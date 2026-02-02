Bonnie Naradzay, Invited to the Feast . Slant Books, 2025.

Review by Carla Sarett

It’s rare to hear of a literary debut at the age of 80, but so it is with Bonnie Naradzay’s poetry collection Invited to the Feast. Nothing old or old-fashioned in this book, though: these poems fairly crackle with the noise and feeling of contemporary life, and with good reason. For years, Bonnie Naradzay has conducted poetry sessions in day shelters for the homeless and has led regular poetry salons at a retirement center in Washington, D.C.—and as a result, lively unusual characters run through these pages. In Naradzay’s poems, we hear voices that are too-often ignored—and, in the process, we see poetry itself in a new light.

I can do no better than to start with, “Paradise in a Day Shelter:” In this poem, a group of her students (in a homeless day shelter) discuss a poem about paradise. (Naradzay’s notes explain the poem everyone liked was “A Portable Paradise” by Roger Robinson.)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Queenie, who stows her hearing aids in a Ziploc bag in her pocket, asks what free verse is. It's verse that you don't have to pay for, Chuck tells her. Paul asks if paradise is a place. Mo shakes his head and says, It's a sleeping bag at night that can turn into a jacket in the morning. Leon, who sleeps nearby on the steps outside St. Paul's, thinks Paradise could be a place

We get an entire world in remarkably few lines. Free verse is, comically, “verse that you don’t have to pay for,” For a man without a home, Paradise emerges as a sleeping bag “that can turn into a jacket in the morning.” Another man who sleeps the steps on the church thinks “Paradise could be a place.” And by the poem’s end, we get the image of “a slice of onion is heaven on earth”— as if the poet is gently reminding us that yes, paradise is in front of us in this, our ordinary life.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Well, Jimmy Buffet sang of cheeseburgers in Paradise, Eugenia replies, and a slice of onion is heaven on earth.

In Naradzay, we have a writer showing us the inherent complexity and humanity in her students, without preaching about social inequity. Obviously, these speakers aren’t living anywhere close to comfort, yet they’re engaged with art as much (or more) than the typical college student or perhaps even the typical reader. But Naradzay is just as comfortable with so-called “high” culture—so in this collection, at least, the two worlds merge. Poetry (and by extension, all art) can live on the streets, if we distribute it there (like the “free” verse in this poem).

Naradzay makes this point explicit in the poem, “After the Poetry Salon” in which we learn about the preferences of her homeless students—Rumi, Yeats, Eliot, “especially that one about Prufrock.” One of her students recalls she once knew “How Do I Love Thee” by heart. And as another student says “poetry makes him forget about his trouble,” the poet senses the group nearing “the threshold of both worlds.”

Naradzay’s elliptical narratives skillfully blend music, art, and poetry with the “everyday.” Art’s exploding everywhere and filling people up. Look at the way Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony functions in the beautiful poem “Misery”—as Naradzay leaps from playing the Fifth on a guitar to lines from James Baldwin to a reference to Chekhov’s short story. We know the man “eating mulberries from a tree” is suffering; and the poet, having played Beethoven’s Fifth “on a guitar,” is able to intuit this:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My violin teacher puts out food for the birds. Then he rosins his bow in long strokes before tuning. At the park, a man was eating mulberries from a tree. I knew he could not be from here. The Levant, he said, as we reached for a branch. You have to reach a certain level of despair, James Baldwin wrote, to deal with your life at all. In Chekhov’s “Misery,” no one wanted to hear the driver mourn his son, so he talked to his mare in the stable at night, leaning against her neck.

Such narrative leaps assume an attentive reader; if you get irked by too many allusions, Bonnie Naradzay’s not the writer for you. She draws upon paintings, music, as well as literature to craft her images. There’s an aesthetic logic here: for the most part, this poet avoids simile and surreal imagery. Her poems get much of their emotional firepower from this dense web of references, as in the above quote from James Baldwin (“You have to reach a certain level of despair”).

Naradzay is masterful with the cento form, using lines from Martin Luther King’s letters, Plato’s Meno, and others with “on the one hand, on the other hand, nay rather” from an Ibykos fragment. This is especially successful in the poem, “The Night Gardener” which uses lines from Benjamin Labatut’s When We Cease to Understand the World—in which the borrowed lines seem, remarkably, close to Naradzay’s own register (in my view, the sign of a successful cento). The poem begins with the idea of a man speaking of mathematics “as former alcoholics / speak of booze”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The night gardener speaks of mathematics, on the one hand, as former alcoholics speak of booze, with a mixture of fear and longing, although he could have lived like a monk, holed up in the Pyrenees, while on the other hand, sometimes he leaves buckets of compost outside my house as a gift.

Naradzay has a special affinity for the Meditations of Marcus Aurelius. “Meditation (Rain” starts with a quote from Marcus Aurelius, moves to a lecture on Dante (e.g., “Ugolino’s tears”) and, in a daring narrative turn (without a stanza break or, for this reader, even a breath), flashes to the ill-fated lovers from War and Peace:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rain, inundating, all over, now mixed with snow. Not long ago, I drove for miles in a torrential storm to a lecture on Ugolino’s tears, and what did I learn? Now I think of Natasha, who wants to conjure Andrei from beyond the door of death, so she can talk again with him, comprehend what he meant back then, change the outcome. Trying to imagine him, so close—

How naturally the poet’s mind travels (as mine often does) from so-called real life to a fictional scene, as if Andrei and Natasha are passengers in the same car, trying to “change the outcome.” And from Tolstoy’s famous death scene, we arrive at the poet’s father dying in a VA hospital—reaching, in his last moments for an image—“one arm outstretched, reaching towards the silk painting I’d sent: a wall hanging of a sailboat, floating on waves, within rays of sunlight” only to return, like a stab in the heart, to words from Marcus Aurelius:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oh rain, rain—

Today, there is a lot of talk about community, as if it’s something ephemeral, elusive, just beyond our reach. In Invited to the Feast, Bonnie Naradzay shows us a world in which every person matters. We see how poetry itself creates community, how all of us, every day, can create it. All we have to do is listen as this poet has.

Carla Sarett is a contributing editor at New Verse Review. She writes poetry, fiction and, occasionally, essays. She has been nominated for the Pushcart, Best American Essays, Best Microfictions, and Best of the Net. Her latest poetry chapbook, Any Excuse for a Party, is out from Bainbridge Island Press. Carla has a PhD from University of Pennsylvania and is based in San Francisco.