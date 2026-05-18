Review by Christopher Honey

I, said the reviewer, am a basic formalist. By basic, I don’t mean that I write verse almost exclusively in blank verse (though I do), but rather in the sense of mean girls (and boys) online and in pop culture about five years ago. I mean it in the pejorative sense, meaning that I couldn’t tell a curtal sonnet from a Petrarchan fart.

So, if J.D. Smith, broadly recognized as a formal poet, is writing formal verse in The place that is coming to us, for the most part, I can’t see it. I see some touches of meter, here and there (one poem, “Cold Snap,” reads as a lovely bit of trimeter), but what I mostly see are beautiful, melancholy critiques of contemporary society; a touching, tightly focused ecopoetics; and a contemporary pastoralism that links them both. He does branch off onto larger issues, but the compactness of the poetry and an instinct to bring it back to the visible and experiential maintain a sense of the personal and local.

For the most part, he doesn’t hide his meaning; instead, he uses the poem to sharpen its impact. One poem is literally named “Extended Metaphor” and another “Parable.” This is not a man hiding his message under a rock. Incidentally, “Extended Metaphor” uses the beautiful anthimeria “seined” to refer to a speaker thinking of himself as plankton being harvested by whales. (I highlighted that word in my copy and wrote below the poem, “what a word.”)

“Notes for a Lullaby” mourns things lost to the geographic expansion of the United States, such as the languages of indigenous people, and ties the expansion to the extinctions of North American animal life:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The languages will keep vanishing, speaker by aged speaker, before or after the creatures they have named.

Incidentally, isn’t that use of “before” in the enjambment a beautiful bit of craft? That’s my effort at a segue, because despite not being able to see much formalism in these, I do want to take a moment to talk about his careful craftsmanship, which is almost uniformly elegant. The style is compact, but almost never clipped nor abrupt. His use of stanzas is clear, with distinct stanzas carrying distinct thoughts or carrying the poem to a new place or new metaphor.

On a rare sour note, the prose poems included don’t work for me. However, they do carry his critiques well, as in the way “Landscape with Frustrations” captures the frustrations of a farmer trying (unsuccessfully) to bridge financial gaps by finding truffles with “untrained swine.” In the end, the farmer only “counts the coins he lacks.” And though I liked it (and the other prose poems) less than the more traditional verse, the ecological themes and capitalist/expansionist critiques are clearly present.

I was particularly struck by “Sea Jellies,” which describes in gentle, yet terrifying fashion the effects of jellyfish multiplying and overwhelming other marine life (though, in the end notes, Smith admits that this is contested), reaching us as “A scarcely culled volume swells / tides rising into inlet and river.” The tone is so gentle, but the results so potentially horrifying. On a personal note, this struck my atavistic fear, developed by a youth spent reading books about ocean life, of being killed by relentless expanding masses of Portuguese man o’ war.

Another poem, “Panajachel,” takes up the idea of modern civilization’s negative impact, but primarily on other humans (though I also see an ecological subtext to it).

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Across generations hunger grows, in the way debt swells with interest, at the expense of flesh. The children carried in small wombs and sucked on shriveled breasts are abbreviated, and their heirs after them. Thus a people wanes. One can imagine at last a toy tribe or figurine-sized race who live in hollow logs and hide under fallen leaves as if it were they who would be measured against a needle’s eye.

There is so much to unpack here. For context, Panajachel is a Guatemalan market town and a jumping off point for tourists looking to visit historical Mayan sites. The poem begins by linking questions of physical deprivation, i.e., hunger, with the nefarious power of debt, which is connected to issues of various kinds of debt peonage, whether between indigenous workers and large landowners or between the United States and the Guatemalan nation. There is the way “a people wanes” – and I would argue he is talking specifically about the indigenous Mayan peoples, which makes this implicitly about the impact of Europeans. Finally, there is the fantasy of lost tribes (a fantasy because a people aren’t “lost” just because Western-coded explorers haven’t met them yet; arguably, they are exactly where they’re supposed to be), but the question of debt, with a biblical flourish, returns, and with it the guilt that comes with being indebted: I, the debtor, trapped by the usurious rich, am the one who feels guilty.

His final poem, “To Watch the Animals,” does bring us to a kind of hope through pastoralism. It opens with an epigraph from Walt Whitman, that most hopeful and democratic of American poets and brings us home with a speaker watching birds and thinks, at the end of their dance, “Yet to ourselves, if no one else, / We are known by the size of our dreams.”

Lately, I have been reading (and enjoying) collections that do have a message (or, as in Smith’s case, a small number of related messages) to share and that has a definite power. On one level, it is an easy answer to a question every poetry collection needs to resolve: why is this a coherent book and not just a bunch of poems written since the last book? The place that is coming to us does have frequent stylistic through lines (concise, but not abrupt, language; stanzas that tend to be shorter, but whose length is determined by internal meaning, rather than set forms), but that’s not how it answers the question. It answers by depicting the economic, spiritual, and environmental costs of our contemporary way of life – the debts we accrue, the damage we cause, and how that damage comes back upon us, in ways small and large. It is a collection that benefits from being read in its entirety, rather than being picked at, because the themes build power by stacking poem on poem. It is a collection that I would like to send to every politician who has voted for unfettered financialization of our economy, for monetary gain over preservation of the Earth – in short, for Mammon over God’s Creation.

Christopher Honey is the interviews editor at Vita Poetica and the founder of the Thomist Poets Reading Series, a monthly, virtual literary salon. His poetry, essays, and reviews have appeared in publications including The Rumpus, America, and Poetry South. He lives and writes in Washington, DC, alongside his wife and daughter.

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