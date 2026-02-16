Review by Roseanne T. Sullivan

Dana Gioia has often written about the decline of poetry in our culture. He diagnosed the problem and suggested possible solutions in 1991 in his famous Atlantic Monthly article, “Can Poetry Matter?”:

From the days of Bryant and Emerson, [poetry] played an important role in American intellectual life—until recently. . . . Even if great poetry continues to be written, it has retreated from the center of literary life. . . . I would wish that poetry could again become a part of American public culture. . . . To foster good literature we need good teaching, so we have capable readers who recognize good writing.

Wiseblood Books recently launched The Living Fire: Contemporary Catholic Writers for the Classroom series. The first book, Selected Works: Dana Gioia and Sarah Cortez, comes with two separate instructional unit plans, one for each poet’s work.

Both Gioia and Cortez are well-established writers in different spheres of influence, and both are known not only for their poetry but also for their initiatives to revive our culture’s poetic literacy.

If poetry is taught at all, most often only the works of dead poets are studied. As the word “Living” in the title indicates, the first installment features poems by two poets who are very much alive.

And, as the word “Catholic” in the title indicates, both poets are Catholics who write poetry. But they are not known solely as Catholic poets. While their poems are seldom specifically on Catholic topics, all their poems reflect their underlying worldview, which recognizes that reality is greater than what we experience only with our senses and that the material world is imbued with signs that point to the infinite.

This series can help not only students but teachers, many of whom may be at a loss for how to teach poetry, since they might never have been taught how to recognize and enjoy good literature themselves.

For example, Ice Garcia, who purchased this first installment in The Living Fire series, wrote to Wiseblood Books that she had learned at her university to analyze poetry as political speech, and she wrote: “Thank you to the people behind The Living Fire series, for reminding me of the beauty and wonder of literature for its own sake.”

And, as Christina Baker wrote in her review “Living Fire: Bringing contemporary Catholic poetry to teachers and students,” at Catholic World Report, “While it will be most useful to teachers and homeschoolers, it should also prove a helpful resource for anyone looking to read contemporary poetry with more depth and understanding.”

Ryan Wilson is another established poet and editor who has written about the need to bring poetry back into contemporary culture. In the following quote, Wilson specifically mentions Catholic readers, but what he writes applies to all readers and teachers of poetry:

It saddens me when I hear contemporary Catholic readers who love literature but know no poets of the last 60 years. I understand; I sympathize. One can no longer pick up POETRY or The New Yorker and find great poetry. But Catholic readers cannot retreat into the past; if we want a vibrant culture, we must build it.

Incidentally, the above quote is from “Modernism, Post-Modernism, & Some Metrical Variations,” a chapter from a book in progress distributed in November 2025 as a handout in Mastering Poetic Sound and Meter, a ZOOM course I and Sarah Cortez have both taken with Wilson, twice. If that seems surprising, I remember being surprised also when I learned that other types of artists such as professional dancers continue attending dance classes. Since then, I realized that you are never done mastering an art form, and you can continue to hone your craft and learn much from working alongside others who are actively exercising the same art, and so now it is no surprise that even published poets may elect to take poetry courses.

The courses we’ve been taking with Ryan Wilson are through Catholic Literary Arts, a Houston-based organization that is connecting writers to each other, encouraging them, training them to write at the highest levels of craft, and coaching them on what they need to do to get their work published. Ryan Wilson is also an associate professor in the low-residency MFA program at Houston’s University of St. Thomas.

Catholic Literary Arts was founded and is directed by Sarah Cortez. You can read more about what Cortez is achieving with the Catholic Literary Arts organization below.

Careers Written Straight with Crooked Lines

Interestingly, both poets have followed non-typical career paths that might be surprising to those who know about them only from their poetry.

Dana Gioia tells interviewers he is “perhaps the only person ever to get an MBA to become a poet.” One reason why he pursued a management career, as he says, is that even poets need to eat. Another reason, which he didn’t mention specifically, is that even poets want to marry and have families. He could have written poetry while earning a living as a professor, as many of today’s poets do, but he observed that poetry written by academics was reaching only other academics and had lost its appeal to others outside the university. A non-academic day job would allow him to write without being restricted by the latest academic theories and to wait until his poetry was ready before he published it.

Originally, Gioia went to Stanford intending to be a composer, until he found his calling was to be a poet. He graduated in 1973 with a BA in English. He then went to Harvard, where he earned an MA in Comparative Literature. He earned his MBA from Stanford in 1977.

One of Gioia’s unique non-literary accomplishments while he was a Vice President of marketing for the Dessert Division of General Foods was to reverse Jell-O’s plummeting sales by developing and popularizing Jell-O Jigglers.

Gioia married, had children, and after work and on weekends he read poetry and wrote his own poems. When his poems began to be published, he hid his growing poetic reputation from his colleagues—until he appeared in an Esquire magazine article about “Men and Women Under Forty Who Are Changing America,” which blew the cover off his secret literary life.

In 1991, he published his famous Atlantic Monthly article, “Can Poetry Matter?”—which generated more letters to the editor than any other article in the magazine’s history. And that is how, while Gioia was still a business executive, he became internationally famous for his poetry and his essays. On January 1, 1992, he left his day job to work full time as a poet and a culture critic.

Since then, Gioia has released six collections of verse, four books of essays, and several best-selling anthologies. He has written many libretti for opera, and collaborated with major composers on many other works. He’s also been the chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts (2003-2009), and part-time professor of poetry and public culture at University of Southern California (2011-2019)—an arrangement that allowed him to travel extensively and put on poetry readings with local poets and artists in all 58 counties of the state while he was California’s poet laureate from 2015 to 2019.

