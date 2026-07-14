New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
XYZ's avatar
XYZ
1d

Great review, eloquent and wise. The discussion of the costs and benefits of writing in and for a particular community is interesting. To the extent another poet inspires one, it is good to give credit where it is due, and a mutually inspiring and sustaining community is surely a good thing, but its members ought not complain if people not in the community take little interest in its productions. Some will be converted, however, and the small audience will grow.

Reply
Share
Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
1d

Reading the excerpt from “Rationale,” I found myself thinking, “This reminds me a little of Emily Dickinson.” Then I reached your line, Maryann, about there being “a Dickinson imitation” here with McLean. For me, it was the repeated use of “because” that did it. Glad to know I’m not tone deaf 😅😊 Enjoyed this review 🙏🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture