Susan McLean, Daylight Losing Time . Able Muse, 2026.

Review by Maryann Corbett

The title of Susan McLean’s newest book, Daylight Losing Time, suggests a somber theme, something to do with mortality. The book does include such poems, several having to do with the poet’s mother’s lingering death, as described in “Living in the Past”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’ve come back home to help my mother die the way she wants, as pharaohs did, hemmed in by all her things. I try to keep it pleasant. I cook her favorite foods, massage her skin, watch Jeopardy with her. At night we lie swaddled in layers, in the unopened present.

But for me the most forceful poems in the book have to do with McLean’s determination to be who she is: to be her own person and not a clone of any feminine ideal, and above all, to write—to write poems, and to write those poems in meter, rhyme, and received form, regardless of the world’s opinion. It’s the book’s final poem that stands as the manifesto of that determination. The sonnet “Rationale” ends with this sestet:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Because the scorn she risked had dulled its edge from overuse when she was young. Because she loved the unheard tunes, and wouldn’t pledge to honor veto’s stamped and vetted laws. Because she didn’t care if it was proper or likely to pay. Because no one could stop her.

This is a book that pledges its resolute allegiance to the flag of form, and to the audience that loves it. In eighty-seven poems, it features thirteen villanelles, twenty-three sonnets, four triolets, three rondeaux, and an assortment of rhyming quatrains and nonce stanzas. Its pentameters are smoothly iambic with barely an anapest to trouble them; and McLean feels no need to veil pentameters with nonstandard line breaks. Its shorter meters are crisp. Its rhymes are largely full rhymes that chime clearly. It contains no blank verse. It eschews classical meters like sapphics, alcaics, and hexameters and sticks to what readers of English metrical poetry know well.

That sort of allegiance has served McLean admirably in three previous books. The Best Disguise, which treats the theme of relationships between men and women, won the Richard Wilbur Award and was published in 2009. The Whetstone Misses the Knife, a more varied book thematically and formally, won the Donald Justice Poetry Prize and was published in 2014. McLean’s book of translations of selected epigrams from Martial, also published in 2014, was widely and favorably reviewed. That she continues in this mode is no surprise.

One side effect of this adherence to form and formalists is that the poems often refer to, or even imitate, particular living formal poets: A. E. Stallings, Rhina P. Espaillat, and Ed Shacklee. Another side effect is frequent reference to—or quotation of, or parody of—the dead, especially the canonical and familiar dead. There’s a Dickinson imitation—too serious to be called parody—and there are references to the Brontës, Millay (twice), and Dorothy Parker. There are two takes on Elizabeth Bishop’s “One Art”: the persona/parody “The Art of Leaving,” about a serially unfaithful lover or friend, and the mordant “One Death,” with its bitter repetend, “It costs the hospice less if she dies faster.” More personal, and more moving, are the poems to her late colleagues, the poets Bill Holm and Leo Dangel.

One of the most striking poems about the dead is “Revenant,” a villanelle spoken to Sylvia Plath:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Go back into the grave. We love you. Dead, you pulse and dazzle like a shooting star; alive, you might have fizzled out, instead of blazing in the ring of flames you fed your future. We adore your scent of char. Go back into the grave. We love you dead, . . .

The direct address, and the directness of the poem’s acknowledgment that the Plath cult owes much to her suicide, stop us cold and invite rereadings to savor the assorted metaphors of fire.

More arresting still, because it seems more heartfelt, is “Wolf Moon,” which carries the epigraph “For Ursula K. Le Guin, Oct. 21, 1929—Jan. 22, 2018.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The wolf moon took her, and the blood moon mourned her. O moon that pulled my tides, o little mother, I loved that in your novels you switched gender as one might toss off one dress for another. And then you altered further: to my wonder, you wrote: The king was pregnant to uncover the way language itself colludes to sever female from male, the human from the other. How can a world exist where one’s not lesser? You showed me. . . .

