Liv Ross, The Blackbird Ballad . Solum Literary Press, 2026.

Review by Marie Burdett

In recent years—and especially among proponents of formal poetry—the idea of enchantment, or re-enchantment, has gained in popularity. The poet Dana Gioia wrote about it extensively in his well-known essay on the subject, considering enchantment “essential to the art of poetry.” Enchantment is to draw upon poetry’s roots in music and magic to enthrall the reader (or listener).

In her debut book, The Blackbird Ballad, Liv Ross uses the musical elements of poetry to cast a spell on her readers. The Blackbird Ballad takes inspiration from traditional folklore to weave a new tale about two best friends’ journey through Faerieland. A modern-day troubadour, Ross composed her book in heroic iambic tetrameter couplets. Her verse has a galloping rhythm that tumbles from line to line, propelling the story forward.

The tale opens in an island setting which Ross has shared in an interview is loosely based on the coast of Scotland. Celtic influence is evident in story, with the main characters’ names stemming from Welsh and Irish origin.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Clear water from the mountain streams Runs brisk and cold unto the sea That rounds an island, far away Where lived the heroes of this Lay.

In one sentence, the reader is transported into a fairytale world, with old-fashioned language like “Lay” or “unto.” The meter rushes like the cold mountain stream bursting over rocks on its course.

The heroes of this tale are introduced next:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I tell of Rocas in this tale, His journey long, full of travail, And Bran, his friend, who sought for him Though it meant risking life and limb.

Ross also invokes the Muses, joining the tradition of the most respected poets like Homer and Dante:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So settle in here. stay a while. Upon this tale, may Muses smile.

Bran and Rocas live on this island in neighboring cottages and have been friends since childhood. They share the stages of youth and young manhood together, running “like pups and gambol[ing]” in the garden, not “immune to angry tiffs” but quickly “mak[ing] amends, / and part[ing] for dinner steady friends.” As they age, Rocas helps Bran court “the fair Roisín” and the pair eventually wed.

Despite the fact that

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rocas grows up strong and sure, Secure in boyhood’s loyal love Through weather fair and weather rough

there is an undercurrent of darkness in his life. Early on in the poem, his mother “sings to him / Dark tales of the shadows grim…and sigh in night winds strangely cold.” The purpose of these eerie maternal warnings is to “tame [Rocas’s] growing wild.” As a child, Rocas is described as “dark” and “bold and wild” in play. He has the uncanny ability to hear voices calling to him from the ancient Forest near their houses, “even during daylight hours.” Entering the forest “after dark / Will open one to faerie’s mark.” His mother explains that he was “born in that wild wood” and tells him not to heed the voices.

However, his mother’s guidance leaves him when one day “at dawn / He finds [her] spirit gone.” Grief darkens Rocas. Although Bran is there to support him and cheer him up, after the wedding Rocas finds himself wandering in the darkness. He can no longer avoid the voices. Will-o’-the-wisps summon him; he hears his mother’s voice among the fairy chorus.

One day, Bran realizes his friend has disappeared. A wise old man meets him on the seashore and tells him that Rocas

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published has gone to search a while For the Mother of the Green, The only one to set him free. The faerie voices grew too great For human deeds to cleanse his fate.

Faithful Bran swears to follow his friend into Faerieland and rescue him. His wife, Roisín, instructs Bran with fairy lore before he sets out on his journey. To avoid spoiling too much of the plot, suffice it to say that the remainder of the book shares Rocas’s wanderings through Faerieland and Bran’s intrepid determination to find him, until they reach the Desert Mother of the Green. They must discern the fey mirages that tempt them from the path and attempt to prevent their reunion.

The book is intended for children, and has much to appeal to the childlike imagination. It is generously illustrated with blockprints by Emily Coffman that express the coastal landscape and the woodland creatures.

In a 1981 interview with the Sewanee Review, poet Robert Penn Warren shares details from his childhood: “Our family was old-fashioned. My father was bookish, and my mother was bookish. My father read to the children every night.” Families with a similar home environment will certainly enjoy The Blackbird Ballad. Ross’s poetry sounds wonderful read aloud, and would be a perfect evening story for fans of Tolkien.

Warren continues in his interview about his grade-school introduction to poetry: “It was recognized that the poem existed as verbal art. It wasn’t just something on a page; it was an action you took part in, an action that affected you, and affected your hearers.” Homeschooling and other literarily inclined families can use this poem as an introduction to the “verbal art” of poetry. I can see how the story would be captivating to children of varying ages, and its rollicking rhythm would lend to easy memorization.

Additionally, many elements of the story offer touchpoints for deeper discussion, such as cultivating friendships or navigating the loss of a parent. Free-spirited children will identify with the adventurousness of Bran and children dealing with mental health issues can see themselves in Rocas’s anguish.

But even adults can find something deeper to pull out of this tale of adventure and friendship. Biblical imagery is woven throughout the poem, starting at the very beginning with the “clear water from the mountain streams.” Water—and its lack—is a recurrent theme in The Blackbird Ballad. Rocas’s search through Faerieland is for a River where he expects to find healing. Sometimes the haunting voices drown out the song of the River. When he and Bran finally achieve their goal, the River’s waters “gently pull / The scars and scabs and scaly flesh, / Leaving behind, new, pink, and fresh.” This scene calls to mind the cleansing of baptism, or Jesus’s declaration of being the “water of life.”

Besides the singing of the River, a Blackbird follows Rocas through Faerieland, encouraging him with songs “of hope and good and true,” “of flower’s radiant hue,” of “Beauty to bring a heart to rending.” Bran and Rocas both mean “raven” or “blackbird” in Gaelic, and in the Bible, the raven brings to mind stories of divine provision, such as the sustaining of Elijah during drought and famine. The Blackbird in the story attempts to sustain Rocas through his spiritual drought. Bran’s friendship is as critical as Elijah’s food from the ravens for Rocas as well.

As a reviewer, my criticisms fall more on the formal level. The tight rhyme scheme of a heroic couplet is hard to pull off, and even with a generous ear for near-rhymes and slant rhymes, some of the pairings fall flat. Take for instance

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In dreams, he reaches for his friends, Until the wisps start calling him

or

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Reveals how close he came to harm. More warily, he presses on.

and

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Well, ye know best,” the gnome avers. “I’ll nary say another word.”

These stand out as false notes in an otherwise clear-toned song. Ross is clearly capable of inventive rhyme pairings, such as:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Breathless at last, Rocas collapses, Feels the place where the broken shaft is



I wish that Ross would have taken the liberty to come up with more creative rhymes like that.

I also have the sense that with a title like The Blackbird Ballad, Ross missed the perfect opportunity to employ ballad stanza, which is historically used for storytelling. The less demanding rhyme scheme would have made it easier to avoid such missteps quoted above.

Overall, The Blackbird Ballad is an enjoyable contemporary fairytale suitable for children and adults. Lord of the Rings and Narnia fans will feel right at home in the world of Bran and Rocas. Other readers will be encouraged by the example of loyal friendship or the theological imagery. I hope you will pick up a copy to share with your family.

Marie Burdett is a poet, gardener, and MFA student at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Her work has been published in Vernacular, Clayjar Review, Deep Wild Journal, and Light. She writes a Substack called The Foraged Fruit.

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