Othuke Umukoro, Fenestration . Texas Review Press, 2025.

Review by Carla Sarett

In Fenestration, Nigerian poet Othuke Umukuro gives us narrative poetry that combines the intensely personal with the larger arc of the Middle Passage. Written in a fierce free verse, Umukuro inter-weaves his themes as he swings from the tragic African past to his lively but uncertain American present.

In an interview with The Iowa Writers Workshop, Umukuro states:

My work generally centers on the black experience, familial memories, hope, grief, nature and nation. The transatlantic slave trade is the major inspiration for my work at the moment. Hollywood in my opinion kind of makes you think that the slave story started on the field. I mean in the very beginning there is the avalanche of human greed, the 300+ years of plundering of Africa, and the inexpressible horrors of the Middle Passage. My poetry at the moment is exploring these silences, these roots growing in the dark.

Umukuro ties the imagined “silence” of the Middle Passage to his passage to the United States. The Transatlantic Slave Trade started in Africa, but it ended in the American South; and its strange bloody legacy is with us. The poet’s primary contact with this grim history is through historical “reconstructions” —museum exhibits, displays, books, paid tours (“the time machine of grief”). He is re-imagining the horrors of slavery from a distance, much as an American might visit the slave quarters at Monticello or Mount Vernon. (His notes explain that he worked on a grant to research the slave castles of Ghana.) And much of what he learns renders him speechless: “I want to say something / but what”.

In the opening poem, “Mass,” the poet is on an historical tour of “FEMALE SLAVE DUNGEONS,” as a “lanky” tour guide fills the group in:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I am the last to enter. Shoeless. The walls of this one have patches the colour of stale turtle tank water. The size is a bullet. When Emmanuel, our tour guide, lanky fellow with keen eyes, says nearly 150 of them were crammed here every month, the man with short dreads is the first to break.

While he knows he is late to the enterprise of understanding slavery (“the last to enter”), what he sees on the tour pierces him: “Whichever way I look, I am what is bent.”

In another poem, “Grit,” the poet is again on a guided tour, and “splinters” as he considers the human cost of the Middle Passage—“the ocean / is our largest unmarked grave.” The repetition of “splinters” at the end of the line reinforces the sense of remembering.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And when I say the ocean is our largest unmarked grave, what splinters inside me splinters inside me because it splinters

The poet uses this end-line repetition throughout the book (mostly to good effect). Here, we find it in a poem about a homeless man whom no one notices:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published like this. He roams barefoot. He roams & he roams

Umukuro may be steeped in history, but is, at the same time, very much in America—and he’s uncertain about the proper ratio. Like many American immigrants, he finds his new culture both alien and captivating, its slang hostile and enticing. After all, this poet is becoming an American—and his eye for his new home is keen.

In “Winter in Iowa City,” he visits a well-meaning friend “whose apartment is a failed / attempt at a movie set.” (This reader couldn’t help but wonder which movie.) In “Passage,” he seems almost unmoored as he listens to others and absorbs his new culture. There is a girl from New York, but perhaps she’s from Texas, and some nights all he has is “the social holiness of metaphors.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Some nights all I have is the social holiness of metaphors. Girl from New York (or is it Texas?) whose answer to almost every question is I am from New York, baby. Skim milk. February. Caked boots. Clementines. Shelf panting with banned books. The last essay says to avoid metaphors. The essay is void. Poets war. Didn't Okigbo leave Ibàdàn for the war. Town-crier, I still breathe your dark green words. Somewhere right now it is summer & an ice cream truck is gathering

It’s a quasi-comical picture of a novice poet swimming (or more likely sinking) in academic constrictions (“avoid metaphors”) and, predictably, finding them empty (“void”). And then, he finds his own voice and history, in a wonderful lyrical turn: “Town-crier, I still breathe your dark green words.” The poem has flown from skim milk and February (the word makes me shiver) to “summer & an ice cream truck gathering.”

Fenestration grapples with the age-old issue of “how much” memory to carry—as it explores different sorts of memory and pain. The pain (or more accurately, the cultural memory) of the Transatlantic Slave trade is necessarily filtered—Umukuro is learning it, in a sense, as he goes along. That’s one reason, I think, he’s so shocked at the puny size of the female dungeons. He hasn’t “felt” it until he touches the dungeon walls. (I had a similar shock visiting the shoebox-sized prisons at Fort Ticonderoga.)

But when his father dies, he doesn’t require a guided tour. It is his personal loss; and we feel every bit of it in the “The Year My Father Died”—a year where “everything is in bloom.” Umukuro returns to his theme of silence. His father’s corpse “comes to the underground / language of silence—bliss, then reticent ash?” No slang here—death’s a sober thing, and it evokes poetic language:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Is this not how the body comes to the underground language of silence—bliss, then reticent ash? Somewhere in my life's wilderness, a village weaver prods. Even now your head, scalp stiffened from years of carrying spiky bunches of palm fruit so your younger brother could afford technical school. Even now your eyes. How you always mean everything you did not say. Once, nine & a half, I thought malaria would cull me until you raced, machete in hand, into the rainforest & came back with root & bark that kept my frail body from shattering.

I love the sweetness of “Even now your eyes. How you always mean everything / you did not say.”

Another poem for his father, “Sunday,” gives credit to the iconic Robert Hayden poem, “Those Winter Sundays.” Well, that is a high bar—and it is a very different kind of Sunday in Nigeria. Umukuro deftly sketches this close-knit community as local men discuss the fishing season:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Then I sit in a corner and watch them, farmers and fishermen whose bodies know the furnace that is the sun, pour libation. They talk about the fishing season. The declining population of snakeheads. They talk about the clan and who has another concubine.

This feels light years away from the isolated work of Hayden’s father—so much so that the homage is at first puzzling. In another line, Umukuro’s father takes one look at his son and “doubles up with laughter.” One cannot imagine two more different fathers—one smiling as he cozily sits with wife, one lonely and chronically angry. But bottom line is: both of these (black) men had sons who became poets. And so this African poet has put his stake in the ever-fertile ground of American poetry. In Fenestration, he is letting us know: he is serious, and he is here to stay.

Carla Sarett is a contributing editor at New Verse Review. She writes poetry, fiction and, occasionally, essays. She has been nominated for the Pushcart, Best American Essays, Best Microfictions, and Best of the Net. Her latest poetry chapbook, Any Excuse for a Party, is out from Bainbridge Island Press. Carla has a PhD from University of Pennsylvania and is based in San Francisco.