But What’s It All For?

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Review by Robert Charboneau

To tell the story of the City has been the ambition primarily of large literary novels. Daniel Cowper aims to tell it in couplets.

His second full-length collection, Kingdom of the Clock (McGill-Queen Press, 2025) is Cowper’s first verse novel, a tale of a nameless coastal city that spans eight or nine interwoven storylines and features characters of every occupation, class, ethnicity, age, moral and familial triangulation. Not to be outdone by the City Novel, Cowper takes a page from Ulysses, narrating his story over the course of a single day, from one day’s dawn until the first light of the next day. Each chapter is one tick of the clock’s hour.

First and foremost, the word couplets should appear in quotes. This is really a blank verse novel that’s been formatted in couplets. It could just as easily have been triplets or quatrains. There’s no real sense in which Cowper composed in couplets. There’s no sense of pairs of lines, such that a thought or image might have been generated by, or fitted to, the form. It seems more a matter of typography, of preferring the look of couplets to a solid column of blank verse. Not that this detracts, however, from Cowper’s achievement. Kingdom of the Clock is a verse novel that is technically impressive, full of splendour, lyrical, dramatic, tender, humane. Most of all, it elevates the aim of poetry beyond the merely subjective and diaristic mode that has been the major style for the last fifty years, and for that it should be commended.

Everything here is meticulously crafted. Cowper is like a watchmaker working at the microscopic level of construction that is the poet’s true domain. This kind of storytelling has long remained the purview of large social novels, with their breadth and sprawl, the ambition of a Dickens or a Dos Passos, a Bonfire of the Vanities or, more recently, a Glass Century. But what the poem brings to the social novel is compression and precision. It attends to image and metaphor and rhythm at the level of the line. It universalizes the particular such that subjects take on the significance of myth. Precision and compression are what the big novels lack, and it’s refreshing to see this sort of thing done in verse.

Here is the grand tapestry of urban society made up of the individual and intricate threads of its inhabitants, “desire lines,” as Cowper’s narrator calls them, made like skaters “carving new ice with sharpened blades.” Every hour that ticks by traces these lines through the labyrinthine city.

Everyone you’d expect is here. Brokers, traders, landlords, lawyers, starving artists, working class plumbers, public chess players, the homeless. All the organs of the city, too, that circulate and transact. Its finance district, courthouse, casino, port, hospital, high rises. Its bridges and highways, its buses, oceanfront, municipal water supply, sidewalks, parks, alleys. Nothing escapes Cowper’s observant eye or his concentration. His attention extends from the smallest gesture to the largest socio-economic and ecological phenomena. The routine is made monumental and the life-changing fades into the background of another nameless day. Deals are made and broken, opportunities taken and squandered. Hopes dashed. Lives saved and lost. None of what happens is terribly unexpected, as far as plots go, but Cowper imbues his characters and locales with familiarity, and tells their stories well enough that we can follow along with interest and enjoy his true gift as a poet: his lyricism.

Here is our introduction to Enoch, the longshoremen, coming into port at the end of the graveyard shift.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Halos glowing over closed ski runs waste their ghost-light on urban barriers, on baffled waves, on the navigation deck of a gearless Panamax being guided into Port. Grey light glitters on the pilot’s white stubble, as Enoch, working the graveyard shift, docks one last ship for the night in its slip, arthritic hands clasped behind his bony back. Friends from the Port Police buzz him home, his rickety frame leaping neatly from their launch to his live-aboard sailboat, a derelict sloop moored to a lonely buoy. Bloodstream stinging in his thawing hands. Enoch unpeels the wax shell from a puck of Babybel, eats it with some crackers and goes to bed.

The images are fresh, the rhythm easy. Cowper narrates by the momentum of assonance, alliteration and internal rhyme. Often whole sections are unified this way. He creates variety, too, as he switches between stories. Our introduction to Connor begins at a quicker pace, mimicking the hip-hop he plays from his “fire-up playlist” as he readies for work and contemplates the financial scam he’s embarked upon which will bring him to ruin.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Connor feels twitchy pitching a pump ’n’ dump, wishes he didn’t greet each dawn scared the cops were on to his con, but – can’t stop now: with O-Con a hit, and he and Jack standing to split obscene riches when they jump ship.

