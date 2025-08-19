David J. Rothman and Susan Delaney Spear, Learning the Secrets of English Verse: The Keys to the Treasure Chest . Springer, 2022.

Review by Dale Schellenger

How did you learn poetry? As a reader? A writer? Who first read to you or taught you? Who among you taught poetry to others? If you write verse, how do you describe your approach? Could you teach your approach to others?

I, for instance, wrote what I thought was verse for years and read a lot of poetry. No one taught me, and, based on what I read, it seemed that a single strong phrase, image, simile, or metaphor was often all that carried a poem. I had no idea how to describe my approach to writing—all that mattered was what the verse said.

Then, in 2008, I signed up for a poetry workshop at Denver’s Lighthouse Writers Workshop that I hoped would fill the time until something more interesting came along. The instructor, David J. Rothman, was unknown to me. The subject matter, something about scansion, struck me as dull. Little did I know that I was dipping my toe into an approach to verse that would at last teach me how poems are made. Two things stood out, apart from my ignorance: in-class critiques looked first at craft—meter, rhyme, structure—before considering what the poem said; and Rothman was a very encouraging, enthusiastic teacher, passionately devoted to making the full range of English versecraft available to poets of all stripes.

One of my fellow students was Susan Delaney Spear, at the time a high school English teacher, later a college professor and English Department Chair. We started a weekly poets’ group and, as it met over the years, Susan earned her MFA from Western Colorado University, where Rothman established the poetry track focused on formal verse. She taught poetry to high-school and college students using the curriculum Rothman developed, invited Rothman to mentor her high-school English students, coached Poetry Out Loud, and became a very strong poet. Together, she and Rothman went through the long process of writing and finding a publisher for the curriculum presented in their textbook, Learning the Secrets of English Verse.

And what a book it is, unlike any other I’ve seen. It teaches poetry in much the way we learn any skill. In a logical sequence, chapters explain a verse form; present a classic example of a poem in that form; mark its feet, stresses, and rhyme scheme using a scansion system; discuss the poem; present a second classic poem in the same form for students to analyze and scan; and present student exercises, commenting on their strengths and weaknesses. With that background, students write their own exercises and scan them. Teachers are encouraged to write along with their students, poems and exercises can be read aloud, and exercises can be done collaboratively.

What students write is not the first thing addressed. Instead, skill elements—stress, measure, rhyme, structure—are analyzed before content. The purpose is to introduce and practice elements of craft as the foundation for anything students want to say, to encourage students to write playfully, and to keep writing low-stakes exercises. What poems do is emphasized over what they say.

Part I of the book teaches metrical forms. Anglo-Saxon strong stress verse, the ballad, and stress-based imitations of classical Greek and Latin verse come first. Students learn stress-based measures of poetic language that they put to immediate use. An interchapter then explains scansion, based on Robert Fitzgerald’s elegant system that marks metrical measures and speech stress on separate lines above the poem’s text. Placed immediately before the book’s first chapter on an accentual-syllabic verse form, the scansion interchapter prepares students for all that follows—iambic tetrameter couplets, blank verse, triple meters, free verse and nonce meters. A second interchapter revisits classical meters, and a third discusses “The Battles of the Schools” of poetry.

Free verse, “a form of verse, not of freedom,” is presented in six major strains: anaphora/parallelism (King James Bible, Whitman, Ginsberg, etc.); syllabics (Marianne Moore and others); loose iambics (Merwin, Frost, etc.); non-alliterative stress counting (Eliot, Jeffers); rhyme-driving (Skelton, Arnold, Graves); and sprung rhythm (Hopkins, whose influence is widespread). In addition, the variable foot, projective verse, and the influence of prose (WC Williams, Olson, Levertov, etc.) are presented. Exercises encourage students to write free verse using one of the approaches, and to wrestle with scansion where that is appropriate.

Part II introduces stanza forms in order of their number of lines—couplets, terza rima, quatrains, quintains (think limericks and the Venus and Adonis stanza), rhyme royal, ottava rima, Spenserian, and, the Eugene Onegin stanza (as used by Vikram Seth in his verse novel The Golden Gate). The approach remains the same as with metrical forms, so students and teachers can focus on learning and practicing the new material. In a brilliant move, Rothman and Spear note that couplets, terza rima, and quatrains are the building blocks for the longer stanza forms that follow. Each increase in the number of lines opens new possibilities for how verse works. As with their craft first/content second approach to analyzing student work, they simplify learning and promote integrating previously learned skills with new material.

Chapters follow the historical development of English verse, from the confused and at times comic attempts to imitate forms from antiquity to the slow, often surprising discoveries that brought meter and form closer to how the English language works. Stanza forms and meters presented here are those that have endured. By starting with stress-based forms, explaining scansion before introducing accentual-syllabic forms, and by not starting with the various kinds of metrical feet, the curriculum’s sequence is logical, intuitive, student-friendly, and practical.

Teachers will find Learning the Secrets of English Verse to be pedagogically sound. Not only do Rothman and Spear use best practices for teaching writing to adolescents, but they also use high-school students’ exercises to show what new learners can do with the curriculum. The book’s preface for teachers gives a very clear overview of the book and of its authors’ aspirations.

Learning the Secrets of English Verse, although developed for use with high-school and college students, is a welcome resource for more experienced versifiers as well. An MFA student who was formerly a nurse, a children’s book writer with gifted ear for rhythm, a college English professor, a young poet new to formal verse, a retired software engineer, and I, all published poets, recently finished an online class with Susan Spear. We went through the book chapter by chapter, reading, scanning, writing exercises, discussing our efforts with each other, finding our strengths and weaknesses as we went. One said afterwards that he had not understood meter before taking the class, despite working diligently to do so (we’re in the same poets’ group—I can attest that he had). The student thought the textbook should be integrated into her MFA program’s curriculum because it clarifies meter and stanza choices. Although I studied with Rothman, am part of a poets’ group focused on formal verse, and have known Susan Spear for years, sharing critiques back and forth with her, renewed attention to craft has sharpened my writing. The textbook’s logical, carefully layered approach to versecraft, and our collaboration as we learned and practiced, made the class valuable, and fun, for each of us.

Learning the Secrets of English Verse, then, is a remarkable textbook. It teaches an historically informed, systematic, carefully sequenced and student- and teacher-friendly approach to learning the craft of English verse. Experimentation and creative playfulness are encouraged throughout, exercises are taken as just that, metrical and stanza forms are taught clearly, feedback is collaborative (even grading is discouraged), and the pleasure of learning comes from successively reaching greater competence chapter by chapter. What is learned early is integrated into later skills. What often confuses students—starting with metrical feet, teaching stanza forms before or without clear metrical guidelines—is avoided. Teachers and students can equally benefit from using this textbook. It lays the groundwork for writing stronger poetry, for getting the most from other poetry textbooks like Timothy Steele’s All the Fun’s in How You Say a Thing, and for reading the tremendous range of poetry written worldwide in English. I can only hope that Learning the Secrets of English Verse is widely adopted.

Dale Schellenger, a retired child psychologist, lives in Denver. His verse has appeared in Many Mountains Moving, THINK, Don't Just Sit There, and Academic Questions, and soon will appear in a New Verse Review feature.