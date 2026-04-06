New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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XYZ's avatar
XYZ
19h

Outstanding review, thanks! And congratulations to "Mr. Juster"!

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Connor Patrick Wood's avatar
Connor Patrick Wood
6h

The rhymes in the quotes from translations by Juster are fantastic — accurate and musical but without drawing excessive attention to themselves. It's now on my reading list.

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