Gioia sees his years in public service as a contribution to the enrichment of the culture, even when they took him away from working on his poetry. When at the NEA, he initiated several unique programs to foster literacy in American culture. Most relevant to this Living Fire teaching series, Gioia started the highly successful Poetry Out Loud program, a national high school poetry recitation competition that is still being held.

Gioia has shared statistical data from the NEA that demonstrate one result of Poetry Out Loud is that readership of poetry by teenagers and young adults doubled in the U.S. over the decade after the program launched. At least five million teenagers so far have memorized poems and recited them in yearly competitions, and in the process, experienced the joys of learning poetry by heart. Gioia explains,

I do think there’s been a change in the last 10 years—the change has been the rebirth of populism in American poetry, and the realization that most of the vibrancy is happening outside the university. There has also been a modest renewal of interest in poetry.

Sarah Cortez, a Houston-based Latina poet and educator, has a similarly unique education and career trajectory. I have discovered from a few trips to Houston and Dallas from where I live in San José (in the San Francisco Bay Area) that Texas is a thriving center for literary initiatives that are reaching people of all sorts across the country, and Cortez is an active force in the midst of it. (For an article of mine on the topic, check out, “A Texas-Sized Catholic Renaissance? How Houston Is Becoming a New Center of Catholic Culture.”)

In 2022, during my first visit to Texas, where I attended a Catholic Imagination Conference at the University of Dallas, I met Cortez for the first time in person, in a workshop where she spoke about the Catholic Literary Arts program. I met Cortez again during my next trip to Texas, to Houston, when I attended the Summer Writers Institute sponsored by the MFA program at the University of St. Thomas. While I was there, Cortez was busy directing a Fearless Writers Summer Camp for grades three through twelve, but before I flew back to San José we were able to lunch together along with her husband Gabe, a retired firefighter; Bernardo Aparicio, Founder and Editor of the well-respected Dappled Things journal; and Katy Carl, who was Dappled Things Editor in Chief at the time, all of whom are also based in Texas.

Sarah Cortez’s education, like Dana Gioia’s, crosses several disciples. Cortez graduated from Rice University with majors in Psychology and Religion in 1972. She started as a high-school teacher. Then she taught herself ancient Greek, earned an MA in Classics from the University of Texas-Austin, and an MS in Accountancy from University of Houston.

After earning the MS, Cortez worked in an unfulfilling job as a corporate accountant, as she has told interviewers, in spite of her corner office and her ability to afford expensive Italian shoes. She worked as an editor of many books and was a published writer herself before she took another sharp career detour—and enrolled in the police academy at the University of Houston-Downtown’s Criminal Justice Center to study to become a cop.

She became an active-duty patrol police officer in Harris County, Texas. In one striking photo of Cortez, she is dressed in her police uniform grinning at the camera, looking over a handgun in a holster she is wearing on her shoulder. In 1999, she left active duty to become a reserve officer.

Cortez has fourteen published books across genres, three of which are collaborations, but her literary reputation is largely identified with poems and memoirs she has written about her 26 years a s a police officer.

Cortez is also now widely known as an educator who invests much of her time to help other writers to grow. Under her direction, Catholic Literary Arts offers classes locally and remotely over ZOOM to students of a wide range of ages and skills from middle schoolers to published adult writers. Even though her first award-winning book of poetry debuted with Arte Publico Press in 1999, Cortez is working on yet another advanced degree, in poetry, an MFA in Creative Writing at the University of St. Thomas. She has been also honing her skills in meter and rhyme with other courses she (and I), as I mentioned earlier, has taken with Ryan Wilson.

Stressing Memorization and Performance

Dana Gioia states in his essay “Poetry as Enchantment,” first published in 2015, that analysis is not enough to inspire students with love of poetry:

The best way to engage the imagination of students is to augment critical analysis with experiential, performative, and creative forms of knowledge. Memorization and recitation should be restored as foundational techniques. . . . Like song or dance, poetry needs to be experienced in performance before it can be fully understood.

Teachers following The Living Fire approach read each poem to the students. Students memorize one poem and recite it at the end of the five lessons in each unit. They pick a poem after the first lesson, and during lessons 2 through 5, they pair up and recite a quarter of their chosen poems to each other, for practice and for coaching on their delivery.

One other way teachers bring students more experience in listening to poetry would be to include Gioia’s inspiring readings of three poems from the unit, “The Road,” “The Lost Garden,” and “Money,” which are available at his YouTube channel. With his baritone voice and long-practiced ease, Gioia is a terrific example for students to follow when learning to recite poetry by heart.

Teachers also might want to work into their class time Dana Gioia’s video, “How to Analyze a Poem: a close reading of W. B. Yeats’ poem ‘Lake Isle of Innisfree.’” It is a unique and insightful tutorial from a major poet of our own time on how to experience and analyze any poem.

Making Poetry Matter

Dana Gioia and Sarah Cortez are both devoted to reviving poetry in a culture that has lost interest. Their efforts and those of countless others of like mind, who have been connected and galvanized into action by their leadership, have achieved measurable success, but a lot more needs to be done.

We may not see poetry regain a significant place in the general culture in our lifetime. But, as Gioia writes in “Can Poetry Matter?,” one way we can expedite poetry’s revival is by educating readers, and this installment of The Living Fire series is a good start towards helping poetry matter again.

Roseanne T. Sullivan has published reviews, interviews, essays, memoir pieces, and other types of writing in a wide range of publications, including Dappled Things, St. Austin Review, and Sacred Music Journal. She is also a late blooming published poet whose poetry has won prizes in competitions, been set to music, and included in the anthology Homage to Søren Kierkegaard, co-edited by Dana Gioia and Mary Grace Mangano.