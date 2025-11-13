New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Midge Goldberg's avatar
Midge Goldberg
3h

Wonderful! And Chelsea's book was further recognized recently as the winner of the 2025 New Hampshire Literary Award for Poetry! https://nhwritersproject.org/new-hampshire-writers-project-announces-winners-of-the-2025-new-hampshire-literary-awards/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Knepper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture