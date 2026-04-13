Jerome Berglund, Rice and Beans . Nun Prophet Press, 2025.

Review by John Zheng

Reading Jerome Berglund’s poetry collection Rice and Beans, I feel urged to find images that evoke a conscious juxtaposition for a feeling that I can connect to, images that invite me to ponder or perceive for a moment. Here’s a good example—

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published power lines in a long row the road to Rome

—which immediately brings to your mind the proverb “All roads lead to Rome.” The juxtaposition of the contemporary image of power lines with the historical symbol of Rome conveys a double meaning that requires pondering over the sense of being between present and past.

This senryu also has an impressive sound pattern. The “l” alliteration creates a smooth stretch of the wires; the “r” sound functions like a driving beat that pulls reading to the end of the poem, or to the ancient city—the symbol of past glory; and more importantly, the repetition of the long vowel “o” in “row,” “road,” and “Rome” establishes a link of the long journey between space and distance. The long road is monotonous, so are the power lines, and the repetition of the long vowel “o” functions like a metronome to intensify that effect. Certainly, this long vowel sounds soft, so it also alleviates the burden of the long journey. However, this sound effect could be more visual if the senryu is arranged in one line, which would immediately create a horizontal and meditative continuity. In doing so, the “long row” will no longer be a description but a concrete form of the poem.

The next senryu, arranged in three lines with the syllabic pattern of 5/7/5, witnesses the invasion of business:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published new territories free market goes door to door introducing itself

Unlike the “power lines” senryu, which focuses on the physical infrastructure that highlights the human presence in life, the “new territories” senryu satirizes a physical expansion or encroachment of business. The personification of the “free market” as an unwelcome solicitor going to the community to introduce itself lays bare the predicament of a new business. The irony suggested in the use of “free” establishes a subtle tension between business and community. A common view of the opening of a new business in a community is that it should always attract an initial flood of customers driven by mixed feelings of novelty, excitement, and the promise of a new experience. Yet, in this senryu, even though the market is new and free, it is not inviting but intruding. The persistent knock “door to door” is like a black humor of human nature because although the repetition of “door to door” acts as a rhythmic, percussive force, it is no longer the peaceful “o” as we hear in in “row,” “road,” and “Rome;” it is the harsh, repetitive knock that annoys the community. This annoyance also surfaces through a lingering sibilance of “s” heard in words like “territories,” “goes,” and “itself.” This “hissing” sound reinforces the image of a salesman talking his way “door to door” and further provides a cynical, humorous, or dark observation of business expansion that annoys humans themselves.

The next senryu shows a hostile moment when people get involved in road rage, a phenomenon which is becoming increasingly common nowadays:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published shouting over one another bumper stickers in conversation

However, there may be different interpretations:

1. “shouting over one another” is a bumper sticker phrase that suggests a negative result of a clash.

2. There is a clash, and the two involved drivers are “shouting over one another” while their bumper stickers are in conversation, smarter than human beings.

3. The personified bumper stickers involved in a clash are “shouting over one another”. Grammatically, this present participle phrase modifies the bumper sticker, but the conversation between sounds a bit polite since senryu often highlights human misbehavior to achieve the effect of social irony. To match shouting, we expect a stronger and more concrete expression, probably a location of the clash or a phrase to emphasize that even the bumper stickers themselves are doing the shouting, like using “hoarse at the crossroads” to add a physical, desperate edge to the argument.

The next senryu is the shortest I have ever seen. It is incredibly minimal and provocative, but visually concrete and abstract, which forces the reader to confront the stark presentation of the word itself:

The term in all caps colored in white intensifies the meaning of “white,” but the black background that makes the white font pop acts effectively as the space or ellipsis for the reader to explore variant meanings of the term: an “othered” experience; a self-isolation or experience in a location; a mask that suggests an internal identity in contrast to an external environment or expectation; or the presence of white and black in a state of coexistence or conflict, depending upon how you interpret it. This one-word senryu best mirrors the minimalist style that emphasizes brevity or less-for-more in engaging the reader’s imagination to fill in the blanks.

The next senryu echoes in the humorous tone of Kobayashi Issa and Richard Wright and shares their empathy for domestic pests:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published fly I failed to shoo from frigerator: what are you doing to our food

Line 1 immediately establishes a less-than-perfect human image through the statement of “failed to shoo.” The use of a colon for the mid-line break forces a pause before the shift in tone in a question about “our food” touched by the fly. The use of “our” is a paradox that changes the fly from a nuisance to a cohabitant, suggesting a shared household or an unwelcomed coexistence. The rejection through “shoo” and the acceptance through the question show a change in tone that reflects Issa’s, as well as Wright’s, empathetic style in writing about small household insects.

There are different ways to review poetry collections. I choose to analyze a few senryu from Rice and Beans with the intention of finding a way, as a reader, not a reviewer, to appreciate this book, which will be of great interest to other readers as well.

John Zheng’s recent poetry collections include Dreaminations (Madville, 2026) and Visual Chords (Broken Tribe, 2025). He has published numerous reviews in journals including African American Review, Another Chicago Magazine, Arkansas Review, Cantos, North of Oxford, and The Southern Quarterly.