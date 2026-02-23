New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Joseph's avatar
John Joseph
9h

This review by O. U. sparkles with hyphens of poetry.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture