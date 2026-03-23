Donald Mace Williams, The Nectar Dancer . Stoney Creek, 2023

Review by Tamara Nicholl-Smith

Until November 2024, I had never heard the name Donald Mace Williams—a fact that points to a lack on my part rather than his. I came to his work by happenstance, or perhaps a small, divine nudge, at the 2024 Texas Book Festival. Wandering into the Texas A&M Consortium tent, I picked up a Beowulf translation by an unfamiliar name. The elderly gentleman behind the table smiled: “That’s my translation.” What followed was a delightful conversation about meter, scansion, and received forms. I bought his translation of Beowulf and a volume containing his memoir and a long-form narrative poem, intending to return to have them signed. But by the time I made my way back through the crowd, Williams, then ninety-five, had left for his afternoon rest. The publisher took down my information, and shortly afterward Williams sent me signed copies—along with The Nectar Dancer, the subject of this review.

Published by Stoney Creek Publishing Group in 2023, the book is modest: three sections, sixty-one poems. Williams writes largely in regular meter with contemporary prosody. His language is down-to-earth, and his subjects are drawn from his lived experience in real places.

The first section, “Bloom and Mineral,” features many poems that take as their subject immediate family and those close to him. Early on, Williams establishes himself as a poet of narrative restraint and wit, which often serve as a foil to the underlying seriousness of his subjects—illness, aging, and death. But Williams does not limit his disciplined attention to those closest to him. By profession a reporter, he grants the same careful gaze to the wider world, turning his practiced eye toward strangers and acquaintances as well.

“Oak Leaves” exhibits this outward attention. The subject is a young Taiwanese student, clearly out of place in the panhandle region of Texas, observed as she makes her way toward the campus library. Along the way, she pauses, twice, to leap up and touch the leaves of oak trees. Williams renders this moment without commentary, letting it speak for itself:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published She didn't hear me behind her, and suddenly she jumped, as nimble as a browsing doe, and grasped a sheaf of leaves on a small tree, caressing them a bit as she let go.

The poem unfolds through Williams’s characteristic restraint, resisting sentimentality and allowing meaning to surface gradually through observation. The speaker notices the girl’s “studious-sprightly walk” and is captivated by her repeated reaching for the oak leaves, a gesture made without any awareness of being watched. Once home, he looks up whether oak trees grow in Taiwan and discovers they do, revealing that the oak leaf had become a point of continuity between distant locations that share little else, perhaps the only familiar thing in an otherwise alien landscape. It is through physical contact with the oak leaves that she bridges her two worlds.

The poem comprises five quatrains in ABAB rhyme, but in the third stanza—the poem’s exact center—Williams disrupts the pattern, leaving two lines unrhymed. This formal rupture mirrors the student’s displacement.

In “The Nursing Home Cat,” Williams adopts the persona of a nursing home patient nearing death. It is one of three poems in the collection inspired by brief items from the Associated Press. The epigraph reports that a certain cat appeared able to predict when patients were about to die, curling up beside them during their final hours.

The subject could easily slip into the grim or sentimental, but Williams marks it instead with gentle humor and self-awareness. The speaker notes the loss of sensation in his legs and admits to mental vagueness without self-pity:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So hello, Felix. I’m a little vague as to the reason we’ve just now turned friends, but, you know, I’m a little vague.

Later, the poem offers a subtle formal wink for attentive readers.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ah. It is time. The right time, too, the coming home of my loves, the rounding out of all I knew: all lines I thought I was enjambing end-stopped. Come closer, circly cat, and I'll pull you where I can look you eye to eye. Yes. Now I know: that deep glow shows the way.

The mention of enjambment is itself enjambed before resolving in an end-stop, a formal closure that coincides with the speaker’s own.

The poem that sold me on Donald Mace Williams during my first pass through the collection was “She and the Plains and I,” a longer meditation on a shared life and the death of a spouse. Though the details of that life differ greatly from my own, I find it difficult to read the poem without holding my own marriage in mind, which adds to its intensity as it moves back and forth between present time and recollection.

The place is not reduced to metaphor but serves as a touchstone:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The plains were always home, though, and we came back when we could, a year or so each time

And later:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Back to her home and mine we came at last, back to the plains of our love and betrothal.

Williams’s portrait of his wife is tender without idealization. She is rendered as inseparable from the landscape that shaped her:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I loved the rashness of the whetted air, and it was on the plains that she was born, she who was landscape and soft sky to me,

Here, love is articulated through place, and devotion through attentiveness to shared air and shared ground.

