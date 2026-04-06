Petrarch, Canzoniere . Translated by A.M. Juster. W. W. Norton/Liveright, 2026.

Review by Richard Wakefield

Anyone even passingly familiar with the history of poetry can tell you something about Petrarch’s Canzoniere, beginning, no doubt, with the poet’s obsession with Laura, his idealized love interest. Still, the chances are that you know more about the poems’ influence than their contents: That, like his near-contemporary Dante, Petrarch helped legitimize the vernacular as a vehicle for serious poetry; that his earliest English translator, Geoffrey Chaucer, may have been encouraged by Petrarch’s use of the common tongue to write his own greatest works in English rather than Latin; that Wyatt and Surrey’s 16th Century translation ignited the sonnet fad that continued through Shakespeare and flickers into our own era.

What many of us don’t realize, or at least what I didn’t, is that the Canzoniere comprises 366 poems, many of them not sonnets at all, composed over a span of forty years, and that they use not only the vernacular but, often, the outright colloquial. The elevated language we associate with him is more an artifact of stuffy translation than a feature of the poems themselves.

A.M. Juster has changed that. A widely recognized poet, critic, and translator, Juster (the nom de plume of Michael J. Astrue) revitalizes a voice that soars and dives, ranging from the ethereal to the mundane:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If I believed death could alleviate these lovesick thoughts that drag me to the floor, my hands would have assigned to dirt before this time these limbs that nag me, and their weight

Unlike many previous translations that rely on blank verse, Juster uses perfect rhyme that sounds perfectly natural, and his iambic pentameter drives the verse forward with vitality, even a sense of spontaneity. The diction draws gracefully from Latinate—“alleviate”—to casual—“lovesick,” “nag.” He is at home in the entire English lexicon.

While Juster gives voice to a flesh-and-blood, three-dimensional Petrarch, Petrarch himself never evokes a flesh and blood Laura. In these thousands of lines there’s barely a hint of what she actually looked like. You could read this book with the focus of a detective and still be unable to pick her out of a lineup. You begin to wonder what’s wrong with this guy, and you feel perhaps the same impulse that drove Shakespeare to declare “My mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun”—emphasis on “My.” Idealized love works best in small doses.

But Laura is only the nominal subject. These poems are the record of a man besotted with his own voice and obsessed with his own vision:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I lived on with my fate, and was content without the tears, and any jealousy, for though some lovers have a better destiny, their boundless joys aren’t worth my punishment.

Today we would call it wallowing. And yet who can fail to admire such steadfast dedication, such unwavering devotion? At their great, persevering heart, these are religious poems. They celebrate a love that is not diminished for never being clearly requited, for which there is often precious little objective evidence. It is, as Shakespeare, in a different mood, called the “ever fix’d mark.”

To read A.M. Juster’s Petrarch is to put aside cynicism. It is a lesson in the immense capacity of the human heart.

There’s no gainsaying the contribution Wyatt and Surrey made to English poetry with their versions of Petrarch; there’s no getting around the effects of five hundred years of changes in language and taste. Although their versions can be delightful on their own merits, they can also sound more like something carved in stone than like an embodied voice:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Who so list to hount, I knowe where is an hynde, But as for me, helas, I may no more: The vayne travail hath weried me so sore. I am of theim that farthest commeth behinde

As Juster notes, this “very loose and beautiful” version was one of the earliest Modern English sonnets. To my ear (and eye), it remains firmly lodged in its historical niche, by no means inaccessible, yet as much a monument as a moment of intense emotion.

Here are the “same” lines as rendered by Juster:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Upon lush grass I saw a ghostly doe who stood between two rivers; she displayed two golden horns beneath a laurel’s shade, although the sun had just begun to show.

Paradoxically, we’re closer not only to Petrarch’s original poem, but to the diction and syntax of our own time, closer, that is, to universal emotion. In addition, by the time we have read the preceding 189 poems, we have learned (not without the aid of Juster’s notes) that the image of the laurel recurs again and again as symbol of the beloved Laura. We learn to read as we go.

That would be enough, but this collection offers more. It begins with Andrew Frisardi’s scholarly, detailed introduction that gives us the details of Petrarch’s life and work, and of the subsequent history of the poems, their unshakeable place in our literature. Whether you know Petrarch or not, he remains a vital part of anything we read and write, in the same way that no musician can be truly ignorant of Bach.

And more! In my hundreds of reviews I don’t recall ever directing my readers to an author’s end notes, but I’m doing it now. Juster’s copious explanations of his decisions on diction and versification are a crash course in the art of translation and in writing itself.

This is the definitive Petrarch for our times. Take your time with it.

Richard Wakefield is the author of three collections: East of Early Winters, A Vertical Mile, and Terminal Park. His poems have won the Richard Wilbur Award and the Nemerov Sonnet Award.