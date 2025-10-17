Jean L. Kreiling, Home and Away . Kelsay Books, 2025.

Review by Jane Blanchard

Home and Away, Jean L. Kreiling’s fourth collection with Kelsay Books, offers readers a marvelous variety of verse on all sorts of subjects. Its five sections contain many sonnets, either alone or linked, most in exemplary Shakespearean style. Such is not surprising since Kreiling is a long-standing and prize-winning sonneteer, and readers like myself who turn out their own on occasion will enjoy the ones in this book.

Their topics include property and domesticity, nature and weather, individuals and symbols and memorials. Kreiling has developed a habit of attention; she observes people and analyzes situations, then poeticizes them for others to appreciate, too. If a single sonnet is not enough for her purposes, she goes for multiple. The three comprising “Unreliable Witness” at the end of the third section cover evening strolls in which the speaker cannot help but look through the “picture window” of a particular home which in time becomes a crime scene: “Officer, did I miss some clue?” The implication is that seeing too little may be as awkward and inappropriate as seeing too much.

The fifth and final section of the collection consists of a sonnet crown entitled “Home,” which affectionately yet realistically follows a committed couple through successive phases of age-appropriate residences—from a “tiny place” with “rattling windows” to a fixer-upper with “slanting floors,” then to something “newer” and more “spacious” for a growing family, next to a house on the coast for retirement and reunions, then to a condo simpler for seniors, and last to “one large room in ‘assisted living.’” The sonnet crown concluding the first section, “After Reading Hemingway Late at Night,” is not only chronological but also somewhat confessional with its first-person comparisons about passion and ambition. Its representation of how the lives of women (real or imagined) can become interwoven is enchanting and even haunting.

Home and Away contains more than sonnets, however. There are syllabic poems and shape poems (with the fragments of “Raindrop” facing the extended sentence of “Sun”) as well as many poems comprised of couplets or haiku or quatrains. An especially effective one is “Beach Walk with Friend and Stones,” a narrative of eight quatrains with run-on lines simulating the movement and the relationship suggested by the title. The ending works wonderfully well: “Though our tastes don’t quite align, / she knows that now I’ll look a little more; / we both know that her vision has honed mine.” There is also a villanelle, the increasingly enjambed “Winter Greetings on the Walking Trail,” which skillfully traces less intimate communications during “Brisk! or Crisp!” perambulations near Kreiling’s home in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The three ekphrastic triolets, one in the first section and two in the second, deserve separate and special mention. None responds to a widely recognized work of art, but images of all three paintings can readily be found online. Who knows how Kreiling came across them and why she chose to write about them, but she definitively demonstrates what the form can achieve through precise rhyme, regular meter, and exact repetition except for variations in capitalization or punctuation. Her excellent choices regarding diction and syntax allow her to pack a whole lot into eight lines each time, whatever the poem’s point of view.

Less convincing are two monologues of workers around town. Persona poems must be true to character, and these sound a bit false to me. I have never run into a cashier like the one in “Contemplating Time at the Corner Market,” who refers to shoppers as “patrons,” “matrons,” or “clientele.” And while I admire much about “Ovillejo of the Short-Order Cook,” I question whether such a person would complain about “duties that I cannot shirk” in order to set up the rhyme with “grateful to have steady work” in the next line. But other poems in this third section such as the rondeau “At the Realtor’s Office” and the thirteen-liner “The Old Stone Church” in terza rima strike this reader as spot-on. Plus, I am not sorry to see Kreiling take risks, and her impressive record of publication proves how very successful she is.

And on she goes—since the fourth section of this collection is a compilation of verbal postcards about places across New England, across America, and across Earth. Various forms and finds, takes and tones abound. The three-part “Triptych on Time in Northern Arizona” is delightfully descriptive. However, lover of London that I am, my favorite is the minimalist but rhyming eleven-liner “At St. Martin-in-the-Fields,” which contrasts the “heaven-hewn song” to be heard inside the church with the stone sculptures to be seen at Trafalgar Square nearby. It is not necessary to have been a professor of music like Kreiling to share her sentiment that “humbler” is better.

Home and Away is dedicated to Kreiling’s only brother William, who died of cancer in his early sixties in 2023. Perhaps more than one poem is infused by the memory of this beloved sibling, but the two-quatrain “Home and Away” (with its epigraph “for Bill”) makes the connection explicit in that the sight of a boy playing ball in the present merges with the mental image of a youngster with a “hungry gait” long ago. Kreiling, though grieving, knows how fortunate she is to have had such a brother.

This collection, as its title suggests, concerns balance. It is possible to feel at home while away as well as away while at home. Life for everyone, including Kreiling, involves joy and sorrow, pleasure and pain, relaxation and tension, closeness and distance, familiarity and surprise. The challenge is to make the most of experience, fair or not, and Kreiling does just that—for her sake and for ours.

Thus, in closing, let me share her “Staircase Advice” in its entirety of three Sapphic stanzas:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Take your time ascending this creaky staircase: any step could grab at a toe and trip you, bruise or break a tibia. Flesh is wobbly, spirit is willing. Slowly rise, and sink into reminiscence (hung beside you, photographs fracture rules of time, the children home again); still, maintain your grip on the railing. Fine things snap so easily, time degrading things that ought to carry you—vows and plans and bones—it’s not so easy to keep on climbing rather than falling.

Whatever our ages or circumstances, we should keep these words in mind, take them to heart. Metaphysics matters after all.

Jane Blanchard of Augusta, Georgia, has published eight collections with Kelsay Books, most recently Furthermore. Her poems have appeared in dozens of venues, including New Verse Review. She has earned degrees in English from Wake Forest (B.A.) and Rutgers (M.A. and Ph.D.) and has published literary criticism in journals such as Pacific Coast Philology, Renascence, South Atlantic Review, and Studies in Medieval and Renaissance Teaching.