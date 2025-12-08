Virgil, The Aeneid , translated by Scott McGill and Susannah Wright. Liveright, 2025.

Review by Deborah Warren

Until Scott McGill and Susannah Wright published their English version (2025) of Virgil’s Aeneid, I had read the complete poem only in Latin. But, especially in the limited space I have, a trio of familiar passages can serve as touchstones for comparing this new translation with two widely-read modern versions—Robert Fitzgerald’s (1981) and Robert Fagles’ (2006).

Some earlier translators attempted to reproduce Virgil’s dactylic hexameter, which is ungainly in English and triggers an aural queasiness. Consciously noticing meter is exactly what the reader shouldn’t do. Pentameter, fortunately, suits English language patterns so naturally that we register it only subliminally. (In Fagles’ lines, hints of pentameter jar the ear with unfulfilled expectations. Better not to flirt with meter only to flout it.)

In their translators’ note, McGill and Wright explain how their pentameter line manages to lose one hexameter foot without sacrificing any content: about every fifth line they allow themselves an extra one. This modus operandi spares them the trade-off between cramped line-by-line fidelity and a looser rendering: McGill and Wright come up with a compromise, and I don’t see Calliope down from Helicon walloping them with her lyre.

Qua reviewer, I’m not Goldilocks, and I won’t necessarily favor the McGill/Wright version over the two previously cited. The translations can speak for themselves; you decide which rendering gets the laurels.

To begin at the beginning:

Arma virumque canō, Trōiae quī prīmus ab ōrīs / Ītaliam, fātō profugus, Laviniaque venit / litora multum ille et terris iactatus ex alto / vi superum saevae memorem Iunonis ob iram.

Robert Fitzgerald: I sing of warfare and a man at war. / From the sea-coast of Troy in early days / He came to Italy by destiny / To our Lavinian shores, / A fugitive, this captain . . .

Robert Fagles: Wars and a man I sing—an exile driven on by Fate, / he was the first to flee the coast of Troy, / destined to reach Lavinian shores and Italian soil,

McGill/Wright: I sing of arms and of a man displaced / by Fate, the first to leave the coast of Troy / for Italy and its Lavinian shores.

Fitzgerald’s initial capitals are slightly jolting to the contemporary eye (we know the Aeneid visually, on the page). McGill and Wright, like Fitzgerald, introduce the poem accurately enough. But Fagles’ version is the one that catches our attention. First of all, this is a famous line, and his wording, which matches Virgil’s, is recognizable even in English. Along with parallel syntax, his opening duplicates Virgil’s ringing wake-up dactyl.

Now let’s follow the pius and profugus Aeneas on his travels.

We have to wait until Book IV for the full tale of Dido and pre-delenda Carthage. But it’s in Book I that we find the Trojans—off course and newly ashore—stumbling on Dido’s temple to Minerva, which is decorated with tragic scenes from the Trojan War. Aeneas says to Achates:

Sunt lacrimae rerum et mentem mortalia tangunt.

Thanks to Latin’s verbal economy (no articles; elisions like rerum et), one line can convey an entire philosophy in only seven words—difficult enough in any language, but especially so with the problematic lacrimae rerum and mortalia.

Robert Fitzgerald: They weep here / For how the world goes, and our life that

passes / Touches their hearts.

Robert Fagles: Even here, the world is a world of tears, and the burdens of mortality touch the heart.

McGill/Wright: even here, tears fall for humankind; / the things that mortals suffer move the heart.

For mortalia, Fitzgerald’s “our life that passes” is rather anemic. Fagles’ “burdens” is almost superfluous. With “things that mortals suffer,” however, McGill and Wright gain two advantages: a literal (if less “literary”) translation, and poetry that’s just plain better.

Before leaving Carthage, I’ll slip in here (without reference to other translations), the McGill/Wright rendering of one of my favorite lines in the entire Aeneid, a small detail as vivid as a video clip:

frondentesque ferunt remos et robora silvis / infabricata fugae studio.

In this scene Aeneas and his men are (pardon my lapse in diction) getting out of Dodge, namely Carthage, quickly and on the QT.

They grabbed raw leafy wood to serve as oars / in their desire to go.

I could make a (token) complaint about this translation. The crew’s escape to sea is frantic: studio needs a stronger word than desire, maybe rush or even frenzy. And go is weak for fugae (fleeing). But “grabbed” (for ferunt) captures the haste that forces them to set forth with clumsy untrimmed branches for oars.

I’ll end with the passage in Book VI showing Aeneas at the entrance to Hades, where the Sibyl cautions him with a memorable opening phrase.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Facilis descensus Averno; noctes atque dies patet atri ianua Ditis; sed revocare gradum superasque evadere ad auras, hoc opus, hic labor est. Fitzgerald: The way downward is easy from Avernus. Black Dis’s door stands open night and day. But to retrace your steps to heaven’s air, There is the trouble, there is the toil. Fagles: The descent to the Underworld is easy. Night and day the gates of shadowy Death stand open wide, but to retrace your steps, to climb back to the upper air – there the struggle, there the labor lies. Seamus Heaney (2016): It is easy to descend into Avernus. Death’s dark door stands open day and night. But to retrace your steps and get back to upper air, That is the task, that is the undertaking.

There aren’t many different ways to handle these words. What distinguishes the McGill/Wright translation, however, is its first line, which (like Fagles’ first line of the poem) reproduces Virgil’s syntax more precisely and with rhetorical force.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Easy is the descent into Avernus: the entrance of dark Dis stands open wide both night and day. But to retrace your steps and make your way back to the air above— this is the challenge, this the grueling task.

Why open this ominous passage with a flabby iamb or an insipid pronoun? A propulsive trochee commands our attention. At the Sibyl’s first syllable we sit up and take notice of a warning translated direct from ancient Cumae to stick with us as a constant vademecum.

With this rendering McGill and Wright carry the day. And these lines are only one of many passages in a translation that brings Virgil’s words unscathed across twenty centuries.

Deborah Warren’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, and The Yale Review. Her recent books include Strange to Say: Etymology for Serious Entertainment and Connoisseurs of Worms.