In verse, rhythms are faster and more highly organized than in prose. This creates the conditions for greater complexity of the relationships between words, and greater intensity of poetic language and rhetorical devices. Cowper uses this to great effect, as when one character, Feng, anticipates the arrival of a grandchild that might validate her life and redeem the life of her dissolute adult child.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There’s at least some chance the father’s Chinese, Feng concludes, if there is a child . Her heart buzzes like a wasp against a mirror, seeing a wider life beyond, not knowing if it’s real. She feels her future teeter on an edge, and aches to know which angle she’ll fall down.

Or in the power of the image that haunts Mehrdad, a grandfather praying (not in vain he hopes) for the safe birth of his own grandson.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The old formulas dive into his mind like goshawks with claws outstretched to drive away the piles of blackened, twitching snakes foretelling his grandson will be born sick, afflicted with fatal decay.

The “old formulas” are the Persian myths that embody his fears. In both examples, the images are intensified by virtue of the compression and organization of the verse. The wasp vibrating against the mirror, the blackened snakes twitching. Whereas in prose the metaphors would be functionally descriptive, in verse they occupy and augment the entire imaginal experience. Their relationship to the sound of the line and the moral attitude, being more complex than in prose, intensifies and heightens their effects. Cowper’s skills as a lyricist are in his choice of images and his control of rhythm that shape the overall emotional landscape.

But his lyricism is also his greatest weakness. He indulges to the point of excess. He is a poetic maximalist. He favors always the poetic to the prosaic. This means that there’s little in the way of prose rhythm in Kingdom of the Clock, and never a common word or phrase where a more poetic formulation might be used. Everything must be said in an interesting way. Language must be continually refreshed with the poetic spirit. This is the source of Cowper’s richness but equally the source of his artifice. Sometimes he comes across like a student googling synonyms at random, as when he describes the sight of a knife-wielding crow, one of the city’s many attractions which becomes, as it did in real life, a meme.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Seeing the crow wields a steak-knife in its beak, passengers laugh, cameras click. Online, the corvid’s wild stare, the keratin-clamped serrated blade go viral, get memed, pop up in newsfeeds before the black shape flaps out at the next stop, lights doubled on plexiglass like the shells of wobbling moons.

“Keratin-clamped” is linguistically clever, but also ornate, pretentious. There are three different names for the bird in the span of six lines, “crow,” “corvid,” and “black shape.” This sort of prosody often comes at the expense of practical considerations of narrative. Too often it sacrifices the dramatic for the sake of being poetic. This is the case at the conclusion of Feng’s storyline, when she worries that her daughter’s negligence might sabotage her happiness.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Feng washes mud from her hair in the ensuite shower, and wonders how far Meghan might transgress with a baby as her hostage: What drugs, what chances will she take with foetal cells as they assemble? Her fears don’t cancel out a hope she’s formed from sentiments she sensed in Meghan’s shrines where maternal dolls concealing children safe inside were given pride of place, the exuberance with which Meghan spun before the mirror.

The baby as “hostage” in the daughter’s womb is good, but nothing of the emotional weight of Feng’s fears is conveyed by a phrase like “foetal cells as they assemble.” This is clinical and clunky. This is Cowper reaching for the poetic when the plain and prosaic would do. So, too, is the resolve Feng feels diluted by the excessive alliteration that also wants to give exposition. The narrative and dramatic elements are chewed up by this dogged poeticizing. The result is that Cowper’s lyricism sometimes achieves beauty and originality of expression, and other times it feels belabored and overwrought.

But rarely is a longer poem without flaws, and in Kingdom of the Clock the ratio of good lines to bad ones comes out in Cowper’s favor. The novel overall is briskly paced and tightly constructed. In an interview with Cultural Daily, Cowper explains the writing process for his then WIP, distinguishing between the demands of shorter and longer poems.

