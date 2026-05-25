New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
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What a lovely phrase: “a bride married to amazement.” We would probably be happier if we guarded our capacity for wonder more carefully. If we held onto our ability to remain open to surprise and delight.

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