David Stephenson, Secret Dance . 2026.

Review by Donald Mace Williams

When the term “formal” is applied to poetry, it is of course not meant to evoke thee’s, thou’s, variations of “the ocean blue,” and the specters of roses and moons, though I imagine the word has that effect on most intelligent people who last read a poem when required to do so. The poems in this book are nearly always metrical and sometimes rhymed, but they avoid formality in the everyday sense as if it were a design flaw. David Stephenson has, in fact, credentials in a kind of design: mechanical engineering degrees from M.I.T. and a doctorate from Wisconsin. He is co-author of a book called Metal Cutting Theory and Practice. The magazine he edits, Pulsebeat Poetry Journal, often has part or all of an engine on the cover. Moony stuff, eh?

If Stephenson’s poems show a metallic background, it is in their straightforwardness and logic. In “Tack Hammer,” for instance, the poet says a hand tool made by his late father is

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published objectively ugly as sin and yet shines blindingly to me with beauty only I can see.

Simply and effectively, these poems say what they mean.

What they mean is often grim sympathy of the Updike or Steinbeck sort, as in an address to someone working in a shoe factory “amid the constant noise, the heat and stench, / the hours of grinding rote activity.” Wives of factory workers wait at the gate on payday to stop their husbands from spending their wages at a bar. An archaeologist in the future, looking into digital remains of our civilization, finds family photographs “poignant, since you know their world is doomed.” A technician analyzing racks of urine specimens realizes that

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Most people cannot change the way things are or argue themselves happy. This I ought to understand. I dabble daily with the nectar of obedience. It is my lot in life. Bring me another round.

And so the poetry goes, variously dark and often darkly humorous. Still, there are love poems here, warm ones, and a good-natured one about the poet’s B-squad experience in high school football:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Coach called us “men” and praised our true love of football to show up in such weather when we were only benchwarmers and no one would come to see us play, and said we weren’t the best athletes but sure had spirit anyway, or words to that effect. Inspired, I asked myself, “Why am I here?” and ended up skipping the game. Thus ended my football career.

A familiar note to a lot of us, and so is what the poet does when his wife is away: he slyly opens a can of chili, aware that “she’d be appalled to learn / how I’m subsisting while she’s gone.” (I can picture the can-opening, but not with a specific view of the diner-to-be. My acquaintance with Stephenson has been only an occasional e-mail exchange.) In “Night Watch,” the poet lies awake and wonders what he would do if he lost his wife:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I want to hug you, but you’d get upset if I woke you up, so I just slide clumsily over and press against your side. I doze off, thinking not today, not yet.

I do not know whether these poems are chronologically arranged, but if they are, then maybe a late poem called “Sleepwalk” shows a drift toward philosophy and also toward startling, apt imagery. If so, I applaud the drift:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Time flows like water, ceaselessly, but also falls like leaves or snow to coat the shifting world below with daily layers of debris, and as I wander, short of cash, through each successive present day, on track, in circles, or astray, I kick up clouds of dust and ash.

The final stanza of that poem seems at first to preach but ends quite otherwise:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The past should teach, not occupy, so you can visit, but don’t stay, and only let thoughts drift that way when you’re alone, in case you cry.

Though “Sleepwalk” is an exception in making such effects, the poems throughout are varied enough and unaffected enough that I read all forty-seven at a sitting without feeling over-poetized—a test that not many poetry books can pass. Stephenson’s work is deeply felt, and it keeps clear of affectation like a magnet sucking up bits of metal chad. The result is a worthy addition to the still-breathing body of formal poetry.

Donald Mace Williams is a retired newspaper writer and editor with a PhD in the prosody of Beowulf. He has done an iambic translation of that poem, metrical translations of one hundred German poems by Rainer Maria Rilke, and two books of poetry, along with four prose books. His third book of poems, Of Granddaughters and Mars, is due out in early August this year [2026]. He is ninety-six, living in Austin, Texas, and still writing.

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