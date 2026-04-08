New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Paul Drexler's avatar
Paul Drexler
5h

Very helpful review, with the focus where it should be: the translation. As a non-classicist, I would add that for an English language reader like myself, Childers’ version is highly readable, and puts Greek poetry into both historical and metrical context. It even has a fair amount of humor. Reading it has made me feel I’m filling a huge void in my understanding of western poetry. Can’t recommend it highly enough!

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