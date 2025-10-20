New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Sydney Lea
Sydney Lea
8h

I am so grateful for this interview! I have been a Carter fan since I first encountered him courtesy of Mark and Robert. I feel such commonalty with bim (and just because we were both Saybrook Yalies and both Poet’s Prize winners. He applauds Auden’s emphasis on authenticity. Which his own work perfectly exemplifies!

Dana Gioia
6h

How wonderful that you have this long conversation with Jared Carter. He is the elder master of narrative poetry.

