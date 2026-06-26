A.D. Hope has some claim to be regarded as Australia’s greatest poet. Divisive in his time as well as now, some regard him as over-intellectual, too Augustan, in answer to which one need only refer to his visionary lyrics from “The Death of Byron” onwards. Indeed, according to biographer Susan Lever, “romantic art strives to transcend the human and to spiritualise the material world [...] In this sense, Hope saw himself as a romantic poet.” One might look to Hope’s most-anthologised poem (“Australia”) to interpret the duality of his poetic nature as well as his claim to be our nation’s laureate, depicting as it does “the Arabian desert of the human mind” from which “the prophets come.”

Lever’s biography is, surprisingly, the first of her subject. Short, and focused more on the poetry, its genesis and reception, than the personal life of the poet, it illuminates a full literary life and many of the loves, friendships and enmities that shaped it. Some readers might wish to know more about the man’s private life, and especially his love life, the affairs with the presumably numerous women that informed Hope’s erotic verse, but names and details are withheld. In an ABC interview launching the book, Lever has explained that although the information is there in Hope’s papers in the National Library, she felt bound to respect the privacy of the poet and his lovers. No, this is not a biography, like Andrew Motion’s of Larkin, that is likely to change anyone’s estimate of the man behind the work.

Hope lived nearly his entire life in Australia, apart from two years at Oxford in 1928-1930, travelling Europe and America only later in life. Growing up the son of a Presbyterian minister in rural Tasmania, Hope credited this childhood with forming his imagination and fixing the “basic emotional associations” that would determine his “myth of the world.” During Hope’s lifetime, the relationship between personality and art, in particular poetry, was much debated. Both T.S. Eliot and Hope’s Oxford master C.S. Lewis came down heavily on the side of art’s impersonality, and Hope himself would write a kind of poetry well-suited to support such a thesis, with its formal rigor, its literary, historical and ideological allusiveness, and what (to twenty-first century ears at least, seems) its formal diction. Lever notes Hope’s tendency to read his own biography into myth, for example producing a poem about Odysseus’ return to Ithaca upon his own return from Oxford, or about the fulfilments and disappointments of married life, via the story of Pygmalion. By taking this approach, he was able to depersonalise the personal and at the same time to personalise and make new the timeless impersonality of myth.

In 1951, after an interesting career of some two decades that involved high-school teaching, teacher training, broadcasting for the ABC, and lecturing at the University of Melbourne, Hope moved to Canberra to take up a professorship at the newly founded Australian National University. As Lever notes, “contemporary poetry is more than ever likely to be written by poets employed in universities, and read inside them.” It is extraordinary to think how different was the life of a mid-century Antipodean academic to that of his counterparts today. Not only had Hope not yet published a book of poems at the time he was made a professor, throughout his career he never published a peer-reviewed article, instead writing literary journalism only later collected into books, and poetry published in student newspapers. Having received only a Third at Oxford in a philology course spanning several modern languages (he had studied Latin at his father’s knee), he nonetheless managed to forge an institutional career. The irony is that the late-coming avant-gardists of the 1970s who dismissed Hope as a mere academic would go on to become academic careerists in a growing climate of specialisation and bureaucratisation that squeezed out men of Hope’s breadth of learning and professionalised creative writing in ways hardly salutary, at the same time subsuming criticism in a kind of “theory” whose aim in anything but the appreciation of literature.

Attacking the critics of his time in his “Dunciad Minor,” Hope has one proclaim:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Now Automation and the Critic’s Art Make poets obsolete as horse and cart. In this superb contraption here you see The Self-moved Mover as machinery; The Muses are redundant now; and thanks To automatic brains and memory banks, Pure Criticism triumphs over all Without resort to Raw Material.

Prophetic indeed! Parenthetically, readers will know that a major literary scandal has recently broken at Granta, one of the world’s premier literary journals, in which a prize-winning story was exposed as having been AI-generated. What this shows, I would suggest, is less that the voice of AI has become capable of perfectly mimicking human genius as that those in charge of shepherding educated taste are so ill-educated themselves that they can no longer tell the difference. A further and perhaps more troubling question is whether even a satirist of Hope’s stature might struggle to caricature such folly.

While Hope was lampooning critics in the 1940s, a pair of his literary allies were sharpening the satiric edge of parody., Lever concludes that Hope, although he later claimed some involvement in the Ern Malley hoax, was merely an amused onlooker as his friends McAuley and Harold Stewart exposed the pretensions of “Angry Penguin” Max Harris by using chance procedures to generate a number of surrealistic nonsense poems. Whereas Max Harris and his supporters could plausibly argue that, unknown to themselves, McAuley and Stewart were using just the techniques exploited by the surrealists to access the creativity of their unconscious minds, defences of AI writing are unlikely to persuade any but the most reductive materialist.

