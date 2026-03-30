New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna Lyndsey's avatar
Jenna Lyndsey
4h

Thank you for sharing about this!

Reply
Share
Steve Knepper's avatar
Steve Knepper
19h

If you're interested in learning more about Kingdom of the Clock, check out this excerpt: https://newversereview.substack.com/p/the-harbour-pilot-and-his-son

And this interview with Daniel Cowper: https://newversereview.substack.com/p/stubbornness-is-essential-an-interview

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture