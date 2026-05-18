New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.D. Smith's avatar
J.D. Smith
1d

I am delightfully gobsmacked by this review, which I did not anticipate. Many thanks to the editors and Mr. Honey for their efforts.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Marie Burdett's avatar
Marie Burdett
1h

This is going on my to read list!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture