Things Good and Beautiful

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Review by Stephen Hoyle

The first Ancient Greek phrase I learned was khalepá tà kalá. “Beautiful things are difficult.” It was one of the first sentences my Greek textbook prompted me to translate, as though the authors were telling the disheartened novice: “Keep going. It’s tough now, but it will be worth it.” The Greeks did not distinguish between what was good and what was beautiful, as they used the one word, καλός, for both. So, the phrase could just as well be translated, “Good things are difficult.” It implies a truth that most people today, millennia later, would agree with: the most worthwhile endeavors require the most sacrifice. We might use it to describe learning Greek. Or writing poetry. Or translating poetry.

If the beauty of a work, then, corresponds to the difficulty involved in its production, Christopher Childers’s recent translation of Greek and Latin verse is supremely beautiful. Childers calls the project a “personal odyssey”, as it took, against initial expectations, a decade to complete. And no wonder: the volume comprises 956 pages, over 300 of which are devoted to detailed explanatory notes. The introductory matter features a key of classical metric forms and the corresponding English forms by which Childers renders them. The poems themselves are as diverse in form as they are in their chronologies, representing the Archaic through Post-Classical periods, with voices as venerable as Alcman and as crass as Catullus. Classicist Glenn W. Most contributes the afterword on the history and (ever-shifting) nature of what we call “lyric” poetry.

Much of the beauty in this work derives from the welding of Childers’s fancy as a poet with his knowledge as a classicist. We see this in the anthology’s very first poem. Before we consider Childers’s translation, let’s look at the Greek text (as printed in the Loeb Classical Library):

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published εἰμὶ δ᾽ ἐγὼ θεράπων μὲν Ἐνυαλίοιο ἄνακτος, καὶ Μουσέων ἐρατὸν δῶρον ἐπιστάμενος.

The fragment is attributed to Archilochus, a contemporary of the poet Hesiod (fl. c. 700 B.C.) and father of Greek lyric poetry. Here’s a transliteration:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Eimì d’ egṑ therápōn mèn Enūalíoio ánaktos, Kaì Mouséōn eratòn dōron epistámenos.

Were I to translate the lyric (painfully) literally, it would run:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Am and I servant on the one hand (of) Enyalios lord, And (on the other hand) of-the-Muses lovely gift have-been-set."

This is not the place for an extended discussion of the intricacies of Greek meter, which Childers offers in his excellent preface. Nonetheless, any appreciation of translation must begin with a basic acknowledgement of the differences between the source language and the target language—and, by extension, the great challenge undertaken by the translator.

Greek, unlike many modern languages (such as English, Spanish, French, and Italian), is inflected: its sense depends not on its word order (in the case of English: Subject-Verb-Object), but on inflections (the way words end). For example, “Mouséōn” in itself means “of the Muses.” Put another way, Greek can convey in one word what English can only do using several.

One can imagine, then, the sheer economy of the Greek language. Virginia Woolf appreciated this, comparing it to meat whose fat “has been pared off, leaving the flesh firm.” One can thereby recognize the formidable challenges involved in transmuting such a language into something palatable to an English reader.

Childers’s translation of the fragment—converting the Greek elegiac couplet into what we in English know as the heroic couplet—runs as follows:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I serve Lord Ares on the battlefield, And the sweet Muses’ gift is mine to wield.

The implied invocation is charming, suggesting that Childers is adopting Archilochus’s verse as his own call on the Muses, the Greeks’ divine patronesses of the arts. Furthermore, this couplet suggests two of the great realities of the Greek (and Roman) world: a concern with beauty, and a concern with war. Philosophers such as Socrates, historians such as Xenophon, playwrights such as Aeschylus: the most ardent devotees to the Muses also had their stints in the ranks of Ares. Military service was seen as a civic duty by the Greeks, and civic duty and the pursuit of the good and the beautiful were indistinguishable.

The verse also displays Childers’s theory of translation. Every translator must constantly negotiate between the literal and the vernacular. Poetry augments this dilemma by bringing meter to the table. We can contrast Childers’s translation with that of J.M. Edmonds (1931):

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But I am a servitor of Lord Enyalius, and yet I am skilled in the lovely gift of the Muses.

We can see that Edmonds’s is a more literal translation, offering more “faithfulness” to the original Greek, but at the cost of the concision and metric structure that Childers attempts to capture. Furthermore, one questions whether so Latinate a word as “servitor” is best utilized in translating a Greek poem. Words, after all, convey more than meaning: “sound and sense”, as Alexander Pope would have it. Both sound and sense are warped when a word from one language is wrangled into another. The translator’s job is to make that wrestling as harmless to meaning as possible.

Childers’s translations are as much a tribute to the English linguistic and poetic traditions as they are to those of the Greeks. He is aware of what James Longenbach calls “the collision of Germanic bluntness and Latinate elaboration.” What Longenbach means is that Latinate words tend to come off as loquacious (an example being the word “loquacious”); Germanic words, on the other hand, tend to be shorter and earthier.

Consider, for instance, the conclusion of this piece of Victorian fan-poetry:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We are not now that strength which in old days Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are; One equal temper of heroic hearts, Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.

