transformation of “river” to “river serpent.” It is the exact opposite of the dud effect Twain illustrated by juxtaposing “lightning” and “lightning bug.”

All poets put a premium on finding the right word. In a Smith poem, the words are so common, so quotidian, that their usage is vindicated almost entirely by their settings: the artful rhymes or rhythms to which they contribute, or the ironic coloring they are made to wear. Imprecision can prove fatal, as when, in “Exes,” the antecedent of “yours,” in the following stanzas, is left to the reader’s imagination. Smith’s speaker recalls an old flame:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published […] supposed to seal the crack left by the one you left in Baltimore, who needed most nights half a dozen beers before she’d drop by yours at half past two to show off what she’d picked up in the years since losing the original of you.

Conceivably, “yours” refers to the “crack” in the previous stanza. (Maybe the speaker lives in a regular hole in the wall?) But that’s a charitable guess. Because “yours” enacts a half-rhyme with “Baltimore,” the awkwardness of not knowing is more pronounced. The adjacent poem, “To Marilyn Manson” (which originally appeared in New Verse Review), is the only other entry in The Soft Black Stars that falters for this reader. But the rhyming of “stand” with “understand,” in a poem and chapbook whose rhymes are typically well-earned, may be excused by others.

“To Marilyn Manson” is written in a verse form that Smith executes with much greater finesse in two other poems, “Melancholia” and the chapbook’s final lyric, “Where the Wild Things Are.” In the first poem, melancholia is not the subject, but the speaker. “Before your birth, / I marked you as my own, / the way I marked / your mother before hers,” the poem begins, continuing in lines of two to four beats and irregularly rhymed endings.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Try as you might, you’ll never quite forget what crouches in the corners of your mind. Hope is a word. I am the alphabet. Some gods are real, but Not the loving kind.

In “Where the Wild Things Are,” Maurice Sendak’s creation—”the book our daughters love”—is riotously conflated with the parents’ lovemaking:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I wonder if our girls upstairs might hear the savage noises coming from beneath, and think again of Max’s friends, and fear once more the terrible eyes and claws and teeth, […]

By invoking the poet’s daughters, “Where the Wild Things Are” has the added benefit of rounding out the sequence, which began, after all, with a sonnet for them. But before we get to this cheerful romp, we have traversed poems about infidelity, middle age, and a miscarriage. “Autofiction” and the title poem inhabit another verse form in which Smith excels: couplets in iambic pentameter, with alternating rhymes. The “plot” of both poems, like “The Wife” and “Motherhood,” concerns the poet’s wife—a writer—who has had an affair at a writers conference. From “Autofiction”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The night you finally met up at the bar, Having for twelve dry months made do with text, And wincing author photos, and the chance That from tipsy conference to the next Your lyrical flirtations might advance To richly drafted novelistic pages Set in a suitably rundown hotel, Where writers of all qualities and ages Enacted stories they might someday sell.

The poem ends with no recrimination. Instead, his would-be rival is exposed as little worse than Eliot’s “attendant lord” from “Prufrock”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An average prick, brought in to spur the plot, Which finds, at last, our heroine alone, Between Zoom calls, the workweek halfway through, Suppressing a desire to see her phone Light up once more with lovely words from you.

In the last line, which ends the poem, “words” carries an association not only with tawdry text messages that the lovers may have exchanged, but with literature itself—given their shared vocation. At the risk of bathos, one notes a precedent in Robert Frost’s tribute to Edward Thomas, “To E.T.,” where, again, the noun “words” takes on a double meaning, also in the poem’s last line. Frost recalls of his poet-friend, who died at Vimy Rudge in World War I:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published […] and when you fell that day The war seemed over more for you than me, But now for me than you—the other way, How over, though, for even me who knew The foe thrust back unsafe beyond the Rhine, If I was not to speak of it to you And see you pleased once more with words of mine?

The comparison might seem ludicrous were it not for the thoroughgoing lack of elevated diction in Smith’s poems. As if to fill the vacuum, the reader may find herself clutching at such allusions more readily. To be sure, there is a huge chasm between the two events (the death of a friend versus an act of adultery) and thus, the two poems. Even in a lyric as moving as “Spontaneous Loss,” with Smith addressing an unborn child, one cannot quite shake the music of Geoffrey Hill’s “September Song” in the closing line:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Then we were alone again, more living proof That this is nature’s way, a swift, hygienic Numbers game, Which gives us all we need. Which is not enough.

Yet “Spontaneous Loss” is wholly successful—as is the adjacent poem, “The Soft Black Stars.” In both cases, craft is subservient to an emotional claim: grief and perplexity, on the one hand, and, on the other, pity and curiosity where rancor would be expected. In these poems, as in so much throughout the chapbook, Smith shows how a classical style can wrest originality from figures and sentiments too often consigned to cliché.

[Reviewer’s note: In his capacity as editor, Matthew Buckley Smith previously accepted or commissioned work from me for Literary Matters and Tar River Poetry Review. On each occasion, his suggestions were invaluable.]

Sunil Iyengar is editor of The Colosseum Book of Contemporary Narrative Verse and author of a poetry chapbook, A Call from the Shallows. Samples of his published writings can be found at www.suniliyengar.com. On Substack, he is writing a limited series, "The Golden Mean," on mid-length poems, chiefly narrative.

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