Review by A. A. Kostas

How do you make a 700-year-old narrative poem relatable to a Gen Z or Millennial audience? And is there any point in trying? Jessie Epstein answers the second question with a clear ‘yes,’ subtitling her latest poetry collection “A Lovergirl’s Guide through Dante’s Inferno” in a signal to her target audience that this is not a dusty retread but a modern retelling. And she largely achieves the delicate balance needed to spin Alighieri’s cantos into something your average doomscrolling, Rupi Kaur-obsessed, yearning literary young person can access.

Epstein selects Francesca — a minor character from Inferno — as her unlikely heroine. While in the original, Francesca was doomed to eternal punishment for an illicit affair with her brother-in-law, she is given more sympathetic treatment here. As the collection’s protagonist, she meets and interacts with a cast of characters from the Divine Comedy and Greek mythology, journeying from Hell, through Purgatory, all the way to Heaven.

Epstein’s background as actor, screenwriter, and film producer are on display in this book, which is less a modern poetry collection and more like a play on the page. A Greek drama in miniature. Some of the many characters we meet are Beatrice (Dante’s paragon of virtue and divinity), Medea (the sorceress and wife of Jason and the Argonauts fame), Euridyce (the dead wife of Orpheus), Persephone (goddess of spring and queen of the underworld), Penelope (wife of Odysseus and queen of Ithaca), Pia (from Dante’s Purgatorio, murdered by her husband), and Cunizza (from Dante’s Paradiso, a woman married many times for political purposes). This is a book starring spurned women, betrayed women, seductive women, abandoned women, faithful women. Women who, despite their past experiences, remain enthralled by the sacred pull of love. They resent the men who have mistreated or abandoned them, but do not give up hoping for a higher, divine eros.

Francesca dons Beatrice’s cloak as she seeks to embody the characteristics of Dante’s own Beatrice, the model of divine grace and love, and walk into Heaven, believing that her lover will meet her there. This is a journey of healing after heartbreak and separation, but instead of shrugging off her passions and moving onto someone new, Francesca pursues her lost lover and in doing so, discovers a higher form of love. Epstein believes that lovergirls have hearts which yearn for the right thing but are facing the wrong direction. They need signposts and guides to find the country where lasting love is the native language.

The collection begins with two very short poems; a travel blessing and an epigraph:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Francesca Dons Beatrice’s Cloak I would rather love you up close, but if the road only has room for your feet, I will take the one that meets you on the other side. Quickly. Beatrice’s First Signpost Remember your destination.

There are many such pithy signposts throughout the collection, guiding the reader as much as Francesca, and I foresee these being plastered on Pinterest boards and Substack notes, accompanied by aesthetically grainy photos or details from Pre-Raphaelite paintings. Lines like “love is control’s executioner” from “Beatrice’s Second Signpost” and “It is better / to be loved / by one / than longed for / by many” from “Penelope’s Siren Song” seem destined for internet success.

Overall, I was impressed by the ambition in Epstein’s collection. She is attempting to marry Italian medieval poetry and Greek mythology with the 21st century’s language of psychoanalysed romance. She plays with narrative voice, layering soliloquy within dialogue, serves up numerous linguistic puns, makes a few stabs at shape poetry, and combines rhyming couplets with free verse. The weaker poems are where Epstein forces characters from Greek mythology to parody the speech of teenage girls at their first party. The Erotes, the winged children of Aphrodite, become annoying and gossipy sorority girls. The poem “Pothos, Himeros, and Eros Teach Francesca How to Flirt” is one such example, causing moderate whiplash as I flew from Purgatory to a college dorm room. In this poem we learn that Sisyphus is the “strong and silent type” who is also “dumb as a box of rocks,” Achilles makes you “weak in the knees,” Orion’s got “less notches in his belt than you think,” and Argonauts are sexy because they’re “very tall.” While I appreciate a Greek mythology pun as much as the next Kostas, lines like these distracted me from the spiritual and emotional journey. However, I acknowledge that I’m not the target audience for these particular poems and that there’s possibly a level of irony which Epstein is aiming for.