Tennyson gives us a lovely array of verbs there at the end. Their monosyllabism lends the line power, as though the linguistic soundtrack accompanying Ulysses’ resolve were building to a crescendo. Each of these words has its roots in Germanic languages, for which monosyllabism is something of a specialty. Consider how the line changes, were Tennyson to use Latinate words:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Made infirm by occasion and fate, but potent in volition To attempt, to pursue, to locate, and not to submit.

Two things have happened. First, the replacement words have shades of meaning that are different in sense (though they might be listed as synonyms) from the Germanic ones. “Occasion” might refer to a moment in time, but never to time as a whole. “Attempt” does not convey the tension or momentum of “strive.” “Pursue,” while evocative of, say, a hunt, does not capture the metaphysical quality of “seek.” Second, the replacements throw off the meter. They take up so much of what A.E. Stallings calls “syllabic real estate” that the poem and the ideas it conveys have become overcrowded.

This is not to say that the abstract qualities of Latinate words are never called for. They do well in prose, especially in essays and sermons. But in poetry those longer Latin words can be a liability to both sound and sense. They take up space; if they cannot earn their place, the reader, like a tenant with four roommates but only one bathroom, will feel imposed upon.

Childers recognizes this. If classical translation were to be organized into genealogies, he traces his descent from the poetic fervor of Pope rather than the erudite literalism of Richmond Lattimore. And at the risk of blaspheming the venerable Pope, Childers’s translations have a honed quality about them: they do not in themselves remind the reader that they are translations. As in Sappho 2, the fact that they are translated almost escapes detection:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Come to this holy place from your Cretan home And join me here, where the orchard trees are dense With the charm of apples, and the altars fume With frankincense. Here, through the apple boughs, the lapse of water Sounds icy-clear, and here, rose-shadow fills The grass, as through the leaf-light and leaf-flutter A trance distills. And here are meadows where the buds of spring Exuberantly bloom, where horses graze, And, honey-sweet, the wind goes whispering ... Come hither, Cypris; nectar is in the bowl. Mix it well with feasting and good will; From your gold cups fill ours, pouring with all Your grace and skill.

In addition to his use of short, simple English words, Childers’s blend of meter, rhyme scheme, anaphora, and exquisite imagery recalls centuries of English verse, so that the poem might just have easily been written by a Cavalier Poet. One almost expects the speaker to invite Cypris to “goe a Maying.”

But it would be inaccurate to say that Childers’s modus operandi is one of sacrificing meaning for the sake of form and music. Sometimes, a translator will lead us closer to the meaning of a word than has been previously done. We can see this in Horace’s most famous ode, in which the speaker ends with this exhortation to Leuconoe:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published sapias, vina liques et spatio brevi spem longam reseces. dum loquimur, fugerit invida aetas: carpe diem quam minimum credula postero.

We can see the famous Dead Poets Society motto hidden in that last line. Now, compare Childers’s version:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Be wise; have taste; let the wine decant, and prune back your extravagant hopes for forever. Life is brief. While we sit talking, Time, that thief, Escapes. Don’t let your life delay until tomorrow: pluck today.

Childers’s rendering will be jarring to those of us who are used to the exhortation to “Seize the day.” But Childers is not just trying to be original. His word choice is at once linguistically and thematically truer. The Latin word “carpe” shares the same Proto-Indo-European ancestor as the Greek κᾰρπός (“fruit”), and is more literally used for “harvest” or “reap.” The day, Childers reminds us, is not something to be wrestled forcefully like a besieged city; rather something so fleetingly ripe that, like a delicate flower or a perfectly soft avocado, it will be a waste tomorrow.

These have been just a few of the many exquisite poems that make up this treasure trove of a volume. With over eighty poets representing the centuries from the dawn of Ancient Greece to the Golden Age of Rome, Childers’s lineup has something for everyone. The humorist, the romantic, the dreamer, the humanist: all will find a well-ordered room in which to dwell, for a time. It is a robust effort, and a worthy addition to a centuries-old translational conversation that will end no time soon. Both Childers’s project and the fact that the communal project of translating will continue should inspire us.

Because beyond simply translating poetry, Childers’s effort offers us something else, something growing rarer and more suspect in our increasingly commercialized, efficiency-driven, A.I.-encroached age: the merit of hard work in the pursuit of the beautiful. I daresay many readers, when handed this book, might ask, “Why translate these poems when they’ve already been translated? What’s the use, when they will be translated again and again?” These questions, to use Lattimore’s words, have “no answer for those who do not know the answer already.” I will be so bold as to say that knowing that answer is something that poets, classicists, and translators all have in common.

But however pleasing a translation like Childers, however much we might admire the effort, there may remain those who dismiss translation as a viable undertaking. These will learn a bit of Greek and proclaim (perhaps rightly) that its sublimity, its artfulness, its syntactical perfection cannot be captured in English. They will contend with Woolf that it is “useless” to read Greek in translation. And they may be right. Yet “use”, that cold, pragmatic, unfeeling word, has little to do with beauty. Beauty is something we, as humans, simply do, during and besides the “useful” things. We seek and ponder and create beauty because we can, because there is something in us that says, echoing Genesis, “This is good.”

The Greeks and Romans would agree.

Stephen Hoyle manages the Writing Center at the Virginia Military Institute, where he also teaches composition and literature courses. He writes from the Shenandoah Valley, his lifelong home. He holds an M.A. from the University of Virginia.