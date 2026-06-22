New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
1h

Excellent review of an excellent poet's book.

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Sydney Lea's avatar
Sydney Lea
3h

David is and will remain a wonder!

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