The poem’s slant-monorhyme is unique in the book, perhaps unique in McLean’s work. It’s the clearest, most eloquent of McLean’s descriptions of her own youthful chafing at the constraints placed on women, both in her 1950s childhood and now (especially if taken together with hints in “Stowaway” and various poems in the earlier books, such as “Home Economics”).

Yet another pledge of McLean’s adherence to the formal-poetry world is a set of frank and funny poems about that very world, “A Poet’s Garden of Vices.” She’s hardly the first poet to write about poetic envy (Julie Kane and Dick Davis do this wonderfully), but I can’t think of another practitioner who writes about the productive effect of this sort of vice, as McLean does in “Heartwarmer”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Anger, you’ve spurred me on to fight, with switchblades, bullets, and grenades of words and wit. Through every slight, Anger, you’ve spurred me on to write. Your stubborn flame’s the pilot light that fires me when conviction fades. Anger, don’t leave: hold off the night, which welcomes me with razor blades.

These are some of the best examples of McLean’s emotional candor, both funny and unsettling. There’s quite a lot of humor in the book, as in her previous books.

In choosing nits to pick in Daylight Losing Time, I disclose, of course, my taste, and perhaps also my neuroses. I question the various homages to Stallings because such works inevitably invite the reader to ask whether the derived work is as strong as the original. I also think the book would have been sharper with fewer villanelles—clever as they are—built on stock situations from television drama or nightly news: for example, the wealthy man about to ditch a wife who no longer qualifies as arm candy (“What You Need to Know”) or the biased cop who’s too quick to fire a weapon (“Debriefing”). The villanelle, with its repeating lines, is good for expressing obsessions. But if you’re hammering one idea, it should be an idea that sparks attention, not one we meet between commercials. There are few poems in this book that have me picking such nits.

What I find most thought-provoking about Daylight Losing Time is the way it does, and doesn’t, reply to a couple of recent essays in this very magazine. Both are about the bothersome question of why people don’t read poetry. Steven Searcy’s essay is “Limiting Poetry’s Feedback Loop,” and Daniel Cowper’s is “Why Don’t People Like Poetry? What Poetry Do They Like?” Searcy laments that too many poems seem to be written for poets; they’re in-group oriented and addressed to a narrow audience of expert readers. Those who write them seem to assume that readers will be familiar with a poetic canon, recognize allusions to it, be willing to read epigraphs even in foreign languages, and be sympathetic to the experience of writing, workshopping, submitting, and publishing poems. Cowper, mustering several kinds of evidence about much simpler, more popular poetry, argues finally that in the poetry people like, what they like is wisdom.

If Searcy is correct, Susan McLean is doing many things wrong: unabashedly writing for an in-group of people who want to read poems that mete and rhyme, who are familiar with rhyming poets living and dead, and who know what it feels like to be a poet. Clearly, McLean is going to go right on doing those things. But if Cowper is correct, she’s also doing plenty of things right. She’s putting into verse close observations about human feelings—sometimes her own prickly discomforts, but often the world’s. For example, there’s the poem “A Kind of Love.” Yes, that poem has an epigraph that quotes a work by one of those in-group members: Jehanne Dubrow, who writes “Perhaps surveillance is a kind of love.” And yes, “A Kind of Love” is a perfectly rhymed Elizabethan sonnet. But after it recites the facts about doorbell cameras, DNA databases, implanted chips, firearms checks, and spycams, it notes

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published . . . Each move we make online leaves footprints that will never fade, so even when we’re dead we cannot shake invisible snooping. We’ll live on, displayed like butterflies. And maybe that alone can slake our thirst for being seen and known.

What should we conclude? What I conclude is that we in the formal-poetry in-group are also fans of wisdom, and that Susan McLean’s work in Daylight Losing Time offers us a generous helping of things we like.

Maryann Corbett is the author of six books of poems, most recently The O in the Air from Colosseum Books / Franciscan University Press. Her work has appeared in Beloit Poetry Journal, Ecotone, Image, Rattle, and many other journals, and in anthologies like Measure for Measure: An Anthology of Poetic Meters and Best American Poetry. She is a past winner of the Richard Wilbur Award and the Willis Barnstone Translation Prize.

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