New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
13h

Hadas has published a book of free verse! Whoa! She was rather fundamentalist about formal verse some years ago. I gotta get the book!

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Ken Gordon's avatar
Ken Gordon
13h

I suspect Rachel will be pleased with this, Tamarah. I know I am. Excellent work.

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