Composing a long poem requires a strategy to accommodate my own limited attention span. The best way to do that, I find, is to design the poem so that it can be broken down into sections I can work on separately. This can be done sequentially, by breaking the poem up into chapters, or non-linearly, by weaving the poem from separable threads or figures. The sequential strategy is effective as long as the poem is primarily linear. But not all poems are primarily linear. The sculptor Auguste Rodin used a non-linear process for his magnum opus The Gates of Hell: he designed the doors themselves; designed the general interplay of figures within that framework; then developed each figure in isolation until, perfected, it was ready to be inserted into the place assigned to it. I think this is a good model to follow.

Cowper goes on to say that he applied Rodin’s method to Kingdom of the Clock, breaking the “frame narrative” up into twenty-four “manageable chunks.” Each chunk features fragments of stories, vignettes, whose arcs intertwine and terminate at various times throughout the day. The storylines seem fungible and non-linear, in the sense that each one establishes plot and character each time it’s returned to, but Cowper stitches them together linearly, with each chapter proceeding one hour at a time. The result is a narrative that’s both linear and mosaic, panoramic and kaleidoscopic at once. The poet Jason Guriel described it in his blurb as an Altmanesque. I might also add Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia. There aren’t any falling frogs, but there are singing salmon. They appear in what is perhaps Cowper’s best lyric, a sequence which he saves for the end of the book. The salmon, returning to their breeding ground upstream “like homesick sailors,” suddenly burst into song, their timeless ritual underscoring all the rituals that have unfolded in the day-in-the-life of a city.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We remember, we remember! Clocks have revived our memories of rocks ticking downstream; crayfish feeding; sleek dippers with witchy eyes; a heron’s beak aflame with amber light; beetles with picks for fists leaning out hungrily from sticks. We remember clams and scat on the backs of beaverdams; caddisflies in their casks; warm bubbles released by rotting plants; distortions cast by the skimmers’ dance. Now we throw ourselves against the mountain and die to spill the symbols we contain! Did we ever love the sea, love gleaning its deeps? Not now when we’re turned to gleaming torpedoes. What’s it all for it not to leap upstream to the slopes where firn snows sleep?

The voice of an omniscient narrator intrudes from time to time in the form of such rhetorical questions as “Who wakes in the Kingdom?” “Who owns a view?” “Which god’s the good one?” “What defines the city?” “How far can you get without leaving the kingdom?” Sometimes these questions reach down into the consciousness of the characters themselves, becoming brief revelations and respites in the midst of routine and crisis. “What’s it all for?” is the major refrain of the novel. Like the tick of the clock it repeats and strikes into the heart of the city’s cast, eliciting from them the same note in different keys. It is an impetus, an insistence, for motive. But no sooner is it asked than it sinks below the level of awareness, dissolving into the oblivion the kingdom gives. “The clock’s metropolis,” says Cowper, “is blind to true proofs of life’s survival it longs to see.”

The narrator suggests something like the silence of God, posing questions but never answering them. I wished, when I was finished, that the narrator had been less depersonalized, more of a character in the story the way Connor and Feng and Enoch are characters. Ultimately, it’s not an omniscient narrator in conversation with the lives and themes of their characters, as in so many big city novels, but an objective one. I craved a narrator with perspective, but Cowper’s remains impersonal throughout. What’s offered instead is the splendor of certain passages. Salmon singing happily upstream. The beauty and peril of the longshoreman’s work. The happy relief at a grandchild’s birth. A neon billboard glimpsed behind a plane taking off that glows with God is Good! Believe!

Aquinas called the beautiful “that which shines forth the form of the thing in such a manner that it’s presented to the mind with all the fullness and richness of its perfection and order.” What is beautiful is what illuminates the inherent form of the thing. Kingdom of the Clock has a beauty like this. It shines forth the form of the City, a vision of an organic whole, its inhabitants not pieces but members participating in a harmony that transcends them, the place itself, and its processes, in equilibrium with its environment. And all the contraries, the oblivion and the salvation, seem part of the same perfection and order.

Robert Charboneau is an American poet living in Reno, Nevada, where he teaches English and Journalism. He is the author of two books of poetry, The Philosopher, The Poet & The Politician (2020) and The Man With No Eyelids (2021). He writes on Substack about poetics and philosophy.