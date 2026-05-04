Baron Wormser, James Baldwin Smoking a Cigarette . Slant Books, 2026.

Review by Carla Sarett

I will admit it: I’m late to the Baron Wormser Fan Club. James Baldwin Smoking a Cigarette and Other Poems was published posthumously in 2026; it is his eleventh book of poetry. If Wormser’s other works are even half as compelling as this one, I have a treasure trove of poetry (fiction and essays, too) waiting for me.

The publisher has arranged the book like a novel, in chapters; the choice makes sense, because Wormser has a fiction writer’s talents. He writes about Herman Melville, Charles Dickens, Pickup on South Street, the pandemic. In each, he remains engaged with the world and the people who inhabit it. Wormser creates character in his poems. People in this collection spring to life, and Wormser manages this with a minimum of dialogue. (No mean feat, if you think about it.)

As a movie-buff, I was naturally drawn to the first set of poems, “My Mother at the Movies.” Here, Wormser depicts his young mother “Peggy Everett” as she encounters movie stars, Joan Crawford, Katherine Hepburn and the film, Brigadoon. The poems work almost by stealth, they creep up on you. Take these lines from the poem, “Joan Crawford”—

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My mother sits in the consoling dark And watches Helen Wright, played by Joan Crawford, walk into the Atlantic Ocean: The demise of one more unhappy woman, Love reducing even the redoubtable Joan- Ice on fire-to pathetic longing for A violinist whose career comes first. Where else would it come?

I love the throw away question about the man’s career that “comes first”— “Where else would it come?” Plus, who can resist Wormser’s pitch-perfect adjectives? His mother sits in the dark—but hers is “the consoling dark.” It’s the ideal word to lead us into Peggy’s viewing of “the demise of one more unhappy woman.” (I immediately flashed on all the gloomy movie heroines, destroyed by doomed love affairs.) Wormser imagines his mother’s “sad thrill” in seeing the movie suicide; his final stanza concludes that his pregnant mother:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Whose hopes and longings are never filmed, Watches the waves, almost hypnotized by What seems eternal, what can't be undone.

The contrast between Crawford’s big screen finale and the mother’s “never filmed” (and presumably modest) hopes is a minor heartbreak. Wormser gets inside his mother’s head without straining—he imagines himself as Peggy, and presto, there she is. In a 2018 interview with Richard Cambridge of Solstice Literary Magazine, the poet stated:

What may strike anyone is how little we talk about imagination. Perhaps we feel it goes without saying. Or perhaps we don’t believe in it. Or perhaps it seems frivolous. Or perhaps it doesn’t seem to matter-things are what they are, even if we made them up. Yet imagination and its close relation, inspiration, are the well springs of our feeling that we are alive not as merely functioning creatures who drive cars, turn on computers and cash paychecks but creatures who have something limitless inside us, something that is attuned to the feeling of love, something inexpressible, something aligned with the silence of sculpture and the sounds that are music, something that we can participate in and be touched by, something that in its quiet, persistent way makes life worth living.

Baron Wormer was occasionally featured on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion—in other words, the kind of poet “ordinary” people (translation: Not Poets) can enjoy on the radio. It’s a good example of how accessibility can travel with depth and skill. Take his perfectly balanced “Matrimonial-Financial-Historical Opera.” Wormers depicts his parents’ marriage—an “opera” of the Depression and the war’s aftermath. We see the young mother (whom we’ve already met at the movies) trying to make light of grinding poverty, and the father, “falling into the sea of no-money / where he drowns.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Brother, can you spare a dime?" So time sang through my mother Importuning my father. Her light- Hearted plea for the cash to run The household. Not funny to my father Wounded by the Great Depression. Ten cents I didn't have. My father Falling into the sea of no-money Where he drowns. A dream he does not tell.

Nothing’s inflated here. On the contrary, we feel this is just one marriage gone sour in a decade of many such marriages (the “sea of no money”). Yet, the stakes feel big, as his parents “both grimace but not at the same thing.” It’s like an entire generation deflating.

In “The Overcoat,” Wormser shows his gifts for sly humor with a coat (yes, a reference to Gogol’s classic tale of bureaucracy) as “stiff as a Soviet official.” Again, note the adjectives: The winter day is “besieging”; the overcoat is ponderous as a “sincere” platitude. The poet’s years are “unspun”: is there a better way to describe youth?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Each besieging winter day I hoisted it on, The overcoat, stiff as a Soviet official, Ponderous as a sincere platitude. I moved slowly Through the dreamscape of snow and frozen canals, Weighty beyond my unspun years, yet wary,

And later in the poem, as the poet sees Soviet ideology “on the reviewing stands”, Wormser lists tragic-comic images for the “files of comrades” marching by—“tractors, rocket launchers, mushrooms / Flowers, memories of Gogol and Dostoyevsky.” Somehow, it’s everyone’s idealist/communist youth.

The emotional range in this collection is breathtking. In ‘The Year of Our Lord, 1940,” Wormser examines the Holocaust through the lens of ordinary greed: a “wily and pious” neighbor who “coveted” her Jewish neighbor’s apartment “sometime around the season of Lent.” The form (a quasi-villanelle) heightens the inevitability of what will happen: the woman will get “rooms, tables, silverware.” .“The Führer would remove them from their lair,” Wormser’s dry-eyed vision of evil rings true.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Wily and pious, she coveted their apartment. Only once had she visited them there. It had been sometime around the season of Lent, Which meant nothing to Jews who were ignorant Of Christ, He who gave life and routed despair. Wily and pious, she coveted their apartment Where she could imagine herself content, Possessor of rooms, tables, silverware. It had been sometime around the season of Lent. She took it all in, quick with intent, For soon they would be-as directed-elsewhere. Wily and pious, she coveted their apartment. They made their own trouble, refusing to repent, Refusing to climb the heavenly stairs. It had been sometime around the season of Lent. She understood what the New Order meant. The Führer would remove them from their lair. Wily and pious, she coveted their apartment. It had been sometime around the season of Lent.

“Herman Melville: 1884,” sees the great writer nearing the end of his life in New York, “earning a living, holding a job, making a wage,” but remembering “he’d met others—unapologetic, exotic / their faraway expressive islands.” It’s a moving statement about aging, as Wormser reflects (later in the poem): “How did the world go so wrong? / Hawthorne had the sense to die.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Once, he worked on a ship, felt the heave of the sea, the wind inspiriting the sails. Officially, he still worked-in a room in a building in a city. Earning a living, holding a job, making a wage. Once, he'd met others-unapologetic, exotic. Their faraway, expressive islands.

But the poem leaves Melville (and by implication, Wormser) with a wonderful gift: “The wind he felt sometimes on the street.” After all, this is an author who finds (in “Feather”) “the curve of his wife’s belly” is more perfection than he “can take in.” Life can be a grind, but as long there is human imagination, the same wind can “inspirit” us. The final poem (“Poem for Vallejo”) concludes:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I will show you, however covertly, the calendar- one day, then another, a perfect linear sphere. I will die for all the days but for now I walk forward, glad-handing, rapt with poetry’s proximity.

Rapt with poetry’s proximity—I think many readers will feel this as they finish Baron Wormser’s James Baldwin Smoking a Cigarette and Other Poems.

Carla Sarett is a contributing editor at New Verse Review. She writes poetry, fiction and, occasionally, essays. She has been nominated for the Pushcart, Best American Essays, Best Microfictions, and Best of the Net. Her latest poetry chapbook, Any Excuse for a Party, is out from Bainbridge Island Press. Carla has a PhD from University of Pennsylvania and is based in San Francisco.