One of the strongest poems is “Penelope Looks to the Horizon”, which made me wish Epstein would publish a collection solely focused on the Penelope-Odysseus relationship:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The shape he makes in sunlight is one of my favorites, but I always liked his darkness best. How many mornings have passed without it? How many days have I lost to the waiting? Knowing love through its absence is a holy kind of grief I would not wish on anyone. Too many evenings. It is always the right time to wreck your life with love. Its memory of drought is short, but knowing it teaches you how to pray for rain. Every morning, the same choice: life or death. Mine is always the same. I would have waited even longer. Welcome home.

This poem stands well on its own, but also ties together the rest of the collection. Penelope’s assured and honest approach to love as she awaits Odysseus is heart-wrenching and inspiring, and the poem plays well with light and shadow, presence and absence, drought and rain, life and death.

* * *

So can Francesca really be redeemed by simply donning Beatrice’s cloak and learning from the women she meets? One subtle idea Epstein employs is the comparison between Francesca’s journey and the adventures of Penelope’s missing lover, Odysseus. The King of Ithaca was the master of disguises, and by donning Beatrice's cloak, Francesca is permitted another chance at love. As the reader, we are asked to suspend our judgement of her lustful actions and join her quest. Just as Odysseus is a morally grey character who is permitted to be the hero of The Odyssey, Francesca is allowed to be a simple 'lovergirl' in order to learn the true nature of love. If it weren’t for Beatrice and Penelope, Francesca would remain shallow, unable to discern between passionate, physical eros and divine love. The concept of soul-love, homophrosyne in the Greek, is Penelope’s turf, and Francesca is given the opportunity to discover it for herself. In our current age where the word ‘love’ is abused and the steadfastness of Penelope is nearly unthinkable, Francesca may be the more relatable character. But, Epstein seems to be saying, our modern approach to love should be reexamined.

The collection ends on a strong note, with the poem “Francesca’s Front Door: The Orchard”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Were there apple trees on your side of things? I tossed fruit over the wall more than once; if nothing else, I wanted to plant seeds. There is a road that exists between True Lovers. Did you see my footprints? They leave them there for whoever’s next, as a sign. I would recognize you anywhere. Look into the lighthouse of my eyes. Don’t blink. I saw you in the mirror. I heard you call my name. I’m not afraid of the dark – I never was. Could you feel when I reached out my hand? Flowers, from the garden. Come inside and I’ll tell you the story. There’s time.

At this point in the journey, Francesca has abandoned her disguise and stands in Heaven, having seen the face of God, learning in ‘Beatrice’s Ninth and Final Signpost’ that “paradise belongs to the lovergirls.” The image Epstein paints in this poem is strong: two lovers walking on either side of a wall, unable to see each other but planting seeds as a sign of their love. It’s unclear exactly who’s speaking here, but most likely it’s God Himself, welcoming Francesca into a paradise that appears as an orchard and garden. In this poem, we see the lovergirl redeemed and meeting the God whom Dante described at the end of Paradiso as “the love, that moves the sun and the other stars.”

In Inferno, Francesca is painted as foolish for wanting what she cannot have — both her marriage and her lover — but in Epstein’s reimagining, she becomes wise by hoping for what she never imagined, which is to enter paradise. Francesca has become the truest lovergirl by travelling toward the “lighthouse of [God’s] eyes,” by learning to see Him in creation, and to sense His touch and footprints in the path she has followed. This poem concludes the collection on a hopeful note, indicating that it’s time for Francesca to sit and hear the true love story of her life.

A. A. Kostas is a Canadian-Australian poet, writer, and lawyer, currently based in Singapore. Most recently, his writing has been published or is forthcoming in The Clayjar Review, The Rialto Books Review, Ekstasis, After Dinner Conversation, Vessels of Light and Calla Press Journal. His website is aakostas.com and you can read more of his work on Substack Waymarkers.