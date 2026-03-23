New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Sally Thomas's avatar
Sally Thomas
3h

This is a great review, Tamara! I first came across Donald Mace Williams via a submission to a magazine where I’m a screening reader. Alas his lovely Rilke translations didn't make the final cut --- if that choice had been up to me, they would have. He struck me as a truly delightful poet and person, and I’ve had an eye out for his work ever since.

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John Joseph's avatar
John Joseph
2h

This insightful review reminds me that women's attention to detail is a gift to men.

So too in consuming a meal, men take large bites to fill their mouths with flavor, whereas women nibble to repeatedly feel the flavor of each bite as fullness.

Tamara gifts us with repeated reminders about the depth of different human experiences that Donald Mace Williams verbally photographs. His visions are as sweet as honey.

Jon Jo.

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