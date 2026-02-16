New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Maureen Doallas
I applaud every effort to get poetry into the hands of everyone, as Cortez and Gioia are trying to do. I've met Gioia several times at readings he gave in Virginia.

There are at least a couple other MBAs who have become poets. The interesting thing is, each thinks he or she is or might be the first or only one. Philadelphia's 2019 Poet Laureate, Trapeta Mayson , who was born in Liberia but grew up in Philly, has a MBA from Villanova University's School of Business. She founded Healing Verse Philly Poetry Line and Germantown, and has published two collections. Another is Vaibhav Khare, the holder of a MBA from University of Virginia Darden, who is a published poet. He called Charlottesville his muse.

