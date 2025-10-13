The 2025 Halloween mini-issue is now available at www.newversereview.com! Many thanks to Paul Millan for the cover image and for the artfully gothic photos that appear throughout the issue. And thanks to NVR Deputy Editor Zina Gomez-Liss for editing the issue with me.

The Halloween issue features poems by 23 poets, eight of whom are making their NVR debut. You’ll find a range of poems from the humorous to the meditative to the elegiac to the frightening to the phantasmagoric. You’ll find a dramatic monologue from “San Francisco’s Fourth Female Detective” and the greatest southern gothic waterskiing poem of all time. You’ll find Dracula, aswangs, Scylla, and a stripper named Autumn. You’ll find poetic fare that will take you through the spooky season and Hallowtide and into November.

We are also pleased to throw NVR’s first ever online Halloween party this coming Friday evening, October 17, at 8:00 EST. A number of Halloween issue contributors will read their poems for you. All are welcome. Costumes are optional. Sign up here for the ZOOM link.

You can download a pdf of the complete issue here.

New Verse Review 2.4: Halloween 2025 1.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And here’s a sampler of seven short lyrics from the issue.

“The Night Float” by Marly Youmans

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The trionfo , pulled by oxen, was a very large carro , black all over and painted with the bones of the dead and with white crosses. On top of the carro was a huge figure of Death with a scythe. —Giorgio Vasari Enormous axles churned the wagon wheels That like the wide but low-roofed tomb on top Were stained to black, while seven golden seals Dangled from a jet-dyed leather strop. Trembling on the shaft between the oxen, A wooden angel clasped a gleaming horn. Death scattered smiles from jaws smeared with toxin; Each rose around his neck was slashed by a thorn. When torches lit the riders bearing skulls On crooked staves, and the nags that might be dead, The city shrieked like rabbits, shrilled like gulls, And keened like wolves, exulting in its dread. The horsemen’s plainsong shivered through the smoke; The oxen groaned and strained against the yoke.

Marly Youmans is the author of sixteen books of poetry and fiction. Recent work includes a long poem, Seren of the Wildwood (Wiseblood), a novel, Charis in the World of Wonders (Ignatius), and a poetry collection, The Book of the Red King (Phoenicia).

“Danse Macabre” by Hilary Biehl

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A tritone on the violin. A thin white hand on which the wedding band won’t stay leads to an arm, then to a lipless grin – an invitation to the cabaret. Marquee lights glitter. The celebrities are stunned as we are. Remnants of their gray hair cling like cobweb to the limbs of trees as each of them is nimbly whirled away. A politician waltzes stiffly past, half-leaning on his partner. Birds of prey are lazily appraising us. At last the orchestra picks up the Dies Irae.

Hilary Biehl‘s poems have appeared in Blue Unicorn, THINK, Able Muse, and elsewhere. Her first poetry collection, Giants Crossing, is forthcoming from Kelsay Books. She lives in New Mexico.

“Frankenstein” by T. O. Brandon

One of three poems in Brandon’s sequence titled “Universal Monsters” in the issue

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There is no body but body, no soul But voltage-wracked neuronal stalks, no life But matter coiled in damp entropic folds, No secret not a subject for the knife. I dreamed I made a monument to man, From bone and sinew stitched, through art refined, A living body built on Reason’s plan, Mind’s mirror in a self-created mind. I woke to find these Arctic floes, these wild And iterating sheets of ice, and heard, As if from ice, that voice: my voice, my child, The brilliant, cruel, and patchwork thing I made: “Prometheus, who mocks the soul’s design, Your monster lives. Your voice, your name, are mine.”

T.O. Brandon is a writer and educator who lives in Nashville, Tennessee. His poetry has appeared in New Verse Review and Literary Matters. He was awarded first place in the 2025 First Things Annual Poetry Prize.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Nine nights I hung, and no one cut me down. The wind unspooled my breath like woven thread. I watched the stars ignite the ash-tree’s crown and learned the speech that only speaks the dead. The tongue I drank was neither strange nor kin— it burned like nettle-broth inside my brain. Its words were antler-etched in runes. Its din held swords of sound and silence soaked with pain. The dead men gave me gifts beyond their telling: the mead of madness, and the mind of crows. A wolf awaits. The womb of fate is swelling. A spear of ash through all nine kingdoms goes. I gave one eye to see the shape of things. Now crows are crowned, and fire fathers kings.

A.Z. Foreman is a linguist, poet, short story author and/or translator currently pursuing a doctorate at the Ohio State University. His work has been featured in the Threepenny Review, ANMLY, The Los Angeles Review, and elsewhere but not yet The Starfleet Academy Quarterly. He wants to pet your dog.

“Relic” by Luca D’Anselmi

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I saw the widow kneel by the altar rail, take a severed finger from a handkerchief, and press it to her lips. Then the old priest intoned a gospel: “In those days a girl taught Peter how to read by writing verse about a fisherman who wouldn’t die although for weeks he was left crucified feet up, until his chest grew thick with grass. And from his mouth a spring of water flowed out over his eyes, babbling down to fill dusty cisterns at the foot of the hill. Mouthing through syllables, Peter didn’t know the verses prophesied that his great love would never fail.” But when the widow put the finger down beside her on the seat I thought it twitched, and then I saw it move on the cushion like an inchworm, and I knew that what they say about the saints is true.

Luca D’Anselmi holds a Ph.D. in Classics from Bryn Mawr College and teaches Latin and Greek language and literature. His poetry has recently appeared in The Hopkins Review, Empty House Press, and Ekstasis, and has been featured in Poetry Daily.

“Camouflaged” by Helena Feder

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If this were real life, I would soon come eye to eye with ones larger than mine on the back of a black insect, unseeing neon circles painted by nature to deter predators like those office experiments enforcing honesty with a circumferenced pupil taped above a coffee collection jar. It says something like God is always watching. Eye teeth. Conversely, camouflage hides us from others, a work of deception designed to blend in such a way that we forget even ourselves as in those dreams I’m a wide winged thing circling this fat green fig on which a long arthropod feeds, my eyes keener judging I can take the fruit and beast at once, that these circles do not see me, that this neon is no poison, that the uncanny is human, that no one watches above.

Helena Feder has published poems, essays, and interviews in venues including North American Review, The Georgia Review, Radical Philosophy, Orion, ISLE, ASAP/Journal, Terrain.org, The Writer’s Chronicle, Another Chicago Magazine, After the Art, Guernica, Green Letters, Tikkun, Western American Literature, and Critical Read. Helena is Editor of Tar River Poetry and Professor of Environmental Humanities at ECU.

“Lunatic” by John Poch

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — they who make reason subject to desire Inferno 5.39 Where was it we first heard that moths collide with a lamp because they fancy it’s the moon? I wanted to believe, for who wouldn’t side with a fragile thing that hurts itself so soon after emerging into life, that lies in wait for night because of sun-blind truth. She alters lust to just, perchance, and flies romantically to blaze: perforce, forsooth! The moth, no butterfly, no Beatrice, but shades of wild Francesca to strange flesh gone, in blackness of darkness she swerves to sacrifice much hotter than she thought, dumb, blind as bone, then falls like a petal on a doorstep. Pity, but no. I pick her up, and her wings turn to dust, a worthless sensual sparkle. Pretty vicious, a soul of ash, she loved to burn.

John Poch‘s work has been published in Paris Review, Poetry, The TLS, and many other magazines. His eighth book of poems, The Future of Love, is forthcoming with Slant Books next year.