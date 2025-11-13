Chelsea Woodard, At the Lepidopterist’s House . Southern Indiana Review Press, 2023.

Review by Isabella Hsu

Consider Einstein’s thought experiment that led to the theory of special relativity: What would it be like to chase a beam of light? The young physicist was continually looking at the world from strange perspectives—from the eyes of beetles crawling over curved branches or men trapped in floating boxes. This is the kind of idle daydreaming I’ve come to expect from artists, poets, would-be philosophers, not scientists. But the beginning place of all real inquiry is wonder, and even the best artists dabble in science. In 1920 Vladimir Nabokov published his first scientific paper, “On Crimean Lepidoptera.” Twenty years later, on those same cross-country road trips that produced the sprawling landscape of Lolita, he also collected butterflies. In her 2023 collection At the Lepidopterist’s House, Chelsea Woodard pays homage to the famous Russian writer and his lifelong study of these winged insects. The collection takes its first epigraph from his memoir Speak, Memory:

In later years, I rediscovered the same precise and silent beauty at the radiant bottom of a microscope’s magic shaft. In the glass of the slide, meant for projection, a landscape was reduced, and fired one’s fancy; under the microscope, an insect’s organ was magnified for cool study. There is, it would seem, in the dimensional scale of the world a kind of delicate meeting place between imagination and knowledge, a point, arrived at by diminishing large things and enlarging small ones, that is intrinsically artistic.

It is a promising start and one to which Woodard remains faithful throughout her collection. She displays an almost greedy joy for the particular, for the small made large. This is seen immediately in the book’s first section “Collectors.” It’s true to its name and is full of collected things: litanies of particulars arranged in such a way as to be seen for how strange they really are—the bones of long dead whales, “stubs of dulled drawing pencils,” an unearthed cache of Viking treasure. Some of these poems flirt at ars poetica but, immersed as they are in the work of naturalists and taxonomists, they are more like an ars scientia. Perhaps it is a kind of apology for the work of the natural scientist, for so long pitted against the artist.

The first poem of the collection, “Articulator,” offers a glimpse into the world of animal skeleton reconstruction. A strange beginning, it’s true, but a delightful one. The articulator must “visualize a form” out of “skeletons awash in brackish shoals / and old bones, coated with slime.” It is difficult work, grueling work, and the poet acknowledges that

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Certain assemblies will take years, and when you’ve strung them from the vaulted gallery, each vertebra aloft, properly linked at last, you hope you’ve raised some remnant of the past— each segment in its place, a voice holding the true expression of its shape.

One can imagine the curator sitting back at last, finally able to admire a job well done. Any poet reading such a description experiences something similar when after weeks, months, years, the words of a poem are finally in their proper place, “linked at last.”

One of my favorites of the entire collection, “Female Collector” is an inventive sestina, a thorough and compassionate autobiography of the poet as a young girl. She is a “story hoarder, keeper of notes folded / in Latin class…” The poem catalogues in broad sweeps information excavated from the archives of memory: “The adolescent faces of girls / you grew up with: round, blonde-framed,” “Cyrillic alphabets and rubles,” and, finally, an actual self-portrait in pencil. “This,” the poet affirms

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published is the record of a girl’s lost treasure, long stowed and loaded onto U- Hauls, settled in closets, shelved and refolded every time she’s had to fold.

Aside from the patient, even exhaustive, attention to detail, there is the poem’s form. A sestina—yes—but one that is having fun. Rather than repeat each word exactly, Woodard makes some artful swaps: “coins” in the first stanza is transmuted in a kind of alchemy into “lire,” “marks,” and even “Krugerrands.” There are strings of pearls and the purling of a wave or of a crochet stitch. Woodard’s dexterous language and formal ingenuity exhibit the poem’s many details like the setting for a brilliant necklace. Without that setting the individual gems would be lost, no matter how brightly they glimmer.

