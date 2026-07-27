New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Amanda Niamh Dawson's avatar
Amanda Niamh Dawson
9h

What a fine review! There is so much wisdom in your words. It feels as though we are in the age of the "selfie" poet, when we should instead be casting our heads and hearts out into the wonders of our universe. Seth Wieck's new collection is clearly going in this higher direction.

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Celinda Olive's avatar
Celinda Olive
4h

This review made me all the more satisfied that this collection is firmly nestled in my “to buy” list for poetry! Thank you!

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