Sunni Brown Wilkinson, Rodeo . Autumn House Press, 2025

Review by Darlene Young

“Sometimes you hold your own hand,” Sunni Brown Wilkinson writes in the title poem of her collection, Rodeo (winner of the 2024 Donald Justice Poetry Prize). This beautiful image might symbolize the work of the entire collection. In its tender attention both to the grieving process and to the terrible, beautiful world that continues after grief, the book comes to feel like the hand-hold (the clench, the caress) of a bereft mother trying to honor her pain, yes, but also her enduring love of the world.

The title of the collection refers, of course, to that western athletic sport that involves endurance and artistry, violence and grace, and we find all of these themes in the poems Wilkinson has assembled here. The opening poem sets the stakes for the collection: like a bucking bronco event, there is a risk of leaning too far to one side or the other, holding too tight or too loose, but Wilkinson expertly negotiates the jostle between affecting descriptions of grief and technical artistry.

The first stanza of “Rodeo” sets up the situation—a restless speaker hears the sound of the rodeo going on nearby but is not there; she is outside of the action. “The lights of the carpet store by the mall flicker carpe, / and I wonder just what I can seize,” she explains, but at the end of the stanza she admonishes herself:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everyone’s looking for it: a warmth, a softness in the belly, in a bed of grass. Take it when you can. Seize it.

And what peace will she find to seize, when “sleep is a myth”? The speaker imagines the bull rider nearby, “one hand on the saddle / and the other a flag waving violently / above him,” and that image—the hand waving in the air while the other is anchored—is a symbol of the bereaved begging for release while remaining anchored to the world. It also foretells the work of this this collection: as it desperately waves for our attention to the tragedy in the background—a topic that in other hands would risk easy abstraction and sentimentality—it remains grounded in the specific details and fresh images that are the delight of poetry.

Take, for example, the image of the saguaros in the second poem, “Coyote.” They are “babylike, Buddhist / monks” (and that word, baby, is not completely innocent, carrying with it the reminder that “sometimes a child dies”). Later, the saguaro becomes a metaphor for the cowboy—grizzled but “soft,” feeding the coyotes with “tenderness,” flinging hot dogs “like a blessing.” The coyote itself, a “mangy thing,” becomes a metaphor for the grieving parents who peer “into the hole / of us a long time, fur matted,” so that when we are reminded of a nearby sign, “Don’t feed the coyotes,” we hear the speaker talking to herself about the effort to move forward—what should be fed and what should not.

I had read this poem before—it appears in Wilkinson’s chapbook, The Ache and the Wing (Sundress Publications, 2021)—but am delighted to see how it anchors this full collection. The book consists of two sections. The first, titled “Bronc,” focuses on grief. The second part, which moves to other subjects (landscape, animals, music), is titled “Chaps/Spurs.” In a rodeo, the rider’s chaps protect him while his spurs encourage the animal he rides into bucking harder, earning him more points. In this second part of the collection, we see the grieving speaker trying to spur herself forward in life, still able to love the details of the world but coming to terms with the ways that her grief deepens, complicates, and maybe even sweetens her joys. The bereaved mother says to her lost child while driving past the cemetery where he is buried, “I drive past you longing for you / but tethered to the world.” Yes, in this part of the book we glimpse the possibility of moving past things, but we will never escape the tethering. We are reminded here again of that opening image of the rodeo rider with one hand in the air and one hand tied down.

When this bereaved speaker says she is tethered to the world, we believe it because of the detailed imagery in these poems. This speaker notices the “milk and shadow” of a skunk, the horse dipping her head “into a barrel full of twilight, / bob[bing] for stars,” the “fig and bergamot,” the “chokecherry wine.” The “chipped glass of milk” in “Grief Sestina” is as good a symbol of sadness at home as I’ve known, the chocolate milk in “Conversations with the Dead” a symbol of choosing to take delight in things despite loss. I especially enjoy the surprising intrusions of modern culture (Home Depot, Wonder Woman), which create a sense of daily life.

As imagery tethers the abstract to the particular, an attention to sounds tethers abstract language to the body. I can’t help but move my mouth to Wilkinson’s gorgeous phrasings: “purse-lipped slap,” “my boys’ mouths / ruby-smacked,” “stilled by stars.” The very last poem ends with a passage so aural that it echoes like a gong as I close the book:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Search for it snout-like, close to the ground, bloodhound sharp and howl.

