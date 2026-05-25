Married to Amazement

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Review by Mary Grace Mangano

One of the opening poems in Jane Zwart’s debut collection takes its title from a line in a Mary Oliver poem: “All my life I was a bride married to amazement.” This is a fitting way for Zwart’s collection to begin, to announce itself, since it is about death—and amazement. The poem’s opening stanza reads:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When death comes, final and novel— the trick cul-de-sac or burst dam, a door that opening erases and shutting disappears— I want to watch the filmstrip once more.

In this stanza, Zwart lays out the fundamental message of her book and shows us what’s before her on the scales, being weighed and measured: the certainty of death and the wonder of life. Her poems, much like the curio cabinet of objects on the cover of her book, are a true collection of curiosities. Like the seashell brought back from the beach vacation or the seagull feather found on the ground, Zwart has collected what amazes her, but is also mindful that all lives come to an end. Things decay. People succumb to sickness.

Zwart teaches at Calvin University and co-edits book reviews for Plume. Her poems have appeared in Poetry, Ploughshares, The Southern Review, Threepenny Review, and her poem “Truth Windows” appeared in the Winter 2026 Issue of New Verse Review. She also co-directs the Calvin Center for Faith and Writing. Zwart has been publishing her poetry for many years, but this is her first collection, and it’s clearly been curated in a way that expresses her poetic sensibility, in a way that showcases the grace-filled vision with which she views the world.

That vision allows her to see beauty in the most unexpected places, such as in a surveyor’s sticks and neon flags. The poem “Life Imitates,” takes place at Storm King Art Center, a sculpture garden in New Windsor, New York. The speaker says, “For hours, we were sure / all of it was art. A gully full of stake flags— / yellow for steam, purple for slurry / surveyors’ pinks, plumbers’ blues—” Then, on the train ride home, children “draping the laps / of mothers” (perhaps alluding to the Pietà) are noticed for their “tragical” beauty as well.

Many of the poems meditate on aging, on Zwart’s two sons and their childhood, on illness, and on dying. In “Aphelion,” the poem’s speaker admits she does not want to relinquish the belief that “everything that moves—worlds / and loves, swimmers and heat engines—is wise / to its aphelion; that we all have it in us / to feel an end coming and turn right on time.” These are hopeful poems, even as they reckon with reality, particularly the reality that all things come to an end.

The collection’s title poem, “Oddest & Oldest & Saddest & Best” is set in a graveyard, and refers to the epitaphs found on headstones. Sometimes the bereaved are curious, she writes, and ask the groundskeeper about the “oddest and oldest and saddest and best.” Although death and dying have such a prominent place in Zwart’s poems, she insists—and I tend to agree—that she writes about life, as the poem “Memento Vivere” asserts. She reminds us of the ways she clings to life and strives to love the one she has in poems such as “Fourfold Amen,” where the final stanza claims:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I would rather be the sort who cannot help but run back and duck her head inside a rolled-down window for another kiss before life pulls away.

This attitude reminds me of one of my favorite Wendell Berry poems, “Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front” and a line in the poem which commands the reader: “Be joyful / though you have considered all the facts.” Zwart has certainly considered a lot of the facts and, still, finds herself a bride married to amazement.

Some of the best poems about wonder and amazement are “Used Benison” and “I read that the moon is rusting.” In “Used Benison,” Zwart is transparent about her wonder. She writes, “I am trying on a whole record of wonder: / the child’s, an inning into summer, the groom’s / […] There is a joy that is helpless. I borrow it. / I too have been loved more than makes sense.” It seems that the gratitude and humility evident in these lines and poems like this one are truly at the core both of Zwart’s spirituality and her poetry. The final lines of “I read that the moon is rusting” meditate on aspects of nature that undergo a change, even as they decay or wane, as the speaker says, “I would ask to be like the tulip, like a katydid, / like the henna-chinned moon: / one of those who, done or undone, changes / into another kind of wonder.” For Zwart, maybe this is one way to view death—as a metamorphosis, as a changing into another kind of wonder.

The poems in this collection certainly confront many of “the facts” of life—tragedies both local and global, personal and national—but consistently return to amazement. They are quiet and conversational in their voice, full of Zwart’s clever metaphors but recognizable in subject matter that is familiar to the everyday reader. Oddest & Oldest & Saddest & Best is truly the work of a dedicated collector; but instead of butterflies or coins, Zwart has collected the complexities of human life, held them up, and still found them to be beautiful.

Mary Grace Mangano is a poet, writer, and teacher. Her poetry, essays, and reviews appear in Rust & Moth, Subtropics, Mezzo Cammin, Plough, Comment, and other publications. She serves as an associate editor at New Verse Review. Mary Grace received a 2025 Individual Artist Finalist award from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and lives in New Jersey.