Varieties of Beauty

*

Armen Davoudian, The Palace of Forty Pillars . Tin House, 2024.

Review by Alex Rettie

I live in a city that, like most of Manhattan, is laid out on a grid, but that unlike Manhattan doesn’t have to fit the grid to an unsquare island. No, here north is north, and west is west, and the beautiful utility of the street layout is varied only very occasionally by a corrective 14A Street or a missing couple of blocks of 16 Avenue. It’s tiresome, honestly, to rely on these small variations for what passes in Canada for delight. So when I read verse by North American poets interested enough in metre and rhyme that they are referred to by others (or even—raise the red flag—by themselves) as “formalists,” I can grow resentful of their regularity. Regular arrangements of feet, regular perfect end rhymes, regular reminders of some far-from-irregular theme or other. “We have that at home,” I think. “Can you not do something else?” Armen Davoudian can.

Davoudian’s debut poetry collection The Palace of Forty Pillars collected praise when it was released two years ago, and it’s not difficult to see why. The book ticks many different boxes—the poems here deal with gay love and immigrant life (Davoudian, now a Californian, is an Armenian from Isfahan, Iran), and they do so in in rhythms, shapes and lines that show a deep knowledge and love of English prosody, tinged with a nostalgia for the poetic forms of Davoudian’s birthplace (which I know little about, so I’ll say no more about them). Davoudian, like so many young poets, seems intent on doing a little bit of everything in his first collection, but what he doesn’t do—thank God—is follow a formula or adhere to too tight a structure.

Take “The Ring” – a five-poem sequence immediately after the book’s opening poem. Each of the last four poems begins with the line that ended the preceding poem, and each is a sonnet, but while some might find their interest tickled by the promise of strict form, what’s best about the use of structure here is the sheer variety. Here are the first four lines of each of the sonnets:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I slide on my father’s wedding ring (it’s a long story) over my index finger, Dad’s soaped and Windexed finger quivering And swollen with arthritis, a hand-me-down *** It’s 1989 in Isfahan, another bride and groom walk down the aisle on a Naïni carpet and cloud nine: my mother, young and doll-faced in a shawl *** I wish I could have been their by their side, holding my father’s arm, could that be him, first love and friend, grandfather and guide— I wish he could be here, where we call home … *** In the Islamic Republic of Iran, we do not have such a phenomenon, The West is stealing clouds from Persian skies. Death to America! Militarize! *** The nonsense palindrome whereby we live, the future as already past, backWARD, fooled even Shakespeare. No poet can reDRAW or EDIT the TIDE of TIME alMIGHTy, no verse

No two of the poems have the same structure. The second and third come closest, but each uses off-rhyme in a slightly different way. And the emotional atmosphere of the last two poems seems distant from that of the first three. But all have in common an admirable attention to sound—rhyme, half-rhyme, assonance, and alliteration. It’s impossible, faced with a talent as various as this, not to be moved. But what is one moved by, exactly? It’s not the precision with which Davoudian’s language matches his subject—at times, it seems like he’s more interested in sound than meaning. It’s not the sense of variety flowing through rivulets of sounds back to some overarching regularity—in this sequence, at least, that’s not something that really happens. The best I can offer is that one is moved by the doggedness with which Davoudian reveals and juxtaposes the beauty lying in even the most “unpoetic” words, like Windex or militarize. I found myself wanting to pause in the middle of lines just to repeat words and enjoy the way they chimed with what I had just read, and what I could see ahead.

Davoudian has a much more substantial sequence at the end of the book, one which shares the name of the collection as a whole—”The Palace of Forty Pillars.” The palace itself is a real place in Isfahan, sadly damaged by US or Israeli bombs early in March and known for its wooden columns and mirrored halls. The sequence is made up of twenty poems, almost all sonnets, whose variety in structure is similar to that of the shorter sequence, but which are all arranged in two separate verse paragraphs (one hesitates to call them stanzas), giving an effect of twin columns on a single page. The division into two, though, is not regular. Some sonnets are divided into eight lines followed by six, others into seven and seven (I love sonnets that do this), and at least one into six and five. Again, the overall effect, as the sonnets move through the poet’s childhood memories, is of the overwhelming beauty of their variousness. There’s a pair of sonnets that’s really one longer poem; there are poems that are straightforward reminiscence and others that dart back and forth between the internal monologue of childhood and the examination of that monologue as an adult. Emotional variety, then, but again and again the refusal to make the poems conform to each other structurally—Davoudian uses any rhyme structure you could plausibly use in a sonnet, from almost complete absence of end rhyme to seven rhyming couplets which also are somehow an octave/sestet combo, but in reverse order:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published from rugs to riches, Kashan to Heriz, you made it seem like money grew on trees. Of course it did. You could do everything, thumbing our days like beads along a string: rug game, car ride, ice cream, bedtime story. A farting mullah? Plot twist: a disguised houri! And bedtime …..

Davoudian manages here the almost impossible—he is simultaneously controlled, excited, witty, and wistful.

The concluding title sequence has, understandably, received more attention than most of the poems in The Palace of Forty Pillars, but to my mind the best part of the book is the middle section, which consists of a variety of often short, only vaguely connected pieces, many of which are more formal-adjacent than formal. One of these, “Butterfly,” is as perfect a short poem as you’re likely to read from a contemporary poet. My favourite, though, because I DO like complicated forms, is “The Yellow Swan”—a charming look at a minor childhood frustration in the form of four seven-line stanzas where the varied-length lines rhyme (though not usually perfectly) aabcabc. Here’s the first stanza:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At noon the pedaled swans afloat midstream or parked at the water’s rim find the boy first in line or there before there is a line, and always the nice boatman lets him mount his favorite ride, whose name defies all rust and wear. He whispers, I love the yellow swan,

There is something exquisite here beyond the cleverness of the rhyme scheme, or the way the lengths of the line work to delay and then deepen our appreciation of the poem’s gentle but firm rhythm. Call it the ear’s attention put to the service of the eye’s and heart’s. Call it honesty clarified by complexity. Call it beauty.

Alex Rettie writes from Calgary, Canada. He is one of the editors of Poems for Persons of Interest.

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