Those “ow” sounds in snout, ground, and howl mimic a howl, but the rhythm of that penultimate line, “blood hound sharp,” with its three heavy syllables, contradicts the sense of a long, drawn-out howl. The book has been a howl, of sorts, it’s true, but a controlled howl, sharp, involving a willful search. The poem’s visceral sounds are crafted, arranged, by a thoughtful and searching mind.

Another impactful ending that makes good use of rhythm is the last stanza of “Blackberry Jam”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All of history in this jar— fruit and womb and all that’s spilled after.

The regular trochees of the middle line feel emphatic, drawing attention to “womb,” which recalls the image of the baby from the beginning of the poem; we realize with that reference that the violent metaphors for the color of the berries throughout the poem may be implying a heavier subject than just a delightful homemaking activity.

In “When it Comes,” a series of heavy syllables emphasizes a direct, terse command: “Let the good milk spill.” The smooth l-sounds imitate the puddling of milk, but the staccato of “good milk spill” is the knocking over of the bottle and, maybe, the resolution to accept and even welcome the accident that is a part of life.

Another way that Wilkinson grounds her material is through the deliberate use of constraint through fixed form. The even trochaic meter and end rhymes of “Self Portrait at Twelve” gives the poem a childlike feel without being overly sing-song-y, appropriate for a twelve-year-old “bleeding at the knees,” learning to “light the candle for tomorrow” and “cut the shadows down.” In this collection, we get sonnet, sestina, even abecedarian, each formal choice graceful rather than clunky and self-conscious. Whether using a fixed form or free verse, Wilkinson employs a delightful variety of syntax. Regularly, she follows long, rich sentences of enjambed lines with punchy, direct sentences, like “Let the good milk spill.” Some other examples: “Take it when you can. Sieze it.” “Don’t feed the coyotes.” “I don’t want another love story.” “What’s the fruit of a whole life?” And the beautiful refrain, “I try. I’m trying” from “Snow and Mud and Animal Bones.” These short sentences create a sense of underline or summary, tethering a sense of takeaway without didacticism because they are nested among longer sentences rich in imagery.

Poetry is the genre that claims the line break as a vehicle for added delight, resonance, and sometimes even meaning. I love the double-take of a line break that can miscue or set up surprise, and Wilkinson takes advantage of the line break to charge her language. Here is the ending of “Envy,” a small poem featuring winter, an owl, a stumbling morning:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All day a small grief has not ceased to chafe my heart.

Of course, we read the passage first as being about a grief that does not cease—and it is—and yet the continued sentence beyond the break helps emphasize the word chafe, an appropriate and visceral description for the gnawing pain of grief, especially in winter. The stark blank page after these lines creates an echo to the word ceased. The poem has ceased. A life has ceased. Emptiness is what is left.

The line breaks in “So Long” force the reader to cycle back and interrogate the sentence—what is the speaker really saying?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All the years of children I loved and feared would kill me.

The breaks cause me to consider alternative choices:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All the years of children I loved and feared would kill me.

Or:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All the years of children I loved and feared would kill me.

Each of the choices has a slightly different overtone and meaning. In choosing to break the line after children, Wilkinson allows us to perhaps mistakenly predict what the sentence means; the forced re-assessment charges the language, causing it to spark the way poetry should.

And that’s the way I would describe the craft of a poet: causing sparks in the reader’s mind through surprise, sounds, imagery—sparks that draw attention to language, yes, but which also enable the reader to see the details of the world, including the workings of the human heart, afresh. In this collection, Wilkinson gives a true and “spark-ing” picture of what it is like to grieve—to lose someone to whom you are connected while also feeling connected to the ongoing world that remains. “Ask me who I’ll be tomorrow,” she says in “Teapot Lake on the Head of a Pin”—“Ask me if I love / the world.” And, in “Everywhere I Look I See a Rodeo,” she answers:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I love the world like the buster’s hand loves the horn of the saddle, white of his knuckles trembling. . . . Like the calf roped and tumbling I too lie limp at the end of all things. I am spurred, wrangled, rounded up, hog-tied by the holy.

It’s clear that Wilkinson does love the world, even as it wreaks its violence on her. We believe it. By the end of the book, we, too, have become hog-tied by the holy, honest reckoning here, and its crafted beauty.

Darlene Young is the author of three poetry collections (most recently, Count Me In from Signature Press, 2024). She teaches writing at Brigham Young University and has served as poetry editor for Dialogue and Segullah journals. Her work has been noted in Best American Essays and nominated for Pushcart Prizes. She lives in South Jordan, Utah. Find more about her at darlene-young.com and @darlylar.