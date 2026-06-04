New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
1h

I loved your opening: the book answers none of the questions but raises them all in interesting ways. That may be one of the best things a book can do. Answers close things down; good questions keep enlarging the conversation.

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