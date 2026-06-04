Review by Benjamin P. Myers

The love poem is a ubiquitous mystery. I say ubiquitous because many people think love poem when they think poem at all: “Shall I Compare Thee to a Summer’s Day,” “How Do I Love Thee, Let Me Count the Ways,” “She Walks in Beauty like the Night,” “Roses are Red, Violets are Blue,” and so on. I say mystery because I have questions about the love poem. For whom is the poem written, the beloved or the reader? Is the reader supposed to think of his or her own beloved, or is the poem applicable only to the poet’s particular erotic muse? Is the poet in love with a person or with poetry itself? John Poch’s eighth book, The Future of Love, answers none of these questions. It does, however, raise them all in interesting and enjoyable ways.

The generally free verse poems in The Future of Love seem to lean further into surrealism than did Poch’s previous work. Is this because love itself is somehow surreal? Another question: What does Poch mean when he writes, “Your perfume tastes like windchimes” or “You have been invited to come / and read old maps while they watch for your hands / that can hold the ten sides of the tower of gold” or “You are gothic in the sense / that men should be attacked by butterflies”? Surely these phrases are not meant to be understood. If surrealism aims to bring forth into art the buried contents of the mind, then it is perhaps unsurprising the lover turns to automatic writing to find the purest expression of the love at the center of his being. When Philip Sidney struggled to speak his love, his muse told him “look in thy heart, and write.” Poch’s muse has directed him to the unconscious.

Poch often lets language loose to lead the poem away from sense into the deeper waters of surrealist suggestion. The poet plays with words most obviously in the title poem, which begins

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Our bodies turn us on, turn on us like Turner’s skies from seas turn over until waves go whitecap.

In what may be a clever reversal of the usual order, the free play of association leads from the bedroom to the museum, from sex to art. The driving force of language seems to mirror the driving force of eros, as the poem clips along briskly introducing new elements. Soon, the frequent surrealist association of sex and art with death arises:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Disaster loves the past while few love the future except for the dying. . . .

Throughout the book, these little touches of darkness deepen and enrich the love poems by raising the stakes and by cutting the sweetness with a little hint of bitter. Like Dali, Poch is drawn to a palette of dark blue and burnt orange. As the poem closes, it returns to the frankly erotic, now touched with the darkness the poem has passed through:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let’s make love under an old black grand piano otherwise known as night.

Those last lines present a good example of the striking imagery on which Poch’s surrealist technique frequently lands. All too many surrealism-inclined poets forget that the surrealists’ aim in plumbing the depths of the unconscious was to bring to the surface the surprising and resonant image. Poch, however, consistently presents the reader with rich visual imagery.

The frank invitation in these last lines of the title poem returns us to the question of audience in the love poem. Love poetry almost invariably addresses the beloved, casting the reader into the role of innocent eavesdropper at best and voyeur at worst. Unless you are the beloved and the poem has been handed to you or read outside your window at night, a sense of the overheard almost always accompanies the love lyric. Thus the poet might attempt to mitigate the sense of intrusion upon intimacy through a kind of linguistic hide-and-seek. The Freudian foundations of surrealism suggest that the surrealist symbol or image by its nature simultaneously reveals and obscures. This double nature drives the surrealist approach of poets like John Ashbery, whose tendency to reveal and to hide simultaneously in his poems may be attributable to his life as a gay man in mid-twentieth-century America. Perhaps surrealist methods attract Poch with the ability to reveal and obscure the intimacy depicted in the love poem, to invite the reader into the bedroom but to keep the lights low. Poch’s poems tend to gesture toward intimacy and then fall away into the strange. The sonnet-like “Bedroom,” for instance, weaves together revelation and hiddenness:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Like a woman writing Arabic marginalia around all four sides of an English sonnet in red ink, kiss my throat in the dark, covering me fast and slowly like dew lifting at first light. Before the squash flower of our bed twists closed trying to hold the memory of a rapt bee, be thirsty for something in me between my voice and tongue, perhaps a moan you can translate, distilling it into honey of your morning and a little poison for those who would intrude on our correspondence with their politics, sports, and the dull rage of news. Create with me a child or two and never wake me but define some part of me in ridiculous terms on behalf of Glossolalia Week. Grind a lens for squash flower and bee, and bend over God’s idea. Jealous as the grave.

The imagined marginalia points to and annotates the intimacy of the opening kiss, but in a language few readers of an English-language poem know. Further, the poem gives no details about the notes. By the fifth line, the entire scene of intimate connection in the bedroom is closed up inside the squash flower, seemingly blocking the reader’s view. We again glimpse the intimate moment in the “moan” that follows, but the moan can be translated perhaps only by the “you” addressed in the poem. Next, the poem threatens the intruder, perhaps the reader, with poison. We start to suspect that we are not supposed to be here, and we begin to get lost in the word association and proliferation of symbols. “Glossolalia Week” gestures, perhaps, toward Pentecost, the unknown tongues speaking yet uninterpreted by most, the Holy Ghost intimately inhabiting the mouths of the believers. The final, couplet-like lines bring the poem to rest in surrealist suggestion: God, death, and beauty. The poem self-consciously raises the question of the reader’s place in the love poem.

Some poems in this collection offer a more mundane and domestic intimacy, yet the surrealist peek-a-boo again dominates as the poems eventually come around again to the erotic. “Marriage,” for instance, begins,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When you open the door and step onto the porch for the mail, a horse has galloped into a forest.

The mundane disappears into the symbolic, horses carrying powerful, perhaps erotic, connotations in Freudian dream interpretation. Later in the poem, Poch writes, “You are the blue in the milk of a room.” The unspecified room perhaps indicates the domestic, but what it means to associate the room with milk and for the beloved to be the blue in that milk is not for us to know. The poem ends as quietly as it does exquisitely:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The door, again, and finally, the sound of the letters turning in your hand. Beneath your eyes, the whisper of paper on paper is like the sheet pulled back slowly from the bed.

These lines present a beautiful image of married intimacy, revealing just enough to be truly erotic, in the tasteful manner of an earlier age of cinema. Although the image of the sheet is one of the book’s most direct and literal images, it shares with the pervasive surrealism of the collection the delicate balance between display and disguise.

The Future of Love is a fine meditation not only on love but also on art about love. Poch’s love, though half-hidden, certainly comes across as earnest and sincere. The poems in this collection are frequently moving, in a mysterious way. Yet, sincerity aside, the love poem is also, at least a little bit, about the love of poetry itself. The name of Petrarch’s Laura, after all, rings strikingly near to the laurels he desired as a poet. Poch clearly loves the woman to whom his book is dedicated, but he clearly loves, too, the play of language in a poem, the whirling Rube Goldberg machine of words. This love sets The Future of Love apart from much of the cheap surrealist verse of our time, which often suffers from excessive abstraction and at times seems calculated only to make the writing of poems happen quickly enough for the tenure and promotion machine to keep chugging along. Amid so much nonsense, Poch’s book is a welcome and refreshing work of depth and mystery.

Benjamin Myers is the author of four books of poetry and three books of nonfiction. His work has appeared in The Yale Review, Image, 32 Poems, and many other journals. He is a contributing editor for Front Porch Republic and a former Poet Laureate of Oklahoma.

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