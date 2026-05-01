Teach Me to Believe in Ghosts

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Rachel Hadas, Pastorals . Measure Press, 2025.

Review by Tamarah Rockwood

At first, I thought I was opening a poetry book with pastoral poems. And then I thought I was reading about someone’s elegy to their family. And then I thought I was reading about someone’s house. But then she kept adding ingredients and it wasn’t a soup anymore, it was a stew. But then she added even more ingredients, and I read about other poets and their work, and then I was reading those poems so I could understand what she was saying in her poem, and that is another dish on the table, and then there were people from the past, and people in her present who she doesn’t see anymore, and past visitors, and past books, and past seasons, and past bugs, and then she just takes us on a walk around the property and we experience the spiderweb in the face, or the bench to the side, or the empty field that is just empty and why are you looking for something else in there? it’s just an empty field stop overthinking it and it is just this wave after wave after wave of pastoral that doesn’t let you breathe or let you stop and reflect because it is always there, all of it, and she is teaching you how to navigate through these overwhelming memories, one page at a time.

This is Pastorals, by Rachel Hadas, who begins her book with the word “Ghosts.”

Hadas begins with the declarative statement that ghosts are real. We must, then, as readers, follow the poet through her pastoral poetry with the element of unbelief suspended. The once formless is formed, and her specific words guide us strategically with the urgent deliberation of someone who lives with these ghosts. “Ghosts: filmy and elusive. Harmless because invisible? Because invisible imaginary? Dismiss the phantoms and away they rustle, but only as far as that line of maples at the bottom of the valley, the trees whose runic leaves spell immortality until I put my distance glasses on and see it is mortality they spell out.” Hadas takes us indoors, outdoors, up staircases, along the fence line; she forces us to see faces we don’t know and put down her book to look up the poetry from other poets that she glancingly references, in order for us to understand what she is really, seriously trying to get across to us. If we would only listen.

Hadas writes in prose poetry, a form with a long and quietly rebellious history. Prose poetry as a recognized form emerged in 19th century France, born from a restlessness with the rigidity of verse and the idea that a poem's meaning could be constrained, even distorted, by forcing it into the tight corset of meter and line. Why, then, would Hadas, one of the leading contemporary formalist poets, choose this over conventional poetic structure? Because conventional structure would betray her subject matter. Line breaks create pauses, and pauses create distance, and distance allows the reader to step back and breathe and organize what they've just experienced. Hadas does not want you to stop moving. She wants you inside the swift-flowing current of memory with her, where one thought flows into another, where a spider in a field becomes a face becomes a line from a dead poet becomes an afternoon becomes a grief you cannot quite name. The sentence becomes the unit of measure. The paragraph becomes the stanza. Prose poetry does not move in the bounded, countable lines of conventional verse (though there are long stretches of iambs here), but in a continuous wave that doesn't stop simply because the reader needs it to. The form is not incidental to what Hadas is doing. It is what she is doing.

This is a pastoral collection, which means, technically, it is about the land, about rural life, about retreat. And there are meadows here. There is a house in Vermont, a brook, a barn with a caved-in roof, Queen Anne’s lace knee-deep in a field. But Hadas is doing something stranger and more necessary than nature writing. She is asking: what does it mean to be alive in the presence of everything that is no longer alive? How do you inhabit a place that is full of people who are gone?

Hadas makes very clean statements such as, “Afternoon is nothing but itself.” She describes how Jane Hirschfield read poetry upstairs, one time, because the downstairs was being renovated “to nudge it forward from 1873,” and notes that the afternoon was upstairs because the sunlight was upstairs. But we are not allowed to enjoy the sunlight in that warm room with Jane because we are brought out of the physicality of the room and told that, “Time yields to space, if you obey the call and find a log and sit — no more verbs.” This is the labyrinth of the house that Hadas takes us through. There is no golden thread to lead us out of her house, out of her past, away from her memories, or even into a peaceful pastoral setting where we can watch the sunset. “Home, away; home — the story.” As we experience these memories with her, I am convinced that we also become part of her story.

There are lines Hadas wrote that I cannot stop thinking about. “Through the foam of Queen Anne’s Lace, knee-deep, I walk toward where the maple sentinels are standing and the woods begin to darken.” “Each had a tiny spider at its heart.” “A slab of clarity carved out of cloud.” “The battlefield the sea the sand the ships the fires the towers the walls the dust nights mornings the gods and yes, the mortals.” “And at every pit stop, hospitality. Welcome, stranger!” And I wonder — with suspended disbelief — if Hadas is watching me underline these lines in the book, and making notes for another poem about the reader. About me. At this point, who knows?

Because what Hadas is making abundantly clear is that everything in our memory, and everything we see now, and everything we try to pass through our fleshy brain is wrong. Well, maybe not wrong but it isn’t what we think it is. The memory of a little girl crying into her mother’s shoulder on the stairs isn’t really there. She shows us how we mis-see things that are even, still, right in front of us: “Last night I ventured out, drawn by a patch of intense brightness in the sky…but it was not the moon…It was a star. The evening star? It was a planet — Venus? Jupiter? — big and brilliant. How could I have thought it was the moon?” What she is showing us, and not telling us, is that making mistakes in memory is also forgivable. We will see and reset and remember and forget constantly. “Something is blocking something. I make excuses to myself. Planet, moon: both bright in a dark sky. Sweater, cat: both furry, grey, both conforming to the shape of the sofa. Not until I gather my resolve and remove my sweater from the sofa can I correct the stubborn error —”

Rachel Hadas is a brilliant writer who brings with her a lifetime of skills, experiences, and stories. The title Pastorals is doing double work: there are the nature poems, yes, the meadows and the barn and the spiderwebs, but there is also the other meaning of pastoral, the shepherd guiding the flock. Hadas is shepherding us through waves of difficult emotions that we often have trouble even identifying, let alone naming. That is no small thing. By the last page, I understood that this book is a love letter, written by a skilled poet to a reader she has never met. And when I closed it, I found myself wanting to write back. To thank her for her hospitality. For welcoming a stranger into her house, her memories, her grief, her meadow. For teaching me, one page at a time, to believe in ghosts.

Tamarah Rockwood is the author of her second poetry collection A, B. She is the Founder and CEO of Bainbridge Island Press, an independent poetry publishing house, and host of the POETICS podcast. Her work has appeared in The Galway Review, One Art, Liberties Journal, Ultramarine Literary Review, and others. A graduate of Harvard University, she is currently a PhD candidate and Academic Researcher at the University of Birmingham, UK. She lives on Bainbridge Island, Washington. You can find her at www.tamarahrockwood.com.