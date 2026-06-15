Chinụa Ezenwa-Ọhaeto, The Naming . University of Nebraska Press, 2025.

Review by Jon Bishop

I’ve often argued that many people overlook Nigeria’s booming literary scene. Some of the world’s best living writers—from Wole Soyinka to Okey Ndibe to Adedayo Agarau to Chigozie Obioma to Teju Cole to Ayobami Adebayo—are from there or grew up there. Obioma is known, as is Cole. And, of course, Soyinka and Chinua Achebe are, too. But there is still an excessive focus on Western literature, which is a shame.

Perhaps that will change with Chinụa Ezenwa-Ọhaeto’s The Naming, published by the University of Nebraska Press and released in December.

What stands out about Ezenwa-Ọhaeto’s debut full-length poetry collection is its ambition. The poems, which maintain a continuous conversation throughout the book, are engaged with Igbo cosmology, ancestors, violence and disorder in contemporary Nigeria, migration, American racism and slavery, and autobiography. Lesser poets would drown in the number of themes and ideas Ezenwa-Ọhaeto brings into The Naming, but the deftness with which he handles the work, without diluting any of it, is impressive.

The central question of the work is, of course, encompassed in the title. What “naming” is taking place? I mentioned earlier that there is a conversation taking place throughout the collection. Ezenwa-Ọhaeto’s speakers often invoke “our father’s fathers,” the ancestors. I get the sense that Ezenwa-Ọhaeto wants to tell us that something about modern life is broken, for a variety of reasons. He wants readers to see reality clearly and not speak about it using euphemism or misdirection.

In “Itches,” one of the collection’s most thematically representative poems, the speaker tells us that “this is a terrible time to be alive.” The poem juxtaposes various aphorisms—“I was taught that heroes are only / those who killed their enemies”—one learns as a child that obscure reality. It’s now hard, he tells us, “to sometimes know right from wrong.” The speaker describes the Ohia river in almost mythic terms, with its “shimmering face [defying] the illusions of erudition and hunger.” This is where, our speaker is told, “people said goodbye to their families.” We imagine that this is another aphorism, but it’s not. Instead, we learn that this is a brutal site, a site where people were forcibly taken to be sold as slaves. Ezenwa-Ọhaeto describes this reality in stark language:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rivers saw the whips and manacles that forced people into ships. I have read and heard things about the memories a river can hold. Standing by this river in our village, I wondered about the itches it caused the families whose members were never seen again, the number of people who were taken across it; the innocent people who drowned in it—a thousand, or three thousand, or more.

That brokenness, caused by the rapaciousness of humanity, goes back centuries. Ezenwa-Ọhaeto seems to suggest that Nigerians are ignoring the voices of the ancestors, voices that are telling them to see reality clearly and to remember that the people and events of the past matter, despite the fissures caused by both humanity’s sins and the delusions of the modern age. The speaker then turns to contemporary Nigeria and provides a stark litany of problems:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Forgive my thoughts. Forgive them. But, see how we sometimes invalidate everything that suffers; see how we use tribalism to stuff stones into hungry mouths; see how we live and think that nothing matters; that everything is cruise: say Sars killings and kidnappings, say Asaba Massacre, say Public Funds Lootings blamed on rodents; say the media outside the continent only publish poverty stories about us. I confess that this is a terrible time to be alive.

Nigeria, he suggests, suffers from a failure to investigate the “itch,” a kind of disconnection from the past, leading to something of a malaise. Many people have become nihilistic or materialistic—“we live and think that nothing matters; that everything is cruise.” This can be forgiven, in a way. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, was a rogue police unit that did, in fact, kill and kidnap many. Nigerian politicians can be corrupt. And Western media—see my opening point about how many people ignore the Nigerian literary scene—seems to view the country as one of extreme poverty, with people bereft of everything and desiring nothing beyond Western largesse.

But this is not a nihilistic collection. Despite the ever-present “monkey’s hand” that is “monkeying us badly,” representative of both disorder and disconnection from tradition and the ancestors (the monkey plays an important role in Igbo cosmology; ignoring it is to ignore your very self and culture, inviting atomization and anomie), there is hope throughout the book. In “Appraisal,” Ezenwa-Ọhaeto juxtaposes the growing threat of the monkey’s hand and the fact that many outside of Nigeria—and even those within—seem to think that Nigerians “do not know what we are doing.” But the speaker in the poem points out that Nigerians and those of Nigerian descent are excelling in universities, that Nollywood and Afrobeats “are becoming great industries,” and Nigerians go everywhere with their writings. And the book ends with a call to action—“A Call’s Dusk,” the ultimate poem in The Naming, has its speaker asking for guidance and connection from the ancestors and that they be with kinsmen.

I see Chinụa Ezenwa-Ọhaeto in conversation with many of the great Nigerian writers and poets who have come before him. But this is a thoroughly modern collection, speaking to both modern and postmodern concerns. And though he does not consider him an influence, I see Ezenwa-Ọhaeto, with his clear poetics engaged with a variety of important ideas, as a kind of Nigerian Czesław Miłosz. We can see this in “Clarity,” one of the final poems in the collection. There, the speaker reflects on a coat he received from his grandfather, and he uses that occasion to offer his thoughts on reality. The speaker wonders why his grandfather made a speech after giving him a coat, mentioning that he hoped “this gift be more to you than what it has been to me.” He’s not sure what his grandfather meant. He tries to figure it out by looking at his picture. And then the speaker provides us with a striking reflection on grace. And it’s not of the cheap variety. The passage is worth quoting in full:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I look up and there are cranes, measuring their wings with the breath of the blue sky. And I know these cranes would tend to their blessings at the shores, familiar gesture drawing me close to what is important from what is not. That is grace. And one of my friends often says that grace is a thing That never opens itself anyhow to anyone. But I know that having grace is a matter of being able to chase out the ugly things done by the monkey’s hand in this country.

If Ezenwa-Ọhaeto had stopped the poem at “that is grace,” then we’d get a good poem, not a great one—using birds to describe grace is common. But then he continues, reminding us of the ever-present monkey’s hand in Nigeria. The poem takes on a different quality; it soars like the aforementioned cranes. The speaker says it’s important that he values his “indifference,” that sometimes his life journey “looks like a rabbit in a trap.” Life, then, is hard; the future is ominous. The speaker wants to be delivered “peacefully” from what he doesn’t know about the “anagrams of tomorrow.” And he never learns why his grandfather made a speech before giving him the coat. The title, then, is ironic. The poem is actually about how so much of life is unclear.

My hope is that The Naming continues to show Nigerian literature matters. And I hope it has a massive readership. Ezenwa-Ọhaeto deserves it.

Jon Bishop holds an MFA in poetry from the University of St. Thomas in Houston and has published widely, both in print and online. He lives in New Hampshire with his family.