That tenderness is held in tension with the plainspoken difficulty of grief. Williams does not anaesthetize loss. He names its abrasiveness directly: “For eighteen months my senses have been raw.” What follows is an unflinching account of emotional volatility that will be familiar to anyone who has lived in deep grief:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Why almost cry at those? But then, why laugh out loud at some tired, unamusing crack in a dull comic strip? Why rage and curse over a dropped teaspoon? It is as if the stucco of my moods had been torn off by gritty winds that left the sheathing bare.

The poem also makes room for joy recollected. In recalling his proposal, Williams returns again to the plains:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We stood in a farm field, stood on the plains so as to be not in a car for what I was about to ask, and for her answer, but in real air and under stars. The answer was no surprise to her or me. We knew.

That sureness, so simply stated, feels almost sacred. It is the kind of certainty many hope for, and its presence here deepens the ache of what has been lost.

It has often been suggested that when a collection takes its title from one of its poems, that poem bears additional weight. “The Nectar Dancer,” a brief monologue written in the voice of a honeybee opens the book’s second section:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published News Item: Honeybees can tell their fellows where good blossoms are by dancing in certain ways. Home from my mission vibrant with sweet spice, feet pricklily lifting, I dance. A few small, blue blossoms, very choice. The others watch me tell, turn aside, and each by each buzz back to the field of yellow clover, rank and tall.

The speaker has discovered “a few small, / blue blossoms, very choice.” The word choice signals discernment, something select and refined. The bee performs the dance meant to share this discovery, yet the others do not follow. They watch, then “turn aside,” returning instead, “each by each,” to the “yellow clover, rank and tall.” Botanically, rank may indicate lushness or unchecked growth. But in a poem this compressed, the word also carries its other meanings: excess, coarseness, even a hint of the unpleasant.

What emerges is not merely a persona poem from the perspective of a honeybee, but an allegorical one. Williams’s honeybee stands in for the poet himself, pointing toward small, concentrated sources of nourishment, only to watch others drift back toward what is familiar, abundant, and easy. “The Nectar Dancer” gestures towards poetry itself: small parcels of meaning, offered carefully, but often passed over by others.

Seen this way, the poem becomes another poem of loss, though not a sentimental one. It asks what is missed when attention is repeatedly turned away from what is “very choice.” It also invites the reader to consider their own habits of attention. As readers, we would do well to follow the direction of this poet’s dance rather than return too quickly to the tall, rank fields we already know.

I take a strange delight in Williams’s “Snail Morning,” a sonnet that opens with a Petrarchan octave before introducing deliberate disruptions in the sestet. I did not initially recognize that it was a sonnet which speaks to Williams’s ease with form. As with other poems in the collection, the formal structure recedes, doing its work without calling attention to itself.

Williams is a man who goes for regular walks, attuned to a world that remains largely invisible to those of us who move at the speed of automobiles. Much is missed even at thirty miles an hour, let alone at fifty or sixty on six-lane superhighways. At those speeds, only the monumental or the brash register. “Snail Morning” lends us a gaze shaped by walking. After rain, snails emerge from their imagined slumber in the flower bed and lawn, stirred by “a molluscular urge / to cross the driveway. The speaker watches their slow caravan as they:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published creep the damp sublime with campers on six-inch roads of slime, bright oozy routes, at a pace they must think heady.

In the sestet, the poem turns gently toward mortality. The speaker backs his car out, aware that the tires will crush “a dozen, travel homes and all.” With characteristic humor, he identifies with the snails’ slow, vulnerable movement, moving from their fate to human loss, to “finish lines unwon.” It remains attentive both to the smallest lives at our feet and to the long perspective that comes with living into one’s nineties.

Taken together, the poems in The Nectar Dancer offer more than technical skill or thematic cohesion. They offer a vision of a way of being in the world. Williams writes with an attentive and tender gaze, one shaped over a long life of noticing, grounded in what actually matters. His poems ask us not to rush past the ordinary, nor to mistake abundance for richness, but to learn again how to recognize what is “very choice.”

Tamara Nicholl-Smith holds an MFA from the University of St. Thomas (Houston) and was a finalist for Houston Poet Laureate (2025–2027). Her debut poetry collection, Saints of Sleeping and Waking, is forthcoming from Wiseblood Books (2027). A contributing editor for The Better Part, her poetry has appeared on two Albuquerque city bus panels, a parking meter, a spoken-word-classical-piano-fusion album, and in America, Chronicles Magazine, and Ekstasis. She enjoys puns and likes her bourbon neat.