Hope in his lifetime evinced an ambiguous relationship to modernism. An appreciator of James Joyce, he had no time for Eliot, mocking Four Quartets in his “Dunciad Minor.” In general, he was a sceptic as to the more experimental forms of modernism. Later, though, he would offer a less nuanced critique of the phenomenon he termed “the global standard poem.” Although in a 1941 article Hope had rejected the Jindyworobaks brand of regionalism and obsession with local “scenery” in favour of a more cosmopolitan aesthetic, from the 1950s he had begun to note the growing predominance of a kind of free-verse poetry concerned wholly with the poet’s own “private feelings and experience.” The movement away from high modernism corresponded to the mass entry of middle and working-class students to the universities, and Hope to an extent owed his own position to this trend. With it came (though not yet at ANU) the creative writing seminar that would produce so much of this kind of writing. Embodying as it does the expressive individualism of mainstream culture, the kind of artless lyric in question has long proliferated to the point where the few poets with Hope’s degree of versecraft and learning who write today are published mainly by specialised journals and presses aiming to conserve the art of verse alongside the other institutions of Western civilisation.

Notwithstanding his Pope pastiches and occasionally prosy style, Hope may be positioned as belonging to the dark romantic school of Byron and Baudelaire, drawing upon the sardonic humour of the former and the sensuality of the latter. A master of satire and the mock heroic, he also wrote lyrics informed by a cultural and metaphysical pessimism placing competitive sexuality and violence at the heart of human nature. Hope’s forthrightness was too much for even Norman Lindsay, who wrote that “I’ve come to the conclusion that Hope has tried to do something that can’t be done with good taste, or good art, and that is, to define the sexual in stark terms.”

Like Baudelaire, Hope loves to embed confronting imagery in technically perfect and sonorous verse. Lever herself, though mostly far from censorious, proposes that in his early poetry, “the power of [Hope’s] physical imagery often overwhelms his attempts to bring a poem to a satisfying conclusion.” The statement is merely offered as an observation, but it is one that perplexes me. I cannot think of any Hope poem of which it is true, and certainly not “Return from the Freudian Islands,” a lugubrious fantasy in which the islands’ inhabitants disrobe of their skin and musculature until a protesting poet “[buttons] on his skin.” One either appreciates such literally visceral imagery, in the context it serves, or one does not; as a metaphor for the hermeneutics of suspicion, it seems apt.

Whether Hope’s poetry might be too sexual or otherwise shocking was not merely an aesthetic question. The publisher of the Ern Malley poems had gone on trial and lost for less explicit matter in 1944, and when in 1955 The Wandering Islands, Hope’s first book, republished some of the more salacious poems Hope had advisedly placed in less reputable publications, a controversy erupted in the pages of the Brisbane Sun, among other places, under the headline “Sex Poems.” Even Hope’s close friend James McAuley distanced himself, labelling his friend’s poetry “morally dangerous,” though affirming that it might be studied innocuously “at tertiary level.” Though never prosecuted for obscenity, “Phallic Alec” has borne the censures of generations from mid-century prudes to third-wave feminists (whose criticism Lever summarises).

Later in his career, Hope fulfilled more completely the romantic ambition to “spiritualise the material world.” Among Hope’s finest poems is his “Ode on the Death of Pius the Twelfth,” in which, strolling around an American college campus and admiring the autumn colours, the poet discerns a spiritual presence corresponding to a beauty that has no reductive scientific explanation. What is that spirit, he wonders that “walks among us,”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Whose unknown nature, blessed with keener sense Catches its breath in wonder at the sight And feels its being flood with that immense Epiphany of light?

Hope would never embrace religion, having lost his childhood faith as a young man during his studies under the rationalist philosopher John Anderson, but nor would a sense of the numinous ever desert him, despite the seeming irreverence of certain poems or the ever-present intellectualism of his poetics of thought.

Lever’s biography is long overdue for such a major poet. Against the events of his life, Hope’s poems take on new meaning. That this should be so is a paradox in a sense: poetry must stand by itself or not at all; and yet we profit by reading it in the context of its era and the events that shaped it. Another insight proffered by her biography is Hope’s continuing importance as a man of the times that shaped our own, and as an exemplar of the kind of life that a poet might aspire to live, albeit in circumstances that preclude any recipe-following. Without promulgating any ideology–even during the Cold War–and without compromising the introspection essential to poetry, Hope was a public-facing man of letters with a sense of duty toward his art and the surrounding culture, and Lever depicts him not without criticism but with due admiration.

Clarence Caddell is the author of The True Gods Attend You (Bonfire Books, 2022) and editor of The Borough: A Journal of Poetry.

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