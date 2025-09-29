David Leightty, Knowing That Most Things Break . David Robert Books, 2023.

Review by Steven Knepper

One of poetry’s perennial tasks is to point out the overlooked or easily missed, the covert beauty or the camouflaged incongruity. David Leightty’s Knowing That Most Things Break offers many such lyric epiphanies. In “Off the Record,” for instance, a “young attorney” in the midst of a drawn-out deposition looks through the office building’s windows and sees “a sparrow hawk: / Bright copper mantle; robin size / But with the fierce square raptor face; / Alert through bold, dark facial marks.” The lawyer is tempted to point out the perched bird of prey to the various parties gathered in the room, but he does not. There is little place for poetry in a deposition. Hence, the closing couplet: “Call it out? Not in that sober forum, / Good judgment swayed by sheer decorum.”

We have good reason to suspect that the poem’s speaker is Leightty himself. He has had a long law career in Louisville, Kentucky. While he may not have pointed out the sparrow hawk in the moment, while the deposition may have temporarily thwarted poetry, the lawyer-poet eventually did preserve the sparrow hawk in well-wrought poetic lines. A later short poem, a single couplet about “the offices of an attorney,” reads, “An ordered shelf of tomes informs his suite. / Outside, there blares the racket of the street.” One suspects that many of the tomes in Leightty’s office suite are poetry rather than law.

The most impressive poems in Knowing That Most Things Break, though, do not point out the easily missed moment, the hawk out the window. They instead explore the hidden foundations—what is neglected but nonetheless formative—especially of his home city of Louisville. Hence, the opening poem “Cityscape,” proceeds from a springhouse out through the “chambered sub-terrain” of Louisville’s underground waterways before surfacing in secondary veins:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The streamlet, dense with watercress, Meanders neighborhoods, its weed-grown banks The haunt of muskrats, possums, waterfowl— The irrepressible wilderness; Then riprapped, slicked black, rank, Runs channeled past the shopping malls; Dug from the ancient watershed That years past shaped the city's spread; Straightened through downtown between concrete walls.

The growth of the city has rerouted and altered these waterways, but the waterways have shaped the city in turn (or at least once did). Indeed, the challenge for humans is to match our artifice to the patterns of given nature, to build with the grain, to go with the flow: “One measure of a city’s grace / Is if these forces reconcile: / The human, temporal; the eternal, wild; / The elements and our command; / Mystery’s life in civil space.”

Louisville has its graces. Leightty knows and loves his city. But his is not a blind love. He recognizes that Louisville also has its sins. In “Market Street,” Leightty notes how this street’s “inoffensive name” and its “thriving” contemporary “redevelopment” are belied by a “street-side history plaque” detailing its past: “Human beings were once the goods here, / Caged in slave pens, sold at auctions, / Paraded in chained pairs the street’s / Full five mile- length, loaded on boats, / And shipped down-river to the deep south, / Families divvied up in the bidding.” Here, too, the mostly hidden history of the street has had a pervasive effect. The legacy of injustice continues to divide the city, figuratively and literally, “A redline through the city’s heart.”

“At the Falls of the Ohio” provides a clever variation on Leightty’s hidden history/pervasive influence poems. At the falls “with a small child,” the poem’s speaker thinks about the falls’ history from tropical prehistory through the Pleistocene ice age through the arrival of humankind “a few millennia ago” through the nineteenth century, when “enslaved folk” crossed the Ohio River, central to transportation and commerce, to reach “the free state just beyond.” The speaker could share this history with the child. Ultimately, though, he makes the choice to save it all for another day, to allow the child to simply wonder at the falls, at fish and fowl there with them:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published How speak of untold eons with a child? Of human history’s convoluted path? At hand a multitude of vibrant life To fill the hours of our too brief stay. Let explication bide another day.

This poem, one of the longest in the collection, has given its reader those eons and that convoluted history, of course. It has provided over two pages of “explication.” Yet in its final line, the poem directs us toward childlike wonder, toward the simple good of being with the child in the moment, toward the good of being in any moment amidst life’s “too brief stay.” The final line also pokes fun at the adult propensity to explicate. There is a warm good humor in the final line of “At the Falls of the Ohio.” It surfaces elsewhere in the collection as well.

“Surfacing” seems like the right verb for a collection full of streams and rivers and falls and lakes. In addition to lawyer and poet, Leightty is an angler and canoeist. There are several intricate poems about the intricate art of fly fishing. Consider the first quatrain in “Angling”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Line, then to leader, tippet, fly— This lissome wand imparts direction. Mastery here does not rely On force, but on resilient flexion.

I am not an angler, but these lines, with their own “lissome” matching of sound and sense, of the arts of verse and fishing, are among my favorite in the collection. Here and elsewhere in Knowing That Most Things Break, Leightty contributes his own fine lines to the rich tradition of writing about fly fishing. (See Matthew King’s NVR review of Maya Clubine Venter’s Life Cycle of a May Fly.) But beyond their content, these lines epitomize Leightty’s verse in general. There is a stateliness to his diction, syntax, and meter. He writes in an elevated register that is never forced or affected. It is an impressive accomplishment.

The very success of this stateliness does come with constraints and pitfalls. Every once in a while, a word thuds out of the register, at least to my ear. And the thud is more noticeable given the perfections that surround it. At other times, when Leightty consciously leans in a less stately direction, he can’t quite get there. For instance, Leightty’s tribute to the songwriter John Prine, a great poet with a very different voice, does not quite succeed for me precisely because it calls for a more colloquial and gritty voice.

There are many strengths in this collection, though. There are compelling narrative poems, several drawn from a lawyer’s tragic case files. Like R.L. Barth, who provides one of the collection’s back cover endorsements, Leightty has been influenced by the formalism of Yvor Winters and J.V. Cunningham. (Knowing That Most Things Break contains an elegy for Winters.) This influence is most evident in the collection’s many brief poems, often written as a single quatrain. These poems are sometimes imagistic and evocative, sometimes philosophical. Often they are both. Consider “Manifesto”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sometimes the only thing is—hunker. Turn inward when life's urging slows; Chestnuts in time of blight, goldfinch in winter, Poets in an age of prose.

In their tightly controlled but hard-hitting concision, Leightty’s best poems in this vein illustrate the virtues of the brief lyric poem examined in Brian Brodeur’s recent essay “A Gnat’s Horizon.” A few of Leighhty’s slight poems are simply slight, and his work loses some power when it moves away from the places and practices that he knows best. But Knowing That Most Things Break is an uncommonly strong collection overall. There are many good poems in it and a few excellent ones. I have meditated on this collection again and again since I first read it last spring. Leightty’s poems deserve a wide readership.

Steve Knepper is editor-in-chief of New Verse Review.