While Woodard’s descriptions never falter in precision and clarity, they sometimes threaten to overshadow the whole of which they are just a part. Across the collection, Woodard’s formalism and metrical regularity are always approximate; rhyme is loose or floats midline, sometimes end-rhymes are picked up and dropped seemingly at random. At times this freer approach is rhythmically engaging and can play up the drama of her subjects. But, on a larger scale, the effect can be confusing. These formal qualities seem more in service of detail, at times bending or even breaking in order to make an image “sing.”

“Portrait of the Artist as a Failure” is an example of formal irregularity leading to confusion. The use of hemistich led me to expect some kind of alliterative verse where there was none. What role does form play, if it plays a role at all, in the story the poet is telling here? After multiple reads, I did not know the answer to this question. This can be overlooked slightly—there are some loose internal rhymes and hard enjambments, which keep the rhythm moving, and as always, Woodard has a gift for good endings:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You must allow something to fall into the dark it sprang from even if it comes back wrong, the landscape gone, the place of all your dreams erased.

A fine ending, a piercing one, as so many of her endings are, but I was left puzzling over the poet’s formal choices.

A poem that plays loosely with form and succeeds is “Home Inspection.” Here is a great example of another one of Woodard’s strengths; this is a poetry that is personal, that confides, inviting the reader in as an intimate friend. The context here is rendered in an almost offhand manner, a brusque and thorough rattling off of items for inspection. There is “rot” and “mold”—really, everything is “molder[ing]”—and even what is living “hasn’t grown the way it should.” Midway through her inventory, the poet declares “we cannot see the trusses anymore,” and the reader senses that for all the poet’s precise diction, something important has long been obscured from her piercing vision.

The poem’s form invests these keen observances with authority. The rhymes here are loose but consistent and the poem is structured in quatrains. The poem is supported by its form just as a house is supported by its foundation. Such structural unity allows for tension and complexity deeper than the level of sense; where the poem’s structure is solid and intact, the structure of the home it depicts, and the relationship that home represents, is faltering. In a final admission the speaker says: “I have no words // anymore.” This is a startling line coming from a poet. One senses the quiet resignation, even stagnation; surely, the home has not passed its inspection. The relationship probably hasn’t either.

Although I have many favorites in this collection, I also have reservations when considering it as a whole. Individual poems, striking by themselves, sometimes failed to cohere as a unity. The cleverness of diction and sequencing in the first section is charming, inventive, fun—all things poetry should be. However, this tight unity dissipates slowly over the course of the rest of the collection. This is especially the case in sections three and four—“Ephemera” and “Anomalies”—both of which did not seem distinct enough to merit disambiguation. Those early difficulties I’d had with individual poems began to reappear at a higher level, revealed as a tendency in the poet that preferences the singular over the general, the small over the large.

At forty-nine poems, this collection is bursting with small things made large. Each poem is its own microcosm, and any reader will follow Woodard’s lead eagerly, whether to inspect the leaves of trillium with Emily Dickinson or to follow a book mite’s wandering through a beloved tome. After all, the Nabokov epigraph proves apt, for the collection’s strength is also its weakness. Too many things are seen under microscopes; they are dazzling, delightful, and rendered with careful precision, yet by the end of the collection, I sensed that a grander vision was needed. This is not to say that Woodard doesn’t reach for deeper considerations but that the larger view needed to contextualize her observations is often abandoned. Thematically, the collection does venture into complex territory, asking us what it is we are doing when we name, collect, pin down. Is it love, violence, or something else that compels us? After all, even the lepidopterist must subject his quarry to the killing jar. Woodard is at her best when probing into these realities, working with and against form, playing off of it to reveal the clarity of her particulars. Her most memorable poems achieve this difficult tension, revealing the richness of the created world, without getting lost in it.

Isabella Hsu is a current MFA candidate at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Her poems, reviews, and essays have been featured in New Verse Review, The St. Austin Review, and The San Diego Reader. She is assistant executive editor of Dappled Things.